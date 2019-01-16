Sector And Industry Analysis Of The Brazilian Index CNT.3

This article is a continuation of my Sector and Industry Analysis article that I published on July 24, 2018, and is a part of my series on the price multiples for the IBrX 50 Brazilian Index. In these articles, I explained that IBrX 50 is positively correlated to Ibovespa (IBOV) as proven by its correlation factor of 0.99893 and an R2 of 0.99785. The adjusted R2 is 99.78%, and the standard error is extremely low (0.00310). What these two sentences mean is that the following linear model almost entirely explains the returns of IBrX 50. The Linear regression model is r% IBrX 50 = -0.000154 + 0.98751 (r% IBOV) and was calculated from a sample size of 48 monthly (from 07/01/2014 till 06/01/2018) observations (Source: Yahoo Finance). The bottom line is that any conclusion that we can draw from the price multiples of IBrX 50, we can also apply to IBOV and consequently to iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) and Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (BRZU). It is important to remember that investors of these ETFs have exposure to both Ibovespa (R FC ) and the Brazilian Real (R FX ). Also, be aware that BRZU is a 3x leveraged ETF.

About Price Multiple Tables:

Each company is classified by sector and industry in accordance with information provided by Bloomberg's website. The only classification that I changed is for the company MRV which was listed in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Home and Office Products industry. I classified it as a part of the Financial sector and the Real Estate industry. Also, I create the classification "State-Owned Oil, Gas and Coal" for Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) industry.

In the tables, there is a column labeled "In Index Market Cap" and it represents only the shares that are in the index. For example, Lojas Americanas has a common share (LAME3), and a preferred share (LAME4) and only LAME4 is in the index. So, I calculated "In Index Market Cap" as total shares outstanding of LAME4 multiplied by its price on December 28, 2018. The source for this information can be found on each of the fifty companies' investor relations site and their quarterly filings.

The sources of the data used to calculate both Forward P/E ratios were Yahoo Finance and the Wall Street Journal web page. The majority of the future EPS data that I used came from Yahoo Finance, but four companies' EPS data came from the WSJ. The EPS data that I used was the average estimated annual EPS. This data was all collected on January 6, 2019. As for the prices, I used the closing price of each share as of December 28, 2018, to calculate the numerator. The "2018/19 g%" is the EPS growth % from 2018 to 2019, and I use this number to calculate the PEG ratio.

Sector and Industry Analysis:

In my article, Navigating The Brazilian Macroeconomic Environment, I went into great detail on the direction that I feel the Brazilian stock market will go. I encourage you to read this article to get a long-term view of the future. In this article, I am going to present you with the historical data without my expectations.

1 2 Click to enlarge Notes:

The Financials sector current P/E ratio is 11.2X, and the PEG ratio is 0.83. Both the 2018 and 2019 Forward P/E ratios are less than those of the Index. On May 15, 2018, the max P/E ratio for this sector was 13.1X. The current P/S ratio of 2.6X is also below the max P/S ratio. Every price multiple based ratio confirms that this sector is undervalued.

With a PEG ratio of 1.26, the Basic Materials sector appears to be overvalued, but the sector's Forward P/E ratios are telling another story. The Forward P/E ratio for 2018 and 2019 are both below those of the same period for the index. After further analysis, it is possible to see that the Forward P/E ratios for the Iron & Steel industry are way below the Index's same period Forward P/E ratios. This industry is responsible for 16% of the Index's performance and is mostly responsible for why the sector is undervalued. Note, in my opinion, the Iron & Steel industry is undervalued due to China demand uncertainty.

The Energy sector's current P/E ratio is 17.9X, and its 2019 Forward P/E ratio is 14.6X. Both of these ratios are higher than those of the Index which points to the sector being overvalued but the PEG ratio is 0.65 which tells us the opposite. I feel that the sector is overvalued because EPS growth is mostly a return to profitability.

The 2019 Forward P/E ratio for both the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors are 16.9X and 18.6X, respectively. I feel that both sectors are overvalued, especially the Consumer Discretionary sector because their 2019 Forward P/E ratio is a lot higher than the same period for the Index. Note, in my opinion, investors are preparing their portfolios for the upcycle in the economy as mentioned in my economics article, and they are expecting high EPS growth in these sectors over the next couple of years.

The Industrial sector seems to be the most undervalued sector. The PEG ratio is 0.50 which suggests that the sector is undervalued, but the 2019 forward ratio is 20.7X earnings and the most recent P/S ratio is 1.9X. The 2019 forward ratio and the current P/S for the IBrX 50 are 11.8X and 1.4X, respectively. Taking into consideration these multiples and ignoring the PEG ratio, it is my opinion that this sector is currently overvalued.

The Utilities sector has a PEG ratio of 0.61 which may lead us to believe it is also undervalued. The 2019 Forward P/E ratio is 12.5X earnings, slightly higher than the Index's same period Forward P/E ratio. I feel that this sector is trading at fair value because the 45.2% earnings growth is a result of the sector returning to profitability.

Price Multiple Conclusion:

After analyzing the data, I feel that both the Financials and Basic Materials sectors are undervalued. The sectors have a weight on the Index 57.8%, so I believe they are the main reasons that the IBrX 50 is still undervalued (PEG ratio is less than 1). The short-term opportunity for EWZ investors is to ride these sectors' return to fair value. The long-term for EWZ investors is outlined in my Brazilian economics article so please click on the link to get a better understanding of the current economic scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRZU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.