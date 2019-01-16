Catabasis Pharmaceuticals: My Long Thesis And Analysis

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy "DMD" arena is filled with some strong competition and cutting edge technology. I dissect the competition and how Edasalonexent can hold up.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) recently performed a 10 for 1 reverse stock-split "R/S"; which reduced the number of shares of common stock about 71M to approximately 7.1M. This puts CATB into the "low-float" category of stocks and can often attract day traders to a cause a "parabolic" move upwards with a subsequent sell-off, or "pump and dump." However, if that occurs, the aftermath can often provide potential long-term investor a great chance to initiate or add to their position.

The recent success of its flagship program PolarisDMD for the treatment Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy "DMD" and the company's continued development of its NF-kB inhibitor Edasalonexent have me looking for an entry point. Catabasis has been on my radar since September of 2017, but the low share price has always pushed me away due to the risk of being delisted by NASDAQ for trading under $1.00 for 30 consecutive days. Well, the latest R/S has remedied that for me and forced me to do a refresh of the company's current status in terms of pipeline, platform technology, competition, potential market, ability to commercialize, patent protections, financials, and technical analysis. This analysis not only convinced me to consider a position but ultimately made me realize CATB could be an acquisition target in the future.

I will present my thesis on why I think CATB is a potential acquisition target and also provide potential downside risks that could prevent it.

Company Overview

Catabasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics derived from its proprietary Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted linker, or branded as SMART LinkerSM, drug discovery platform. The company's SMART Linker drug discovery platform facilitates it to discover product candidates that can concurrently modulate several targets in a disease. Catabasis product candidates influence pathways that are pivotal to diseases where efficacy may be enhanced by addressing multiple targets. Catabasis has implemented its SMART Linker drug discovery platform to construct an impressive pipeline of product candidates for rare diseases.

The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent (formerly CAT-1004), which the company has confidence in its potential to be a disease-modifying therapy for all patients impacted by DMD, irrespective of the primary dystrophin mutation. Edasalonexent is an orally administered, nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells “NF-kB” inhibitor. The FDA has granted Edasalonexent orphan drug, fast track and rare pediatric disease designations for the treatment of DMD. What is more, the European Commission "EC" has granted orphan medicinal product designation to Edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD.

NF-kB and DMD Background

DMD is a rare pediatric disorder involving progressive muscle degeneration that eventually leads to death. DMD is caused by various mutations in the dystrophin gene that causes a reduction of functional dystrophin in muscle fibers, which exposes muscle fibers to increased mechanical stress. Dystrophin is a protein that is embedded in the membrane of muscle cells and is vital to the stability of muscle fibers in skeletal, diaphragm, and cardiac muscle. When muscles contract or stretch the lack of normally functioning dystrophin causes facilitation of the NF-kB pathway, thus, stimulating inflammation in the muscles, beginning of muscle degeneration, and decreasing the ability of muscles to regrow. As the process continues connective and adipose tissues "fat" replace muscle fibers, resulting in inevitable muscle weakness.

DMD occurs almost exclusively in males, occurring in approximately 1 in 3,500 live male births. Based on this incidence rate, the company estimates that DMD affects a total of approximately 15,000 patients in the United States "U.S." and approximately 19,000 patients in the European Union "EU".

Children with DMD typically start to show symptoms of disease between the ages two and five, when they display a waddling gait, high incidence of falls, and showing difficulty rising off the floor. Progressive weakness then progresses to deterioration of function in the arms, legs and axial body. The weakness typically develops into contractures of the joints. By the age of eight, most DMD patients have a hard time climbing stairs and could lose their ability to walk between the ages ten and fourteen. Sadly, DMD patients also experience the weakening of their cardiac and respiratory muscles and often require ventilators in their late teens. This weakening of cardiac and respiratory muscles of DMD patients eventually results in death, typically in the patient's mid-twenties.

What is NF-kB's role in DMD? NF-kB has the ability to regulate skeletal muscle mass in chronic diseases such as DMD. Activated NF-kB promotes the degradation of specific muscle proteins, which leads to the facilitation of pro-inflammatory mediators such as cytokines, TNF-a, interleukin 6, or IL-6, IL-1b; chemokines, cell adhesion molecules, and MMP-9. Furthermore, NF-kB suppresses muscle stem cell differentiation that is a necessity for muscle regrow by preventing satellite stem cells from differentiating into myoblasts, which turn into muscle cells. What is more, facilitation of NF-kB has been reported in muscle tissues of DMD patients just before the emergence of other disease indications.

Pipeline Overview

The company’s pipeline weighs heavily on Edasalonexent and the DMD programs. Looking at the chart below (Figure 1), we can see the company is progressing through the regulatory pathway and is approaching critical points in development.

Figure 1: CATB Pipeline (Source: CATB)

In September 2018, the company initiated its PolarisDMD trial, a global Phase III trial for the treatment of DMD. The PolarisDMD trial is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Edasalonexent, with top-line results anticipated in Q2 of 2020. PolarisDMD enrollment in the U.S. is estimated continue into 2019. The company has other sites in Canada, Australia, Israel, and Europe; which are also projected to start enrolling in early 2019.

PolarisDMD anticipates enrolling roughly 125 patients between the ages of four and seven, irrespective of mutation type, who have not been on steroids for at a minimum of six months. Boys may be qualified to enroll in the trial if they are on a stable dose of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) EXONDYS 51, (eteplirsen), which is exon skipping therapy approved in the U.S. For DMD. The primary efficacy endpoint is a positive change in North Star Ambulatory Assessment "NSAA" score after 12 months of treatment with Edasalonexent compared to placebo.

The company is testing secondary endpoints which include: timed function tests, growth assessments, and cardiac and bone health. Enrolled boys are being randomized in a 2:1 ratio with two boys receiving Edasalonexent for every boy that receives placebo. At the conclusion of the study, the company will offer the patients the opportunity to receive Edasalonexent in an open-label extension.

The company's MoveDMD Phase 1/2 trial enrolled ambulatory (walking) boys four to seven years old with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of DMD who were steroid-naive or had used steroids for no less than six months preceding the trial. Similar to PolarisDMD, patients enrolled in the trial were not restricted to any specific dystrophin mutations. The 31 patients in the trial had 26 different dystrophin mutations. In Phase I of the MoveDMD trial, CATB measured the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics “PK” of Edasalonexent in 17 patients, after seven days of dosing, the company reported that the three doses of Edasalonexent were, by and large, were “well tolerated, no safety signals observed, and there were no serious adverse events and no drug discontinuations.” During the Phase II portion of the trial, the company evaluated the operations of Edasalonexent by means of magnetic resonance imaging “MRI, T2” as an initial biomarker at 12 weeks, and declared in January 2017 the MRI T2 at 12 weeks revealed lower leg muscles for the pooled Edasalonexent treatment groups compared to placebo did meet primary endpoints. However, the company detected “directionally positive results” in the 100/mg/kg/day Edasalonexent treatment group.

In MoveDMD’s open-label extension trial, the company has observed preserved muscle function and consistent improvements in all four assessments of muscle function at 72 weeks. The measures were significant compared to the rates of change in the “control period” for boys preceding dosing of Edasalonexent. Furthermore, the company has reported positive changes in non-effort-based measures of muscle health, which the company believes supports the durability of Edasalonexent treatment effects. Most notably, researchers observed statistically significant progress in the rate of change in lower leg composite MRI T2 through 12, 24, 36 and 48 weeks on 100 mg/kg of Edasalonexent treatment compared to the off-treatment control period.

Using magnetic resonance spectroscopy “MRS,” researchers and physicians can differentiate the qualified proportion of fat in muscle “fat fraction”; which is linked with functional ability in DMD patients. At 48 weeks, the company determined positive improvements in the MRS fat fraction rate in the Edasalonexent treated patients matched to the off-treatment control period. The company inspected both soleus and vastus lateralis leg muscles, which are strongly related with ambulatory function (walking). Furthermore, the company reported that the heart rate of the boys treated with Edasalonexent significantly decreased toward age-normative values over a year and a half period of Edasalonexent treatment. Typically, patients with DMD are tachycardic, even at rest and is often associated with the death of these patients.

Similar to previous Edasalonexent studies, treatment continued is well tolerated with no safety signals detected in the MoveDMD trial. Boys treated with Edasalonexent continued to follow age-appropriate growth curves with age-appropriate increases in weight and height and overall body mass index trended down to age-normative values. Furthermore, the study reveals substantial reductions in muscle enzymes through 72 weeks, which is when it will have a positive impact on muscle health and supportive of a positive impact from the treatment with Edasalonexent.

Adding BMD and Cardiac Function to Edasalonexent

In addition to DMD, the company is also evaluating Edasalonexent for the potential treatment of Becker muscular dystrophy "BMD." BMD is a rare disease like DMD, and patients with BMD display low levels of dystrophin attributable to mutations in the dystrophin gene. Using a similar method of action, Edasalonexent will inhibit NF-kB and will boost dystrophin production.

On November 13, 2018, we announced a collaboration with University of Texas Southwestern, to explore the potential of Edasalonexent to improve cardiac function in DMD and BMD. This is a one-year preclinical will study cardiomyopathy as the leading cause of mortality in DMD and BMD. Catabasis already has some preclinical and clinical data to support the potential for cardiac benefits with Edasalonexent in DMD and BMD patients. By starting this collaboration, I expect the company to ready to expand Edasalonexent to more specific DMD and BMD indications.

CAT-5571 & CAT-4001

Along with Edasalonexent, the company is working on a pipeline of product candidates for treatments for other rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes CAT-5571, for cystic fibrosis “CF." The company's CAT-4001 product candidate is being developed for neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis “ALS” and Friedreich's ataxia “FA.”

CAT-5571 is a SMART Linker conjugate that contains cysteamine, a molecule that is a degradation product of the amino acid cysteine, and DHA. CAT-5571 is intended to repair the body’s defense by activating autophagy, a mechanism for reprocessing cellular components and break down pathogens, which is diminished in CF patients.

CAT-4001 is a SMART Linker conjugate that the company designed to combine the potentially beneficial activities of monomethyl fumarate and DHA on the Nrf2 and NF-kB pathways. CAT-4001 is a small molecule that activates Nrf2, and inhibits NF-kB, two pathways that have been implicated in FA and ALS. Nrf2 is a gene transcription factor, a protein that works inside of cells to manipulate the expression of genes that control the body's response to cellular stress and oxidative damage. The company's original plan was to complete the IND for CAT-5571 and to advance CAT-5571 into a Phase I clinical trial in the second half of 2018 and report top-line results in 2019. However, we have yet to see this come to fruition and still remains pre-IND.

SMART Linker Drug Discovery Platform

The company's SMART Linker drug discovery platform allows it to discover product candidates that can simultaneously modulate multiple biological targets in a disease. The company's proprietary product candidates impact pathways that are pivotal to diseases where efficacy may be enhanced by a multi-target approach. The company's aim is to leverage the growing body of knowledge associated with disease pathways and to rationally design orally bioavailable product candidates that simultaneously interact with multiple biological targets in a disease. Although other conjugate technologies exist, the company believes that their platform provides notable improvements over previous approaches to bioactive conjugation.

The company's SMART Linker drug discovery platform includes a broad array of linkers that the company uses to engineer molecular series that can simultaneously modulate multiple biological targets in a disease. The linkers used in its drug discovery platform are small chemicals designed to join two separate bioactives into a single conjugate molecule, and some linkers are also bioactives. While in systemic circulation, SMART Linker conjugates are characteristically stable and inactive, theoretically reducing off-target toxicities and side-effects. These conjugates are designed to be cleaved by specific enzymes exclusively within cells in order to release the two bioactives inside the cells. By releasing the bioactive components of the conjugate molecule inside cells, the SMART Linker allows the bioactives to reach their targets more efficiently and potentially have greater efficacy than if the bioactives were dosed independently or in combination.

Edasalonexent FDA and EC Designations

The FDA has granted Edasalonexent orphan drug, fast track and rare pediatric disease designations for the treatment of DMD. In order for a product to be designated as an "orphan drug" by the FDA, it has to be intended to treat a rare disease or condition affecting fewer than 200,000 individuals in the US. The benefit of Edasalonexent getting this designation is the FDA will not approve another product for the same use or indication for seven years if it able to get FDA approval.

The FDA fast track designation allows an expedited development and review process of drugs intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs. This will allow Catabasis to submit NDAs on a rolling basis, expedite the FDA review process, and enable more frequent communication with the FDA to discuss all aspects of clinical development. Furthermore, Edasalonexent is eligible for accelerated approval and priority review if it is able to meet certain criteria.

The FDA's rare pediatric disease designation gives it the potential to receive a priority review voucher if Edasalonexent is approved. However, the rare pediatric disease program is set to expire in September 2020, so Edasalonexent will not benefit for this in other indications.

In addition to the FDA, the EC has granted orphan medicinal product designation to Edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. Similar to the FDA orphan drug designation, the orphan medicinal product typically leads to up to a ten-year period of market exclusivity if Edasalonexent is granted marketing authorization (approval) in the EU.

These designations are critical for Catabasis and Edasalonexent because they potentially allow a faster approval process and market exclusivity for an extended period of time. These benefits will save the company time and money but also help protect Edasalonexent from potential competitors past the average time-to-peak sales of 6 years (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Drug Launch Time-To-Peak Sales (Source Nature)

DMD Competition

There are currently only two therapies approved in the US for the treatment of DMD. Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) drug EXONDYS 51, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of DMD for patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is responsive to exon 51 skipping. In addition, in February 2017, the FDA granted approval of PTC Therapeutics' (PTCT) drug Emflaza, for the treatment of DMD in patients five years and older.

Although not previously approved for the treatment of DMD, corticosteroid therapy, including prednisone, is considered standard of care and is often prescribed to treat the inflammation underlying DMD and to delay loss of ambulation.

A number of companies are developing therapies to treat DMD in patients with specific mutations in the dystrophin gene. In addition to EXONDYS 51, Sarepta has two additional exon-skipping therapies for DMD in clinical development. These agents, SRP-4053 and SRP-4045, target skipping of exons 53 and 45, respectively. Other exon-skipping agents include:

Daiichi-Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) - Exon 45 skipping candidate for DMD

NS Pharma - exon 53 skipping candidate NS-065/NCNP-01.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) - Exon 51 skipping candidate WVE-210201.

Some other gene therapy companies include:

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) - SGT-001

Pfizer (PFE) - PF-06939926

Sarepta Therapeutics - GALGT2

In addition to exon-skipping therapies, other companies have alternative therapeutic approaches to the treatment of DMD in late-stage clinical development including Santhera (OTCPK:SPHDF), PTC Therapeutics, Italfarmaco S.p.A., Akashi Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma (ALMPF), Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), Cardero Therapeutics, Fibrogen (FGEN), and Reveragen.

PTC Therapeutics' Emflaza is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of DMD in patients five years of age and older. Corticosteroids are often prescribed to treat the underlying inflammation in DMD and to postpone the loss of ambulation. In DMD patients, corticosteroids have established efficacy, which is assumed to be facilitated by reductions in activated NF-kB.

Conversely, corticosteroids primarily act through another pathway called the glucocorticoid receptor-mediated pathway and can create complications, including growth suppression, unwarranted weight gain, behavioral variations, decrease in bone strength and compromise of the immune system. Eventually, corticosteroids prompt chronic myopathy in many diseases through the initiation of muscle protein breakdown, which ultimately causes muscle damage. DMD patients treated with corticosteroids characteristically show an initial improvement in measures of muscle function but then recommence a progressive decline. Approximately half of DMD patients treated with steroids lose the ability to walk by age thirteen and the vast majority are in wheelchairs by age sixteen. Typically, DMD patients only live until their mid-twenties, even with the availability of corticosteroids.

Gene Therapy and Edasalonexent

Being a gene disorder, it is obvious a gene therapy would be seen as the best route to ameliorate or cure DMD. Unfortunately, the large size of the gene is the cause for the elevated risk for mutations as compared to other genes. This makes this genetic disorder a bit more complicated and harder to pin down the exact exons to focus on. The mutations are typically categorized into out-of-frame mutations and in-frame mutations. The out-of-frame mutation disrupts the open reading frame "ORF" and prevents dystrophin from being expressed. Sometimes, the ORF is preserved despite the presence of a mutation, which is known as an in-frame mutation, culminating in a truncated yet functional dystrophin leading to a milder form of the disorder, called Becker muscular dystrophy "BMD". BMD patients exhibit a later onset of the symptoms with slow progression and have a longer lifespan than DMD patients.

Variation in the severity of the disorder opened gateways to various therapeutics in order to ameliorate the severity to a milder phenotype, which is BMD. For example, patients exhibiting large deletions, sometimes encompassing almost half the gene, are associated with milder cases of BMD. Skipping the mutated exons and/or adjacent exons corrects the open reading frame "ORF". Exon skipping therapy rescues the target protein using antisense oligonucleotides "AOS" by restoring the ORF.

The main aim of exon-skipping therapy is to slow down the progression of DMD by interfering with the splicing events thereby converting the severe symptoms to the milder ones as seen in BMD. This is the goal of Sarepta Therapeutics’ EXONDYS 51 AO called as a treatment for DMD. In 2016, the FDA conditionally approved this therapy, which targets exon 51 and is applicable for approximately 13% of patients. It is the targeting of exon 51 that could change DMD patient into BMD phenotype patient.

The therapeutic goal of these product candidates is to reduce disease severity and extend survival in those DMD patients who are candidates for therapy with these agents. Based on the prevalence of the specific mutations that EXONDYS 51 and ataluren are designed to address, they would be expected to be effective in an aggregate of approximately 26% of DMD patients. Catabasis believes that DMD patients, including those treated with these dystrophin-targeted therapies, will continue to require treatments to reduce muscle inflammation and degeneration and enhance muscle regeneration.

Edasalonexent Working Both Channels

Based on the mechanism of action by which Edasalonexent suppresses NF-kB, the company believes that Edasalonexent has the massive potential to combine the reduction of inflammation and muscle degeneration with positive effects on muscle regeneration, which may allow patients to retain muscle function longer. In addition, the company believes that Edasalonexent can be an effective therapy for all DMD patients, regardless of the underlying mutation, and to provide significant benefit to patients, both as monotherapy and when used in combination with other therapies, including dystrophin-targeted therapies.

It is these attributes that make Edasalonexent a unique agent that could transform DMD treatment. Although gene therapy could eventually provide a universal treatment for DMD, at the moment, most DMD patients are still relying on corticosteroids to prolong their ambulatory capabilities. Edasalonexent is comprehensive and does not augment the efficacy of gene therapies.

In fact, back in September 2016, the company announced a pre-clinical joint research collaboration with Sarepta to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. In the collaboration, Edasalonexent will be complementary to an exon-skipping treatment strategy. Although the company believes in Edasalonexent as a monotherapy, demonstrating safety and efficacy with a gene therapy will allow patients to remain on Edasalonexent even if they seek gene therapy.

What happens if gene therapy becomes universal for DMD? At the moment, gene therapy for DMD patients creates a BMD phenotype. A quick reminder, Catabasis is exploring Edasalonexent’s capability in BMD patients. Even if a DMD patient experiences a positive gene therapy, they will still need a product for their BMD phenotype… in steps Edasalonexent.

Intellectual Property

Currently, Catabasis has six issued U.S. patents pertaining to the composition of matter and method of use claims directed to Edasalonexent. The other four patents affect CAT-5571 and the composition of matter and method of its use. The company expects these patents to expire between 2029 and 2030, not counting potential patent term extensions. On top of the U.S approved patents, CATB also has four U.S. patents pending applications. Into the bargain, the company has a strong ex-U.S. patent portfolio that includes over 70 issued foreign patents, and 19 pending foreign patent applications.

With regard to CAT-4001, Catabasis has two issued U.S. patents for CAT-4001 that relates to the composition of matter and method of use claims covering and also its use. Both of these patents are slated to expire in 2031. In addition, Catabasis has patents that have been granted in various countries and regions.

Financials

At the end of Q3, Catabasis had about $43M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Figure 3). Catabasis believes it has enough cash to fund operations into the second quarter of 2020. The company paid off all principal and interest due to their creditors and currently has no debt.

Figure 3: Q3 Earning Report (Source CATB)

Downside Risks

Catabasis has the standard downside hallmarks of most developmental biotech companies. Most notable are the financial requirements and regulatory risks of getting a product through the pipeline and commercialized. So far, Edasalonexent has had a smooth ride through the regulatory process and has multiple designations. However, if the company fails to properly manage a trial or regulatory submission, we can expect a delay and loss of market exclusivity, cash position, and overall potential profits.

The company currently has a healthy cash position in comparison to their expected cash burn. Nevertheless, as the company moves closer to commercialization it will require substantial increases in funds. The final phase III trials are long and require an extensive amount of patients and resources to finish. In addition, the commercialization process will require a manufacturing facility and hiring a sales force. Even though I expect the company to sign a contract manufacturer and sales force, we have to suspect a higher cash burn as Edasalonexent moves to the finish line. If Catabasis does not secure a commercial partner, we can expect a large fundraising event in the future and possible share dilution.

Why is CATB an Acquisition Target?

When attempting to find acquisition targets in the biotech sector, I have a list of standards or criteria that need to be fulfilled in order to take a chance on the company being bought out. In this section, I have highlighted three of these criteria and how Catabasis checks them off.

Niche Product in an Underserved Population

Large biotech companies are always on the lookout for acquisition targets that have a unique niche in a particular population or field of medicine.

The larger company is able to sit back and wait till the smaller company has progressed through some or all of the regulatory pathway and has derisked their product. In addition, due to the cost of developing a drug or therapy being so high, the larger companies will rely on smaller companies to pick up the costs.

Catabasis is developing a niche drug in an underserved population. Although Edasalonexent still has a bit to go in the regulatory process, the product quickly moving through pathway due to multiple FDA and EC designations to expedite the process. If approved, Edasalonexent should have an instant impact on the market due to the lack of comparable products and market exclusivity. A larger company could be knocking on the door even before Edasalonexent receives regulatory approval.

Need for Cash

Although Catabasis is capable of fundraising and taking on debt, the final costs of commercialization and manufacturing will require a large number of finances. At the moment, the company has not made any commercialization deals or has signed any contracts for manufacturing. A larger company with commercial and manufacturing resources in place could seize the opportunity to offer a helping hand with of a buyout bid.

Clean Structure

When assessing a potential takeover target, the larger company will take a look at the corporate and financial structure of the company. A company with a limited amount warrants, preferred stock, and no debt is very attractive due to the potential of a clean deal. Catabasis has no warrants, bonds, elaborate partnership deals or contract, or debt. This would allow for a quick and straightforward deal with little chance of outside parties dictating the process or details.

Considering the points of above, I see Catabasis as a potential takeover target in the coming years as Edasalonexent gets closer and closer to its final regulatory processes. The company is structured for a clean acquisition deal, and Edasalonexent would be an instant addition to a larger company’s pipeline or product portfolio.

Is it a Buy Now?

Regardless of a potential takeover bid, I find CATB to be a strong buy even at this point in its journey to be a commercial stage company. I believe current market cap of about $37M and its current price/book of ~1 tell me the stock is undervalued.

Figure 4: Valuation Summary (Source Seeking Alpha)

Even if we anticipate the company burning about $7M this quarter, the stock is still trading around a price/book of 1. The end of 2018 sell-off and low float R/S event has provided prospective value investors a great opportunity to buy at the holy grail P/B value of under 1. Furthermore, the company has enough cash to last till Q2 2020 and has no debt.

Considering these points, I find CATB to be a value buy at these trading levels.

Conclusion

I will put CATB to be on my short list of acquisition targets for the next couple of years. Edasalonexent is potentially a game-changing product that should be effective for all DMD with a small number of adverse events. Not only has Edasalonexent demonstrated its ability to slow the progression of DMD but could also work in combination with other therapies. In addition, the company is targeting multiple indications for Edasalonexent in DMD and BMD. If approved, Catabasis will have multiple indications from one product.

The company has secured multiple FDA and EC designations that will expedite the regulatory process and provide market exclusivity. In addition, the company has a strong patent portfolio for Edasalonexent protecting the agent till 2029-2030.

Although I cannot predict if or when a deal would come to fruition, I can say the stock’s current market valuation has me searching for a good entry point. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 5), it appears I have to make up my decision sooner than later as the chart is starting to move out of its long-term downtrend.

Figure 5: CATB Daily (Source Trendspider)

I will use break above the 50-Day SMA to initiate my long position. I plan to buy and hold CATB for the long-term due to the potential of acquisition and the long-term prospects for Edasalonexent. Investors looking to initiate or add to their position should use technicals to manage their position.

Accurately forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that CATB is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a substantial amount their investment. Although the upside of CATB is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

