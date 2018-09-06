Image: The Brucejack, source: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (PVG) is a junior gold and silver mine in Canada since it has been developed by Robert Quartermain on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million. The project and now the mine has not been immune from bitter controversies, and the pros and cons are still fighting about what lies ahead.

However, I believe that Pretium offers a better outlook and should do reasonably well in 2019 due to better control of the mine production, and a bullish gold environment (golden cross). Goldman Sachs (GS) is now predicting that gold will reach $1,425 per ounce in 2019.

Thus, it is crucial to use any significant weakness, as it is happening as we speak, accumulating PVG for the long term.

As I said in a preceding article, the Brucejack mine created a bitter and controversial debate about the real nature of its gold and silver deposit which culminated with a controversial Viceroy Research's independent report published on September 6, 2018.

Pretium Resources has now reported its sixth consecutive quarter of commercial production with an average of 94K Oz per quarter during 2018.

Production has been somewhat adequate despite a few mining problems due primarily to "the high variability of the gold mineralization throughout the Valley of the Kings deposit." Mr. Ovsenek, the CEO, said:

As we have discussed in the past, the high variability of the gold mineralization throughout the Valley of the Kings deposit is a key characteristic of the Brucejack Mine and gold production is managed with grade control, the sequence of the mine plan and the availability of stopes for optimal grade blending.

Unfortunately, the stock price has not fared well, and shareholders are now down over 30% since January 2018.

PVG data by YCharts

Analysis of the Preliminary gold production for the fourth quarter of 2018 and financial highlights.

The company announced January 9 the following:

Fourth Quarter 2018 Company Highlights Repurchased 100% of the construction financing 8% precious metals stream for US$237 million

Closed US$480 million bank debt facility to refinance construction credit facility

bank debt facility to refinance construction credit facility Received amended permits to increase production to 3,800 tonnes per day

Ended the quarter after repurchasing the stream with a cash position over US$45 million as of December 31, 2018 Full Year 2018 Production Summary Fourth Quarter 2018 Production Summary 376,012 ounces of gold produced (achieving 97% of guidance of 387,000 ounces for the full year) 96,342 ounces of gold produced (achieving 95% of guidance of 200,000 ounces for the second half of 2018) 11.9 grams per tonne gold mill feedgrade (12.9 g/t for Q2-Q4 with grade control program implemented) 11.5 grams per tonne gold mill feed grade 97.3% gold recovery rate 97.0% gold recovery rate 1,005,603 tonnes of ore milled 267,048 tonnes of ore milled 2,755 tonnes per day ore milled 2,903 tonnes per day ore milled

Historical charts about Production at the Brucejack and commentary

A quick look at the chart above is helping us to understand the issue that the company is facing. If you look at the gold grade per tonne, we see a negative trend from 2Q'18 from 14.9 G/T to now 11.5 G/T.

It is a weakness because obviously, Pretium is mining the best-known areas as we speak. 11.5 G/T is a long way down from the 14-16 G/T expected a few years back. The paramount issue that the company is still trying to solve is to adopt the right mining strategy to maximize production at the Brucejack mine.

On the side note, I was glad to learn that the company received amended permits to increase production to 3,800 TPD. Joseph Ovsenek said in the press release:

We ended 2018 on a successful note with the closing of the bank debt facility, repurchase of our precious metals stream, payout of our construction credit facility, receipt of amended permits to increase production to 3,800 tonnes per day and production of over 376,000 ounces of gold, all in our first calendar year of production which included six months of ramp up

However, while Joseph Ovsenek was quite upbeat and indicated that the grade control programme implemented by the company would be perfected over the coming quarters, it is difficult to see a quick fix here.

Pretium Resources plans to release its full results 2018 on February 14, 2019, and the following conference call will be an important indicator.

The last production results are considered as a miss (Silver production is not known yet, and I have merely estimated it on the graph above). Production for H2 2018 is 188,983 Oz or 10% below the midpoint of the guidance.

We do not know the AISC for the 4Q'18 yet, but a quick guess should be around ~$765 per ounce.

The guidance for H2 2018 from the Company release late last year:

H2 2018 production guidance Gold production at the Brucejack Mine for the second half of 2018 is expected in the range of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces, for total 2018 gold production of 387,000 to 407,000 ounces. With our production of 92,641 ounces of gold in the third quarter, we are on track to meet the lower end of our H2 2018 production guidance. H2 2018 financial guidance All-in sustaining costs for the second half of 2018 are expected to range from $710 to $770 per ounce gold sold. With our AISC of $709 per ounce gold sold in the third quarter, we are on track to meet our H2 2018 AISC guidance. As production has reached steady state at the Brucejack Mine, an increased focus has been placed on operational efficiency to reduce costs.

I have estimated the 4Q'18 revenues at $115 million based on gold price realized of $1,185 per ounce (based on $1,233 per ounce in Q4'18). As we all know Pretium is getting less. The precedent quarter Tom Yip, the CFO, said in the Q3 conference call:

Total revenues were $110 million, and the average realized price for the quarter was $1,169 per ounce. Included in our revenues were TC/RCs related to our concentrate sales, which totaled $4.3 million, impacting our revenues by $45 per ounce. Otherwise, we would have realized $1,214 per ounce, which was the average spot price for the quarter.

Note: Many shareholders knew in advance about the production miss, and the stock sold off the day before the news was released, which raised the specter of "insider trading" that the company intends to investigate.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Pretium Resources is still shacking by this delicate period of adaptation or fine-tuning, which may take most of 2019 at the very least. Maybe shareholders should be accustomized to this fact that will always be part of the Brucejack mine.

Unfortunately, this unsettling period is creating "uncertainty," which is exploited by both sides of the trading spectrum, and will continue to generate strong volatility that would benefit the trading side primarily.

The key takeaway for common shareholders is that the mine has proven "it is serious stuff," but it is not the Bonanza dream that has been praised years ago.

The question is what the fair price for PVG is? And of course, we cannot provide any definite answer.

Thus, I still recommend trading PVG and advise initiating a small long-term investment until the mine matures a little more, assuming a good outlook for the gold price.

Note: Again in this article, I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Technical Analysis

PVG suffered a sell-off last week, and it is probable that the selling will continue a little more to re-test the line support at $6.60 which is considered as a triple bottom (I recommend buying PVG at this level and continue accumulating lower if possible). PVG crossed (decisive breakout) the support of the ascending channel pattern on Friday.

The line resistance is difficult to indicate now, and we need a few more trading days to be able to suggest a plausible new TA pattern. I believe the nearest resistance is currently at $8.30 (I recommend selling at least 20% of your position at this level depending on the price of gold.)