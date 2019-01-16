STAG Industrial: My Oh My, Another SWAN You Can Buy

We aren’t swinging for the fences here, but we consider STAG to be a relatively stable REIT that understands how to generate sound “sleep well at night” dividend income, paid monthly.

Today I am going to focus on a perfect pitch, right down the center of the plate. This means my objective is not to strike out with a sucker yield, but instead, recommend an easy double and possibly a triple. Recognizing that when it comes to investing, there are no guarantees, but after reading this article, you should have a much better understanding of this little monthly-paying gem known as STAG Industrial (STAG).

(Photo Credit)

Weighing In On Secondary Markets

“STAG” is an acronym that stands for “Single Tenant Acquisition Group”, and that’s precisely why this REIT seeks to acquire individual, single-tenant industrial properties that are priced according to the binary nature of their cash flows.

Accordingly, STAG is different from most industrial REIT peers because it focuses on secondary markets. The acquisition strategy is unique in that the cash flows are diversified in such a way that the company is able to mitigate the risk and enhance the stability of the dividend income derived from the stable and diversified portfolio.

By strategically targeting single-tenant industrial properties, STAG has consistently delivered a combination of both stable income and steady growth to its shareholders. In other words, asset selectivity is very good, and the prospectus for continued pipeline fulfillment looks extremely promising.

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

Since going public, STAG has grown from 105 buildings to 381 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 75.4 million in rentable square feet. The company's average building size is around 215,000 square feet. That's important because it ranks 2nd in terms of the largest industrial REITs based on average building size.

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

With rents rising past pre-recession levels in secondary and tertiary industrial markets, those markets are behaving very well, but relative to the overall market, are still lacking a little bit. (See photo above from a facility in my home town of Spartanburg, SC). CBRE maintains there is a lot of opportunity in those markets because there is still available stock to some degree, because there are still rents under control, and because of e-commerce users bringing access to customers in those markets.

Note: STAG defines secondary markets as "net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet, and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas".

Because of its Class B (secondary markets) focus, STAG has low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types). Also, its Class B tenants tend to stay longer, since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility. As illustrated below, historical Primary and Secondary market occupancy levels are similar, and Super Primary markets historically operate at occupancy levels above both Primary and Secondary markets.

Source CBRE: Super Primary markets include Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles

Secondary market rent growth has performed in line with primary market rent growth over the past ten years. Super Primary market rent growth has displayed greater volatility over the past ten years compared to Primary and Secondary markets.

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

The analysis below supports STAG’s investment strategy by demonstrating that gateway industrial markets, or “Super Primary markets”, have actually experienced inferior risk-adjusted returns over the past 10 years as compared to the Non-Super Primary industrial markets (as defined by CBRE).

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

Non‐Super Primary markets generally outperformed in weaker parts of the cycle such as 2008-2009 and as the cycle began to turn positive in 2012-2014. Although the Super Primary markets have offered more compelling returns in recent years, cap rate compression and timing have been crucial components of this return. On a total return basis, the Super Primary markets had the greatest outperformance during the cycle with the strongest capital appreciation (2015-2017).

STAG refers to its well-diversified model as a "virtual industrial park", which simply means that the portfolio is highly diversified by geography and industry (or category).

Here's a snapshot of the REIT’s top tenant roster, and as you can see, no one tenant accounts for more than 2.3% of ABR:

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

STAG Understand the Most Important REIT Pillars

I have been covering STAG since the company listed shares (April 2011), and in my very first article (on the REIT), I explained “STAG Industrial Inc. is off to an exceptional start and its flexible capitalization and robust acquisition strategies are leading indicators of growth”.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, STAG has generated impressive results since the IPO, generating 112% in price appreciation and an average of 14.5% annualized total returns. More impressively, it has generated exceptional dividend growth, as illustrated below:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As most readers know, the two most important pillars in REIT investing are: (1) scale and (2) cost of capital. Over the years, STAG has done an excellent job generating reliable dividend income, while also maintaining a disciplined balance sheet. Let’s break down the secret to its success.

Driving Economies Of Scale

STAG has consistently grown its portfolio over the years (acquisition volume approaching $500 million as of Q3-18), and the company said on the Q3-18 earnings call that it's “very confident it will meet current guidance of $600 million to $700 million for the year with a weighted average cap rate near the midpoint of guidance, approximately 7%”. It said that “the pipeline of assets potentially worth acquiring currently stands at $2.2 billion, and contains assets similar to what we've acquired to date in 2018”.

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

In 2017, STAG acquired $613 million (24% growth) of properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.4%. As the company has grown (around 20-25% per year), it has been able to reduce rollover risk and develop a well-laddered lease maturity profile (as viewed below):

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

Furthermore, scale has allowed it to generate more stable retention. Tenant confidence also reflected in the retention level greater than STAG’s initial expectations. This leads the company to revise its annual retention expectation to 80%.

As I have alluded in previous articles, retention is a bigger risk for STAG because the company has shorter-term leases (than Realty Income (O), for example). However, the company has now built impressive scale that enables it to maintain more predictable tenant retention.

Healthy underlying fundamentals, coupled with high tenant confidence, resulted in a strong operational quarter for STAG. Retention was 77% in Q3-18 on the 1.3 million square feet expiring in the period, and it's 83% year to date (the highest so far in 2018).

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

Note that there are risks worth mentioning: On the Q3-18 earnings call, the company said that its exposure to Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) consists of one 40,000-square foot suite, which accounts for 5 bps of annualized base rent. Other bankruptcies in the news include Mattress Firm, American Tire Distributors (ATD), and Bon-Ton. Mattress Firm and ATD leased 584,000 across five buildings and account for approximately 1% of STAG’s annualized base rent. They continue to operate at their space and are current on rent.

STAG’s four ATD buildings were built in the past seven years and the leases on average are 13% below market, and to the extent leases are rejected, the REIT “expects downtime well within its historical experience of 12 months”. Also, “Bon-Ton moved out of the building in July”.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Improving Cost of Capital

Over the years, STAG has become a stronger REIT, driven in part by its disciplined balance sheet management practices. With debt-to-EBITDA of 5.1x at quarter-end, the balance sheet continues to strengthen after an active few months in the capital markets. The company continues to operate the balance sheet with ample liquidity and fixed charge coverage at 4.6x.

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

During Q3-18, STAG raised $100 million in gross proceeds through the ATM program at an average share price of $27.94, and closed down several previously announced capital market transactions. On July 26, it refinanced and upsized a revolving credit facility and originated a new $175 million term loan. This quarter's capital markets activities have resulted in liquidity of $580 million, with no debt maturing until September 2020.

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

Although STAG has not obtained an A-rating like Realty Income, it enjoys an investment grade balance sheet (Fitch BBB/Stable Outlook) and maintains low cost of capital, and that provides the company with a large and persisting opportunity to acquire mispriced industrial real estate assets.

On December 27th, STAG completed the sale of seven industrial real estate properties to Exeter Property Group for about $113.5 million. The deal consists of 1.8 million square feet of industrial properties located in six states; the assets are 100% leased to seven tenants.

STAG’s CEO, Ben Butcher, said that the company “achieved significant cap rate compression through the aggregation of individual industrial assets... and provides attractive capital for STAG heading into 2019."

The Two Levers (Scale and Cost of Capital) Are Performing Nicely

In Q3-18, the REIT’s Core FFO was $0.45, an increase of 4.7% as compared to the same period in 2017. Same-store cash NOI for the quarter was up 1.4%, which compares positively to 0.5% in Q2-18 and negative 0.8% in Q1-18. The increase this quarter is due primarily to the strong retention and leasing spreads: year-to-date same-store NOI is up 50 bps as compared to the prior year, which is in line with the company’s current annual same-store guidance for the year of 25-75 bps of growth.

(Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors)

As viewed above, STAG is forecasted (based on analyst estimates) to grow by an average of 5% in 2019, and this is in line with its historical growth. Although other industrial REITs generate higher single-digit growth, STAG has maintained solid consistency over the years.

Why is STAG’s dividend higher?

(Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors)

As you can see (above), the company’s dividend yield is 5.4%, one of the highest dividend yields in the industrial REIT sector. Let’s take a look at STAG’s payout ratio compared with the peer group:

(Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors)

STAG does have a higher payout ratio. However, the company has done an excellent job reducing the payout ratio, while also continuing to grow its dividend.

As you can see below, STAG is relatively cheap compared to its peers, and while there is elevated risk related to the payout ratio, the REIT has ample scale and cost of capital to mitigate said risk. The valuation, in my opinion, is attractive and justifies our current Buy recommendation.

(Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors)

As you can see below, STAG fits squarely into our “accumulate” range:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Specifically, we are maintaining a Buy on this monthly dividend payer, and we believe that investors could expect annualized returns in the range of 10-15%. We consider the 5.5% dividend yield stable, and we believe that the management team is doing a very good job of balancing the important levers (scale and cost of capital) to drive growth. As I said in the opening, we aren’t swinging for the fences here, but we consider STAG to be a relatively stable REIT that understands how to generate sound “sleep well at night” dividend income, paid monthly.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

