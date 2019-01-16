JPMorgan Chase: 'The Bank Is Delivering Meaningfully'

Furthermore, JPMorgan Chase is allocating more resources to move the institution ahead technologically preparing itself for the "new" financial system that is evolving.

Like some other large banks, JPMorgan Chase has taken a more conservative position on its lending and has increased loan reserves preparing for the uncertainties of 2019.

JPMorgan Chase is continuing to provide a return on equity in excess of the bank's cost of capital, even with the turmoil in markets and the balance sheet ups and downs.

There are three things I would like to emphasize that came out in the quarterly earnings report of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) this week.

First, JPMorgan’s return on shareholder equity was 12 percent in the fourth quarter and 13 percent for the full year of 2018. This is up from a 10 percent ROE for the 2017 fiscal year.

JPMorgan’s return on return on total common equity came in at 17 percent for the full fiscal year 2018, up from 12 percent in 2017.

Speaking of the performance of the bank, chief financial officer Marianne Lake told journalists that the quarter just finished is not a trend and is marked by a lot of ups and downs. She continued, “This is a business that is delivering meaningfully above the cost of capital returns for us, we’re committed to the full franchise… There is nothing at this point we need to react to.”

Assuming that the cost of capital for a bank like JPMorgan is roughly 10.0 percent, the bank, JPMorgan Chase, has earned a return on shareholder’s equity of around 10.0 percent since 2013.

JPMorgan is one of the few large commercial banks that can say it has continued to earn at this level of a return during the rough times for financial institutions that followed the Great Recession.

So, trading revenue was down, but the revenue for the whole bank was up by 4.0 percent year over year, and the return on capital was doing quite well, thank you.

Second, JPMorgan appears to be preparing for an uncertain future that is not real robust. Economic growth is modest, at best, and the signals from the world economy are not that great.

Lending in the Commercial and Industrial area was up only 1.0 percent year over year, down from 4.0 percent the year earlier.

Management indicated that part of the reason that the growth was so slow is that the bank, intentionally, pulled back its lending in some areas. The reasoning is that many business borrowers are already borrowing large amounts and JPMorgan wants to be careful not to contribute to an excessive use of debt.

Jamie Diamond, CEO, indicated that the bank was prepared to “pull back” even further in 2019 if conditions warranted it. This certainly is an indication that the uncertainty tainting the future is entering into the decision making of top management.

It is interesting to me that Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup (NYSE:C), expressed the same concerns on Monday as he participated in the quarterly earnings report of his organization. Citigroup is being very cautious about 2019 and, consequently, is managing its lending function conservatively.

Furthermore, JPMorgan increased its provision for loan losses. Ms. Lake indicated, “Provisions for credit losses increased $240 million to $1.5 billion… partly driven by growth in its credit card business.”

JPMorgan appears to want to act very cautiously this year because there is just too much uncertainty in the world, politically and other wise. Slowing down bank lending and acting conservatively in other ways can contribute to an economic slowdown, but prudent behavior on the part of the banks means that they are attempting to protect themselves and their stockholders should 2019, and beyond, not turn out so well.

Commercial banks, especially the largest ones, have gone through a lot over the last ten to twelve years and, it appears, this fact is contributing to their caution.

The third point I would like to stress is the fact that “Investments in technology were cited as one of the reasons for the 7 percent rise in the bank’s non-interest expense.”

This effort is not a new one. In May, JPMorgan released information that it was "tapping a professor" for a new AI program. I wrote:

"The largest U.S. bank by assets said (on Thursday May 3rd) that Carnegie Mellon University's head of machine learning will join JPMorgan in a new role, head of artificial intelligence research." "In the position, Manuela Veloso, who is also a professor at Carnegie Mellon, will build on the bank's existing work applying machine learning technology…." "JPMorgan's budget on technology will be about $10.8 billion in 2018." Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan's Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer and also the head of the corporate and investment bank unit, added that JPMorgan has assembled teams in artificial intelligence, block-chain technology, big data, machine learning and bots.

The quarterly repost confirms that the bank is following through on this initiative.

Mr. Dimon commented “the bank was adding ‘good costs’ and ‘nothing will stop us from doing that.’”

As many readers of this post know, I see major changes in information technology coming to the banking industry and commercial banks, especially the largest commercial banks have tended to be laggards in moving ahead on this front.

I believe very strongly that this will not be the case in the future. JPMorgan Chase is now stepping out to position itself among the leaders in this area.

So, that is my reading of the report given by Mr. Dimon and his colleagues at the recent fourth quarter earnings.

I believe, as Ms. Lake argued that although there were a lot of ups and downs in the quarter, “There is nothing at this point we need to react to.”

I believe in Jamie Dimon and I believe in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The important news in the report this quarter, I believe, is covered in the three points I made above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.