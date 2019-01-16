Dividend Ideas | Services 

Paychex: Strong Dividend Yield, Weak Total Return Potential

About: Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary

Paychex reported solid earnings for the second quarter, as acquisitions have contributed to growth.

It has a high yield of 3.3% and a growing dividend.

Due to potential reversion of the stock's valuation, we do not expect Paychex to deliver high total returns.

By Nate Parsh

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), which is a member of the S&P 500 Index, is a leading provider of computerized payroll accounting, benefits and human resource services.

Paychex has a solid