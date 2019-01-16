Union Bankshares Is Underperforming But I'm Still Buying More

Because I understand the value of Virginia's banking market and realize the importance of the networks the leadership of Union have in the state I've been accumulating shares over the course of more than a year.

Union Bankshares Corp. (UBSH), a Richmond, Virginia-based bank holding company, falls short of peers and other industry players on valuation and performance metrics, but thanks to the laser-focused commitment to the Virginia market and the networking benefits of its key personnel, UBSH has the opportunity to corner one of the most dynamic and fast-growing economic markets in the United States.

Union Bankshares currently lags the industry on most valuation and performance metrics. 3Q18 reported ROA and ROE were 1.05x and 8.03x respectively, which is below the industry benchmark of 1.00x for ROA and 10.00x for ROE. Their ROA and ROE were also below the average of their direct peers in the small-cap banking sector which was 1.22x for ROA and 9.62x ROE for reported 3Q18 (the averages for their peers were calculated using a select sample of small-cap banks and not the entire space). Ultimately, UBSH performed worse than the industry average of 1.11x ROA and 9.87x ROE (the industry average was calculated using a select sample of small, medium, and large-cap banks). UBSH also fell short on other metrics as well:

A lower dividend yield of only 2.92% compared to their small-cap peers paying out 3.15% and the industry on average paying out 3.17%.

Not only is the dividend lower but they're paying out more of their net income on average to their peers and the whole industry with a 43.9% payout ratio while peers and the industry payout under 40%.

Their efficiency ratio is above the benchmark ratio of 60% at 66.08%. This is much higher than their small-cap peers and the industry average at 55.40% and 57.44% respectively suggesting that UBSH is less efficient than competitors.

On top of poor performance metrics UBSH seems to be pricey at a relatively expensive P/E multiple of 14.23x compared to the small-cap bank average of 12.90x and the industry average of 11.94x. Even the Morningstar analyst consensus for future P/E multiples have UBSH sitting at more expensive valuations to peers and the industry. Of course, for banks, the important price multiple isn't so much over earnings as is over book value where UBSH shines and demands just 10% above book value when its direct peers demand 33% above book value and the industry on average demands 25% above book value.

UBSH didn’t underperform on every metric though. The company outperformed their direct peers and the industry with a 3.76% net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) and only a 0.44% nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio. In comparison, their peers put up an average NIM of 3.66% and an NPL ratio of 0.48%. The small-cap banks, as a whole, actually put up better metrics in these two areas than the broader industry averages with the industry only announcing a NIM average of 3.23% and an NPL ratio average of 0.63%. As with most small-cap banks, UBSH also has a fairly high loan to deposit ratio of 95.70%. That's compared to the industry average of 83.51%. That's not alarming though because smaller banks are supposed to take more risks than their larger competitors if they want to grow faster.

UBSH and Select Competitors across Capitalization Dimensions:

Group Averages:

UBSH vs. Direct Peers and Industry Averages:

YOY Performance

Although I just spent a whole section on reasons not to buy the company, UBSH did post better-than-average YOY metrics (which might explain the relatively expensive P/E multiple):

Metric YOY % Loans Held 31.78% Deposits Held 40.66% Total Assets 43.55% ROA 26.51% ROE 4.38% Efficiency Ratio -0.93%

Some of these metrics (i.e. loans, deposits, TA) were grown by partly artificial means, which we’ll get to later, but still, these YOY growth – and in the case of their efficiency ratio, shrinkage – metrics are nothing to scoff at. Still, this point is hardly the reason for the ambitious title and why, after already being a shareholder for over a year, I continue to buy more shares of UBSH.

Reason One: Laser-Focused on Virginia

Virginia’s economy is one of the most diverse, dynamic, and affluent economies in the country. The types of customers in Virginia for banking institutions range from rural farmers to top 100 companies and even to the very politicians that are charged with overseeing them all. This plays well for Union since they are now Virginia’s No. 1 regional banking institution by market share. Voted best-in-state by both Forbes and Money Magazine, UBSH saw a considerable opportunity when all six of the state’s regional banks were bought up by larger interstate institutions and sought to bring back a regional player in the state. UBSH has been rewarded for its commitment to the state with its current position of controlling over $16 billion in four of the country’s top counties by median household income and in nine of the top ten counties in the state by population growth.

(Source: UBSH 2018 Investor's Day Presentation)

The demographic metrics of the markets that UBSH operates in speak for themselves:

(Source: UBSH 2018 Investor's Day Presentation)

Union didn’t just find itself in this opportunity overnight by accident. They’ve aggressively targeted and grown their presence over the last 15 years with 11 separate instances of acquisitions of either entire banking institutions or a portfolio of branches from an institution. They’ve also undergone two mergers and two national partnerships in the same time period.

Headquartered in Richmond, VA (also home of the headquarters for the Federal Reserve 5th District), Union has mostly spread out along Interstate 81. I-81 is one of the most traveled stretches of interstate in the country and has helped turn humble farming communities into dynamic metropolises. With this new growth in wealth across the state Union is well-positioned. Below is a map of the original Union locations as of June 2017:

(Source: UBSH 2018 Investor's Day Presentation)

For those familiar with Virginia, you can see that Union was sufficiently concentrated in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Roanoke, and Blacksburg, which are important economies for Virginia, but they were woefully underrepresented in the state’s most affluent markets around D.C. like Alexandria, Tysons, Falls Church, Fairfax and Reston that were mere miles away. Union also underserved important areas in the lower Chesapeake like Newport News, Hampton, and Virginia Beach.

To combat this problem Union underwent two very important acquisitions. By acquiring Xenith Bank and Access National Bank, UBSH entered into these markets mentioned above and even into surrounding markets in North Carolina and Maryland. They also managed to expand their portfolio without – or at least with very minimal – cannibalism to existing branches.

(Source: UBSH 2018 Investor's Day Presentation)

This has allowed UBSH to operate in not just some of the state's most affluent markets but also some of the country's. With this expansion into wealthier demographics Union has also focused on growing its asset and wealth management division. Most of the investment management is handled under subsidiaries that Union has acquired like Old Dominion Capital, Outfitter Advisors, and Dixon, Hubbard, Feinour & Brown, but the bank also touts in-house management solutions. With the acquisitions of wealth managers and organic growth of in-house services, UBSH has grown AUM over 300% in six years which shouldn't be overlooked.

(Source: UBSH 2018 Investor's Day Presentation)

Reason Two: Under the Surface

It’s easy to spout market demographics and growth stories that UBSH directly provides in investor presentations, but on a more holistic level is where I see the true value of Union. One of the most important aspects companies are judged on by some of the world's top public and private investors are the worth of that company’s leadership. By looking under the surface one thing becomes all too apparent about the top management and board of UBSH: They’re well connected and intertwined with Virginia’s economy.

Let’s turn to the face of the company first, Mr. John Asbury. Mr. Asbury is a coast to coast industry veteran with over a quarter of a century of experience in the banking industry by holding top positions at institutions such as FNB of Santa Fe, Regions Bank, Bank of America, and Wachovia. Although his relationship with the state and its well-connected circles aren't as apparent as some of the other members of the company that I talk about below he does sit on the boards of organizations such as the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Chamber RVA, and Virginia's Banker Association. Asbury is also an alum of two top Virginia universities – Virginia Tech and William & Mary (I'll get to why this is important below).

That wasn’t a very exciting example, but as the public face of the company Mr. Asbury is judged almost solely on his industry merits, but for top members of the board it becomes apparent that local connections were important to the company. Just look at the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Ray Smoot, another Virginia Tech alum. Mr. Smoot has sat or still currently sits on boards of companies such as RGC Resources, the largest natural gas provider in the Roanoke-Blacksburg area, Carilion Clinic, one of the largest hospital operators in the state, the Virginia Tech Foundation, the investment wing of one of Virginia’s top universities, and the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, the 230-acre corporate park of the university that houses over 180 companies.

Mr. Smoot is undoubtedly well connected in the Southwest Virginia area, but how well is the company connected to the actual regulators of the state? To fill that spot UBSH has as its Vice Chairman of the Board Mr. Ron Tillett. Mr. Tillett – again another alumnus of a Virginia college, this time VCU – has served as Secretary of Finance for Virginia, State Treasurer, Deputy State Treasurer, and a senior legislative analyst for the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which is the oversight wing of the Virginia General Assembly, the state’s legislative body. Not too bad of a board member to have.

I could go on and on with strategic connections such as the recent board appointee Mr. Blair Wimbush, the ex-Chief Real Estate and Corporate Sustainability Officer for Norfolk Southern, ex-Commissioner of the Virginia Port Authority, and Chairman of the Board for the University of Virginia Law School, but you get the point. What I haven’t made entirely clear is why I mentioned the tight relationships to Virginia colleges and universities. Well, Union’s leaders seem to be using this connection to the state as an advantage. Besides the obvious examples of pandering to potential clients by having options to engrave their debit card with school logos, Union has used its connections to land the universities as (very, very large) clients.

Take Virginia Tech, the school that both the CEO and Chairman of the Board have attended, as a prime example. In 2016, Union helped the university upgrade its baseball stadium with a generous donation of $3.5 million that kicked off the funding round. Externally, all the company got in exchange for that large donation was marketing rights with the new rebranding of the stadium to be called "English Field at Union Park". The university was able to complete its $18 million renovations and UBSH enjoyed some prime marketing real estate. But, on top of that, in a not so subtle coincidence the bank now retains the university (and its affiliates like the Corporate Research Center) as a major client, which will more than repay Union for its goodwill on the deal.

(Image Source: Virginia Tech Daily News)

It’s not just Virginia Tech that Union is aggressively targeting as new clients. The bank is continuously boosting local relationships with universities with moves like this including William & Mary, JMU, VCU, University of Virginia, University of Richmond, ODU, and virtually every other university in the state. Below is a list of just a few additional deals or partnerships UBSH is doing with Virginia universities:

This kind of stuff is a major part of their long-term marketing strategy and landing major Virgnia clients is how all those combined years of networking for Union execs will pay off. These relationships, in my opinion, is what will help Union flourish in the state and grow their assets. Community relations and demographic understanding is what will keep Union the title of "Virginia's Bank", and when the time comes where Union starts causing too much trouble for the large players in the state (Wells (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), CapitalOne (NYSE:COF), etc.) it’s very likely that the company could be acquired – at a premium of course – by one of those players, which will be nice for any of its investors.

Conclusion

I'm continuing to accumulate more shares of Union Bankshares overtime. I see the bank as a fantastic growth story in Virginia that will provide long-term returns for investors or a good profit in the event a larger bank acquires UBSH and its portfolio.

