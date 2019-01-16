Pinterest's Secret Weapon: High Value Goods

The more premium the user, the more premium the advertiser.

But the unicorn’s most intriguing asset might be its burgeoning relationship with people who sell expensive goods over its platform.

Over the years, Pinterest has carefully crafted an image of a cheerful, do-it-yourself community center where users can swap ideas, photos, and videos--and of course buy stuff.

According to SharesPost’s annual consumer survey,the percentage of respondents who said they sold goods with gross values greater than $10,000 jumped to 58 percent last year from 37 percent in 2017.

Since Pinterest does not take commissions for transactions, the company generates revenue by selling ads to companies who want to reach its users. So the more premium the user, the more premium the advertiser. Or put another way, higher value transactions means companies willing to pay higher ad prices.

That Pinterest, privately valued at $12.3 billion, could be a serious player in luxury goods might come as a surprise. Founded in 2008, the company’s initial group of users were Midwestern women posting recipes and home décor tips via a digital bulletin board.

From bulletin board to high value e-commerce

Selling stuff on social media has always been challenging. Facebook and Twitter have been trying to crack the problem for years, experimenting with everything from buy buttons to retail partnerships. The problem is consumer intent: people go to Facebook and Twitter for information, communication, and entertainment, not necessarily commerce.

Pinterest, however, is a site naturally geared for commerce because of its focus on merchandise and lifestyle trends. According to our survey, usersare extremely satisfied with the curated information the platform provides them. The percentage of users who believe they receive catalogs of ideas relevant to their interests remained consistently high at 79 percent for both 2017 and 2018.

Pinterest didn’t start to sell advertising until 2014. But as its e-commerce operations picked up steam, so have ad sales. Last year, the company generated $700 million in revenue, according to Pitchbook data.

Breaking down the results of our survey, the percentage of Pinterest users who sold $10,000 to $50,000 worth of goods rose to 29 percent from 22 percent. For goods valued between $50,000 to $250,000, the percentage jumped to 21 percent from 13 percent. For goods worth $250,000 to $1 million, the percent increased to 8 percent from 2 percent.

People who sold goods valued less than $10,000 accounted for less than 40 percent of our total survey takers compared to nearly two-thirds a year ago.

Should the company continue its current trajectory, Pinterest might attract more premium advertisers and thus boost both revenue and profit margins, something of particular interest to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.