Paychex: Strong Dividend Yield, Weak Total Return Potential
About: Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Paychex reported solid earnings for the second quarter, as acquisitions have contributed to growth.
It has a high yield of 3.3% and a growing dividend.
Due to potential reversion of the stock's valuation, we do not expect Paychex to deliver high total returns.
By Nate Parsh
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), which is a member of the S&P 500 Index, is a leading provider of computerized payroll accounting, benefits and human resource services.
Paychex has a solid