Darden Restaurants: A Growth Story Setting Up To Take A Break

Shares yield over 2.7% at the current market price, but investors need to be wary of industry-wide headwinds.

The management has taken bold but effective decisions to drive this growth, and the company is approaching the future with a certain degree of stability around its financial performance.

Investment thesis

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is in a growth phase, and the company is continuing to streamline its operations with a view of improving its operational efficiency. Exemplary management initiatives have led the growth story so far, coupled with favorable industry dynamics. However, the industry is going through rapid changes, and these changes are posing new challenges to the future growth of Darden. Darden yields an attractive 2.7% at the current market price, but I believe expected headwinds will eat in to Darden’s profits in the future, which makes its shares pricey at the moment.

Company overview and business strategy

Darden is one of the largest players in the U.S. casual dining industry, and the company operates 03 core brands.

Olive Garden LongHorn Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Apart from its core brands, Darden operates several other smaller, specialty restaurants.

Streamlining menu options, simplifying restaurant processes, and deploying advanced technologies to improve overall efficiency remain core business strategies of the company. Even though Darden is not an active seeker of inorganic growth, the company has made a couple of strategic acquisition decisions to support the overall growth story of the company.

The company management has time and time again emphasized the importance of executing its Back to Basics operating philosophy, which is centered on improving the overall dining experience.

The continued execution of this strategy will certainly be helpful to build a loyal customer base, which would lead to higher same-store sales and subsequently, higher profits.

The company has successfully moved in to franchise operations as well, and expanding its global operations is another principal business strategy at Darden Restaurants.

Industry analysis

Not only the casual dining industry, but the food service industry as a whole is undergoing dynamic changes driven by technological advancements. Along with changing consumer preferences, digitization has become the way forward for restaurants. Companies operating in this industry are expected to invest significantly to improve their digital experience, and focus more on streamlining delivery channels as there is a growing demand for food delivery. For industry players, embracing the growth of delivery services will be key for near-term growth.

As industry players focus more on improving their menus and delivery channels, the competition in the industry is expected to increase. In a macro-economic environment dominated by higher competition, companies would naturally tend to allocate a higher dollar amount for marketing and advertising. In line with this, we can expect an overall increase in operating costs across the industry.

Same-store sales picked up once again in the latter part of 2018, despite negative same-store sales growth earlier in the year.

However, same-store sales might come under pressure once again due to a couple of reasons.

Discretionary spending will drastically decline in the event of an economic slowdown, which will once again drive same-store sales growth to the negative territory. Labor costs are on the rise and unemployment level has reached historically low figures. This will lead to higher operating costs for companies and retaining top-notch talent is increasingly becoming a difficult task.

On the flip side, rising wages will likely prompt consumers to dine-out more, which will drive industry revenues.

Another interesting development is the rise of food prices away from home. In fact, the difference between the cost of food at home and away from home has risen sharply over the last 03 years, which brings in to question the sustainability of the industry.

Another lesser focused aspect of the industry is the rise of consumers who are health conscious. Over the last couple of years, there has been a massive surge in demand for healthy eating options and in my opinion, this trend will continue to remain the same in the future as well and restaurants need to quickly adapt to this change before being challenged by new entrants.

Consumers are more focused on convenience than ever, and this has paved the way for the rise of mobile payments and table-side payments. Self-service kiosks have also become a part of the business strategy for many restaurants who try to attract customers who would otherwise opt for food delivery services. Moving forward, restaurants that are quick to provide these innovative solutions across their branch network will stand at an advantageous position to gain market share.

The food service industry is expected to become more challenging for companies operating in this industry, but there would still be room for growth. The key to success would be the ability of companies to adapt to these dynamic changes efficiently, and most companies have already re-aligned their business strategies to reflect the changing dynamics of the industry.

As the first step toward future, restaurants should launch food delivery services and provide a digitized experience to their diners. While first movers will have certain advantages, industry leaders with deep pockets will have a definite advantage.

Evaluation of financial performance

Since bottoming in 2014, Darden’s revenue has grown consistently over the last few years which not only reflects the industry-wide growth in this period, but also the effective execution of growth plans by the management.

Despite this stellar rate of revenue growth achieved since 2014, what stands out is the successful execution of the strategic initiative taken in 2014 to cut down costs.

Below is an excerpt from a news article from November 2014 summarizing the cost cutting initiatives implemented in the same year.

A common size income statement is helpful in analyzing how effectively the management has been able to execute this plan over the last 04 years.

In 2014, total operating expenses represented more than 15% of revenue but since then, it has declined to below 12%, which is a significant improvement over a period of just 04 years. Understandably, these cost savings have been instrumental in operating and net profit margin expansions.

Despite these improvements, I believe Darden will have a tough time expanding their profit margins in the future. Increasing competition and the growth in off-premises dining solutions will become major obstacles in the growth story of the company. While Darden can tackle some of the issues by expanding their delivery operations and diversifying menu options, these will only have a limited effect in negating the full impact of recent developments.

Outstanding long-term debt has remained flat over the last 05 years, and the company is operating with a manageable level of debt in its capital structure.

Another important development during the last 05 years is the free cash flow growth. From generating relatively meager free cash flows, Darden is now making over half a billion dollars of free cash flow, despite a rise in capital expenditures.

Darden is clearly in healthy shape and the company has made a significant recovery from the lows of 2014. On the back of a strong financial position, Darden will seek to achieve growth in the future by providing a digitized experience to consumers and widening the delivery chain. However, the changing dynamics of the industry will certainly become an obstacle in securing a high rate of growth.

Valuation

I have used a discounted cash flow model to value Darden, along with EBITDA multiples to calculate the terminal value component. Below is a discussion of the major assumptions used in this analysis.

Revenue growth projections

In line with the management’s guidance, I believe revenue will grow close to 5% in 2019.

Thereafter, I forecast revenues to decline at a measured rate as competition increases and same-store sales decline.

Revenue (USD millions) 8,525 8,823 8,999 9,179 9,363 Growth 5.5% 3.5% 2% 2% 2%

EBITDA margin forecast

In line with profit margin expansions, Darden has been able to improve their EBITDA margins as well over the last 05 years.

I expect the EBITDA margin to slightly improve for a couple of years before falling once again as labor costs continue to rise and competition increases. Darden is expected to introduce more economical options to their menus, which might contribute to margin compression as well.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 EBITDA margin (%) 13.9% 14.3% 14.1% 13.8% 13.6%

Capital expenditures

Darden Restaurants will continue to invest in providing a more digitized experience to its customers, and to expand beyond its core markets. As same-store sales decline, the company will look for growth through new store openings, which will drive capital expenditures higher in the forecast period. I expect capital expenditures to represent close to 6% of revenue by 2023, in comparison with just 5.1% in 2018.

Fair value estimate

To estimate the fair value of Darden, I have used a discount rate of 8%, in line with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC) of the firm. An EBITDA multiple of 11 was used in calculating the terminal value.

Based on these assumptions, the estimated fair value of a Darden share is $94.19, which represents a 13% downside from the current market price.

Risks and challenges

Dynamically changing industry outlook remains a point of concern for Darden’s continued profitability, as these changes are driving the food services industry to incur significant capital investments. These investments however do not guarantee future profitability, as the industry is continuing to evolve. Darden has to bear this additional risk when they invest significant amounts of capital to improve their digital offering and delivery services.

The increasing competition on the other hand is another threat for the future growth of the company as more companies battle for market share. This will prompt many restaurants and fast food chains to introduce incentive plans and promotions, which will result in an overall compression in profit margins.

Darden is looking for growth in foreign regions as well, but a slowdown in global economic growth will adversely affect such growth plans as discretionary spending will dramatically reduce in such an environment.

Conclusion

Darden Restaurants has recovered from lows in 2014 and management initiatives have been key to this success. The industry dynamics are changing however, and once again, Darden’s future outlook has come in to question. I do not see any major warning signs for Darden’s future profitability, but as per my analysis, the current share price is too optimistic of Darden’s ability to achieve growth over an extended time period. Darden shares currently yield 2.7%, but there is limited potential for capital gains, which should keep investors at bay.

