Interpump Is On Its Way To Achieve Another Record Year

Interpump’s M&A strategy and its many facilities abroad give the firm a strong resilience against international trade conflicts and economic downturns.

It’s been a while since I’ve been covering Interpump Group S.p.A. (MILAN:IP, OTC:IPGLF). The Italian company, headquartered in S. Ilario d’Enza (a small town of Reggio Emilia’s province), has written a successful story since its IPO and nicely rewarded its investors.

It is involved primary in the production of high pressure pump systems, hydraulics distributors, valves and pipes.

Its business model is centered on acquisitions (more than 40 companies acquired since its 1996 IPO) and the development of facilities all around the World. The company identifies an acquisition target on the basis of the synergies that can be developed with the other holdings it already owns; after the purchase, it usually soon re-organizes the company’s operations and layouts, in order to improve margins and production capacity.

Thus Interpump is basically an active holding company that uses its expertise to valorize the connections among its controlled firms, achieving a final outcome much better than a “sum-of-the-parts” result.

In this respect it reminds me Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), even though Warren Buffett’s holding is much more wide and diversified.

The long term pretty similar performance of the two stocks seems to support my thesis:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Please note that Interpump pays a regular yearly dividend, whereas Berkshire never did it in his history, so the Italian stock performance with dividend reinvested would considerably outperform Berkshire’s one.

Interpump may be a smart edge against 2019 weak growth's concerns

In Q2/2018 conference call CEO Paolo Marinsek argued:

let me say that loud and clear: we are at the best possible organizational structure for the trade war scenario because the vast majority of what we serve in sensitive markets like the U.S. or China is produced locally.

It sounds meaningful: The company owns more than 45 facilities worldwide and it has a strong international structure that offers a comfortable shield against every local tariff barrier.

Source: Q3/18 presentation

In fact the last results (Q3/2018) came in better than expected, and the company keeps on buying back its shares aggressively: more than 700K shares in just the last 2 months, approximately 1% of the shares’ float.

Total sales were € 310m in the third quarter (almost +20% YoY), EBITDA and net income grew by 19.3 % and 30,8% respectively. Gross profit increased more than 17% to € 116m.

In the following table is recorded the sequential growth of the last four quarters.

Q4/2017 Q1/2018 Q2/2018 Q3/2018 Gross profit growth 2% 15% 9% (7%) EBITDA growth (6%) 22% 11% (5%) Net Income growth 12% 41% (17%) 1%

Interpump sequential growth (quarter to quarter)-Source: Company's reports, author's elaboration

It is worth mentioning that 2017 was another record year for Interpump, so somehow the results listed above appear even more stirring.

At the page 18 of the company’s presentation there is a short list of the anti-cyclical features of Interpump, that I am reporting here with their courtesy:

The company is diversified into many application sectors with different cycles.

The company’s ongoing expansion into sectors with little or no cyclicality.

The company is not dependent on a single sector.

In most sectors, the company is not correlated to industry trends.

These criteria partially explains why Interpump is a smart play in times of declining equity markets.

Although the main reason for investors to consider it during tough times is the company’s M&A activity. In fact Interpump’s multiyear impressive growth has been achieved mainly through acquisitions of smaller companies (40 since its IPO), which usually increase notably their margins after the buyout: around 2/3 of the parent company’s growth is not organic.

This means that Interpump will always benefit by an equity market’s risk-off sentiment, that eventually will lead to better deals and lower prices’ purchases.

Takeaway for Investors

Interpump is a solid stock, and its track record of stable growth has serious chances to continue and even accelerate in the years to come. Shareholders’ equity totaled € 845m at the end of September 2018, increasing 10.5% year to date. Half of the book value consists of the goodwill generated by the many acquisitions and the reported amount looks reasonable. On the contrary, other intangible assets are accounted just for € 36m, and this figure appears not consistent for a company that spent more than € 1B for SG&A in the last 5 years. I am rather inclined to calculate a “brand value” for Interpump of half billion euros. Working capital is roughly € 350m and long term debt is less than 30% the company’s equity.

Interpump is well positioned to get a big slice of a growing market that, according to management estimates, should amount to roughly € 50B/year overall for both Hydraulics and Water Jet sectors: the two business units of the group. For comparison revenue’s guidance of the group for 2018 is just € 1.2B.

Its competitive advantage towards other competitors (quite evident as I argued here) will possibly allow the company to grow faster than its main rivals.

Another growth catalyst could come from emerging markets, that currently account for less than 20% of the company’s global turnover. Interpump is currently engaged in an exceptional effort to increase the production capacity mostly in India and China.

According to the words of P. Marinsek, in the third quarter India’s sales grew 87% YoY and China was flattish towards a record Q3/2017 that saw Chinese operations growing of 54%. Q4 in China is expected to perform considerably better and the total annually sales for China will probably exceed the 25% growth rate threshold.

India’s terrific growth, on the other hand, already provoked a surge of the company’s CapEx at €19M, about 5% of the company’s sales in the third quarter, € 8 millions more than the previous year. The incremental costs in this case are not worrisome but rather the evidence of a strong and sustainable growth of the company’s operations, as the conference call cleared up.

As a long term investor I bought Interpump's shares for the long run, regardless the stock price. Yet, as a stock analyst, I should determine a target stock price. For this purpose it’s worth considering that we are talking about a fast growing company with relatively cheap multiples, with its price to sales and price to book value both in a range between 2 and 2.5, once one adjusts the reported intangible assets number to a more reasonable value.

My model, for the current growing rate, is showing me an adequate multiple of around 4X the equity value, that stands for a PT of around € 48 x share, about 70% more the last closure, at the time of writing this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPGLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.