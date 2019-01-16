How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company's Dividend?
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
With a forward yield of 3.0%, Genuine Parts Company has one of the highest dividend yields among the Dividend Aristocrats Index.
The company's high yield has led some investors to question the safety of its current dividend despite its multi-decade streak of dividend increases.
In this article, we analyze Genuine Parts Company's dividend safety by examining its earnings, free cash flow, recession resiliency, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).
Because of this above-average yield, some investors have questioned the safety of the company's current dividend.