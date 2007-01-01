Gold is a very particular asset class. Most of the demand for gold as an investment is based on its reputation as a store of value and as a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty.

Since global economic conditions and investor sentiment play a major role in determining the price of gold, fluctuations in the precious metal tend to be particularly strong, both to the upside and to the downside. In the current economic scenario, many key fundamental drivers are offering a considerable tailwind for gold prices.

How SPDR Gold Trust ETF Works

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) represents a beneficial ownership interest in the SPDR Gold Trust. This trust is allocated to physical gold, so the shares are designed to track the price of gold, net of trust expenses, and trade like a continuously offered security.

Investors through financial markets have multiple venues to bet on the price of gold, such as buying futures contracts and derivatives, or shares in gold mining companies. These vehicles tend to move in the same direction as gold prices, but SPDR Gold Trust does a much sounder job in terms directly tracking the price of gold in the spot market.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF has more than $33 billion in assets under management, and liquidity is more than enough for investors of all sizes. The annual expense ratio stands at 0.4%, which is quite reasonable.

The ETF works quite well in terms of replicating the underlying price of gold. The chart from Morningstar shows the market price for SPDR Gold Trust ETF in blue in comparison with the Net Asset Value of the fund in green. The two lines are indistinguishable most of the time, which means that the market price and the value of the fund's assets (meaning gold) tend to move closely together.

Source: Morningstar.

Macroeconomic Tailwinds For SPDR Gold Trust

One of the main attractiveness of gold investing is that it can provide protection versus currency debasement. The chart below compares the evolution of SPDR Gold Trust ETF versus Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), the ETF that tracks the Dollar Index.

It's quite easy to see the inverse correlation between the precious metal and the dollar index, a cheaper US dollar is generally bullish for gold prices and vice-versa.

UUP data by YCharts

The US economy has outperformed other economies around the world in recent years, so the dollar has strengthened, which has put some negative pressure on the price of gold in US dollar terms. But now there are increasing fears about the possibility of a global slowdown, and the Federal Reserve is sounding far more moderate on the prospect of rising interest rates.

In this context, the dollar index, as reflected by the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF, is breaking below some critical support levels.

Source: Think or Swim

At the same time, SPDR Gold Trust is finding support in the area of $111-112 and moving strongly higher in what could be the beginning of a new uptrend for the gold-tracking ETF.

Source: Think or Swim

Inflation expectations play a major role in determining the demand for gold, and we are certainly in the last stages of the economic cycle in the US. The labor market is particularly tight and wage growth is accelerating, this could have a considerable impact on inflation levels going forward.

Source: Gluskin Sheff

Adding to the uncertainties in the economic scenario, the ECRI Weakly Leading Index (WLI) is clearly moving in the wrong direction. The chart from Advisor Perspectives compares the growth rate in the WLI vs. GDP growth in different periods.

Source: Advisor Perspectives.

Current levels in the evolution of the WLI don't necessarily indicate that the US will be entering a recession, but the data is clearly saying that we should expect at least a material deceleration in economic growth over the middle term.

If past history is any valid guide, when investors are concerned about the state of the economy they tend to look for refuge in gold and other safe-haven assets.

Momentum Investing In Gold

There is plenty of academic research showing that investors can optimize risk and returns by implementing quantitative strategies based on momentum. In essence, these strategies are based on buying strong sectors and selling weak sectors, which may sound counterintuitive to those who are not familiar with momentum-based strategies.

The main point is that momentum is a pervasive phenomenon, meaning that assets that are doing well tend to continue doing well over the middle term. If you can accurately measure momentum and implement a solid strategy with limited downside risk, investing in strong sectors can produce rewarding results over the years.

This approach does not work every single time, of course. Sometimes a particular investment enjoys momentum only for a short period of time. This can trigger a buy signal, only to end up selling the position at a lower price once the momentum fades away. These false signals can happen from time to time, and they are the main risk that investors assume when implementing momentum strategies.

That being acknowledged, the key strength in these strategies is that they are remarkably effective at catching big bull markets and avoiding deep bear markets. If there is a large movement in the price of gold over multiple months or years, implementing a quantitative strategy based on momentum will practically guarantee that the investor is positioned on the right side of such trend.

In that spirit, the following paragraphs are introducing a quantitative investing system that rotates among different ETFs that represent multiple sectors and asset classes based on momentum. As of January of 2019, the system is bullish on gold, which is an important piece of information to ponder when evaluating a position in the barbaric relic.

Buying Strength And Selling Weakness

Over the middle term, meaning several months, winners tend to keep on winning in financial markets. Rising prices produce optimism, and this attracts more buyers over time. All good things come to an end eventually, but you can make a lot of money if you know how to catch the big trends in asset prices and ride them for as long as they last.

The following quantitative system rotates among a universe of more than 30 ETFs representing different asset classes and sectors. The main idea is buying the 3 ETFs with the strongest risk-adjusted returns over 3 and 6 months. This is done through a ranking algorithm that compares returns and volatility for the different ETFs considered.

The chart below compares the backtested performance for the quantitative system versus a buy and hold position in SPDR Gold Trust.

Source: ETFreplay.com

Source: ETFreplay.com

The numbers are clearly outstanding, the quantitative model more than tripled the performance of SPDR Gold Trust since 2007, gaining 16.6% per year versus 5.6% for the gold-tracking ETF. In cumulative terms, the system gained 527.1% versus 91.8% for SPDR Gold Trust.

Even more important, the system substantially outperformed in terms of downside risk too. The maximum drawdown was 18.4% for the quantitative system versus 45.6% for SPDR Gold Trust over the backtesting period.

For more information, the table below shows the annual returns for ETF rotation strategy in comparison to a buy and hold approach in SPDR Gold Trust.

Source: ETFreplay.com

We can take a look at the relative performance of the quantitative system versus SPDR Gold Trust in order to understand how such performance fluctuates based on the main market environment.

In 2007 gold performed exceptionally well, because the economic cycle was in its final stage and inflationary pressures were rising. The precious metal gained 30.5% in that year.

The quantitative system had a big exposure to gold in 2007, but the system holds 3 different ETFs at any given point in time, so it is never 100% long in only one instrument. Even if the system underperformed gold, it still gained a remarkably attractive 26.1% in 2007.

In 2008 gold produced mediocre returns, gaining only 4.9%. The system was allocated to gold and other safe assets such as treasury bonds, because safe-haven assets were delivering big returns during the financial crisis. This allowed the system to gain 15.5% during 2008.

In 2013, gold crushed by 28.3% as investors gravitated toward riskier assets such as stocks. The quantitative system avoided gold completely, and instead it purchased mostly stocks in high-beta sectors. Because of this, the system gained 35.4% in 2013. This represents a massive outperformance of 63.7% versus SPDR Gold Trust.

A quantitative system such as this one can't be expected to outperform in all kinds of environment. The system is particularly vulnerable to short-term volatility and changes in trends. When trends are unstable and short-lived, a quantitative system based on momentum will most certainly disappoint.

Nevertheless, it makes sense to expect these kinds of models to outperform on a risk-adjusted basis over the long term, meaning several years. These systems are especially effective at capturing big moves, either up or down, in all kinds of assets.

This system is updated in real time for members in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. As of January of 2010, the portfolio is allocated in one third to SPDR Gold Trust ETF, and this instrument is the top-ranked ETF among the ETFs considered for inclusion in the portfolio.

None of this guarantees future performance for gold, there is no such thing as guaranteed returns in financial markets. Nevertheless, it's important to acknowledge that the quantitative indicators based on risk-adjusted momentum are signaling further upside potential for SPDR Gold Trust over the middle term.