Experts can become overconfident and smitten with a firm’s prospects, becoming indifferent about what price they pay. An expert may be extremely competent at finding good assets within his field of expertise, but it may not be a good buy at the time. His expertise could cloud his judgement on making a purchase decision, overlooking the possibility that the asset may be overpriced.

The above quote is from the 2017 Baines Creek Capital letter to its investors. Solid advice but perhaps one that the asset manager should have heeded itself in their Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) position. Shares have collapsed alongside oil prices and, despite the actively-managed fund pitching their case to the market in September, there has been no stemming the outgoing tide of capital.

In my opinion, the story continues to unwind. Lower oil prices are a noose around the neck of the firm despite in-place hedges. Operational flexibility is hamstrung. With an onerous covenant structure and substantially all of the assets pledged as collateral, there is substantial risk that the company does not get its upcoming maturities refinanced. As an outsider looking in, it appears the company has run out of time and that Baines Creek has thrown good money after bad. While there is an outside chance of a white knight riding in to save the day (perhaps GSO Capital Partners yet again) I view the equity as nearly assuredly a zero when all is said and done.

Moody’s Debt Downgrade Deeper Into Junk, What Went Wrong

Late last week, Moody’s chopped the credit rating yet again, downgrading ratings to Caa3 to reflect the company’s “weak liquidity, high leverage, and significant debt refinancing risk.” That is for the secureds; the unsecured offerings are rated Ca, reflecting bonds that are “likely in, or vey near, default, with some prospect for recovery of principal and interest” (Source). Naturally, any bond that would see no full recovery implies no value for the underlying common equity.

Today, the market agrees. Those unsecured bonds (e.g., the 8% December 2020 issue, CUSIP 52471TAB3) trades at nearly fifty cents on the dollar. So what went wrong with the thesis at Baines Creek? In my view, Baines Creek got itself into this position by overweighting its valuation on the assets. See below from its September deal presentation which valued the total enterprise at $2,495mm in a liquidation scenario:

*Baines Creek Capital, September 2018 Presentation, Slide 60

It is easy to shrug off debt concerns when such a narrative is spun. This creates a “heads I win, tails I win” line of thinking where bankruptcy fears are waived aside. While there was some acknowledgement by them that a recapitalization would have to occur via debt for equity swap or newly issued shares, the problems with the capital structure did not get as addressed as it should have been. As far as a secondary offering, management clearly missed the opportunity to do so in the middle of 2018 as West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) rallied. The window is shut; the share price is just too low today to meaningfully change perception heading into the maturity schedule. Recall the current situation:

$529mm out of $575mm borrowing base drawn on the April 2019 Revolver

$339mm drawn out of $400mm on the 12% second lien Term Loan Facility (likely maturity of July 2020 due to maturity spring)

Less mentioned are asset retirement obligations (“AROs”) which are currently valued at $265mm

The Revolver will have to be addressed in short order. However, even with an extension (bulls will point to the affirmation of the borrowing base in recent months and a recent covenant waiver violation) I think the fundamental story has been damaged. Importantly, that lack of liquidity has pressured the firm’s ability to invest. While the business model is built around buying proven wells with shallow decline rates, low capital availability and a need for preserving cash for debt reduction will start to pressure Mboe/d production growth next year.

Remember that the Baines Creek Capital thesis is predicated upon Legacy Reserves pouring in operating cash flow into capex to further develop existing acreage. In other words, no money will be spent on debt reduction and Legacy Reserves is just going to grow itself out of its debt problems.

*Baines Creek Capital, September 2018 Presentation, Slide 17

I do not see much in the way of incremental upside to EBITDA in 2019, perhaps $30mm incremental versus 2018 results just based on tightening differentials and perhaps some better operating efficiency. There is, in my view, not a chance we see a 2019 capex budget in the $400mm range given there will not be $400mm in operating cash flow. Further, any lender extension is going to be predicated upon a dedication of operating cash flow to debt paydown in my view. Lenders want their principal back – they will not care if the common equity gets stripped of potential value in the process. In this kind of distressed scenario, exploration and production (“E&P”) operators have to choose: get the capital structure in order or invest heavily. This management team cannot have it both ways.

Takeaway

Baines Creek Capital has to pivot here. If the net asset value story is truly there, they should be pressuring management into a full liquidation at this point. That would certainly require better realized multiples; recent sales have been in the 6x multiple range, in line with the current valuation. Perhaps there is something there - sold acreage thus far is certainly not “core” acreage.

I've seen mention that there is a chance that GSO Capital, which has swooped in to aid the firm several times in the past, might save the day. It looks less likely today. In 2016 - the last time Legacy Reserves faced default concerns - the situation was much different. While gearing was higher, much less of the capital structure was secured. This allowed GSO to take a senior position in the capital structure via those 12% Second Liens. That option isn’t there today.

I don’t believe that the common equity holders today will realize any value unless the assets are liquidated. Perhaps investors can try to spin a case for getting involved in the unsecureds, but that too looks onerous given all of the senior debt involved. While often content to take on risk, my read of the capital structure has me staying far away.