GDV: The 'Steady' Gabelli Closed-End Fund

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) had suffered quite the rough 2018, with the fund being down 17.13% and the NAV declining 13.78%. This is considerably worse than what the overall market had experienced (a drop of 6.2%). I believe this has to do with the fund having considerable exposure to the financial sector – at about 18% of total assets. It is quite evident that financials took quite a hit when you look at another CEF's performance, John Hancock Financial Opportunity (BTO) and see that this fund, with approximately 98% invested in financials, suffered losses of 25.64% for the market performance and a NAV decline of 17.67%. For even more evidence that financials took a beating, you can look at the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), an ETF that tracks the financial sector, which took a hit of 13.03% in 2018. Now that it appears the sky isn't falling, and the overall markets are starting to claw back from their lows, GDV may be an appealing fund to some investors.

The fund operates with an objective of "providing a high level of total return," according to the fund's website. Their investment style with this fund is "investing at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income producing securities." They continue describing the fund by stating "at least 50% of the Fund's assets will consist of dividend paying equity securities," and "the Fund's investment adviser looks for securities that have a superior yield and capital gains potential."

With the stated goals from the fund managers, it can be safely assumed that they would tend to lean heavily on equity securities. And further, they would typically hold stocks that would be classified as large-cap or companies that have market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This assumption would be due to larger companies having the stability to pay out cash to shareholders. The fund's goal of capital gains potential would favor equities as opposed to fixed income securities, due to their likelihood of appreciation in share price compared to bonds. This is evident as I've been watching this fund for over the past year and their holdings generally reflect the above assumptions.

Preferred Shares As Leverage - Good Or Bad?

GDV has been a solid performer over the longer term, but one word of caution is their use of preferred shares as leverage – it comes at a cost, and the cost is relatively expensive at this time. For example, their 6.00% Series D Cumulative Preferred Shares (GDV.PD) have a par yield, of course, of 6%. This is hefty as many CEFs that utilize leverage can borrow at rates lower than this. For example, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) has $425 million in borrowings at an interest rate of 2.96% as of their latest Annual Report.

However, this isn't necessarily always a bad thing. And further, when these were issued it starts to make even more sense on why this may have been a better option at the time.

Source - Semi-Annual Report

The years of issue are primarily late 2004 and late 2005. This led to the preferred shares having been a potentially better option at the time because the Fed had been raising rates consistently during the years of issue (04-05), as can be seen in the chart below.

US Target Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

This fixed rate at the time of issue could easily have made sense as there was and still is, no risk of the rates changing for the fund on this particular issue. This can be compared to the rates they are paying on their Auction preferred, that is variable and changes.

Source - Semi-Annual Report

As it can be seen above, the dividend rate range can be quite substantial. So there are pros and cons to having this type of leverage. The positive is the fixed rate is not going to change, but this may be relatively high compared to current rates that could be obtained through taking on borrowings. However, during times of low interest rates it would appear that this makes the fund overpay for its leverage.

Performance

Source - CEFConnect

As previously stated, the fund had quite a tumultuous 2018 but has so far been rebounding with the broader market. Even when taking 2018's awful performance into consideration this fund still had quite the success over the longer term.

Source - Fund Website

The fund is showing returns of 12.20% annualized for the last 10-year period. This can be compared with S&P 500 ETF (SPY), with an annualized 10-year return of 13.56%. However, when looking at just the annualized 5-year returns, SPY has outperformed GDV significantly; with SPY showing 9.22% returns compared to 4.47% for GDV. Although when taking 2018 into consideration, that has skewed that 5-year number by quite a bit as it took a beating.

I believe though that the fund's current discount of 9.27% is fairly attractive. The fund currently has a share price of $19.57, with a NAV price of $21.57. The current 1-year z-score of GDV is sitting at -1.20, furthering the evidence that this fund is undervalued currently.

Source - CEFConnect

The discount chart can show that GDV typically trades at a steep discount; however, I believe it's also clear to see that when the market dipped, this fund has dipped to a wider discount only to tighten back up.

Distribution

GDV currently has a distribution rate of 6.75%, with a NAV yield of 6.12%. This is one of the lower yielding Gabelli funds. I believe this is also another reason why it doesn't trade closer to par or even at a premium like Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT); that fund currently trades at a steep premium of 34.04%. GUT has a current distribution rate of 9.46%, which is quite significant as the fund holds primarily utility companies. This higher distribution rate and consistency in being able to pay out at the same rate month after month since 2011 is why I believe that GDV is punished compared to GUT. Although, GUT is showing a 1-year z-score of 0.90 and would be considered overvalued.

The big plus though for GDV – at least in my opinion – is the fact that they have been able to raise their distribution since 2008-09. This is primarily due to their more conservative payout and "generally" more stable large-cap holdings.

Source - CEFConnect

After cutting the distribution from a rate of $0.11 per share per month, down to $0.10, and then further to $0.06, they have been able to raise 5 times since 2008-09 to their previous high mark of $0.11 per share. This has been held steady since though for the past few years. I don't think it's likely they raise this year either after their performance last year and the uncertainties the market is facing overall. But, I also don't see them cutting the current rate either.

I know CEF investors generally are looking for higher distribution yields at 8%, 10% or even more. But, a 6.75% yield is nothing to ignore when you could invest in SPY and receive a 2.04% yield. I think of GDV as a more conservative paying holding that I like to mix in my portfolio of those larger 8%+ yielders.

This more conservative yield has led to GDV actually increasing its NAV since inception too, many funds don't see this same fate as they consistently see a lower and lower NAV year after year.

Source - CEFConnect

It's hard to tell from the chart alone, but the current NAV is $21.57 and can be compared to the fund's inception NAV of $19.06.

Holdings

Source - Latest Fact Sheet

This information was obtained from their 3rd Quarter Fact Sheet, dated as September 30, 2018, and is the newest info that is available.

These are the culprits for the under-performance of GDV when compared to the broader market. The names like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), American Express Co. (AXP) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), are all in the financial sector that really took a hit during the correction of 2018. These are financial companies that depend on a strong global economy to keep powering their earnings and growth higher.

BK Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's clear to see that this group had taken a hit during the last part of the year as concerns of a global slow-down had started to present themselves. The financial sector could continue to come under pressure throughout 2019, and I believe should be avoided if an investor is not optimistic for 2019. I, however, have a little more confidence as the U.S. numbers coming out have still been optimistic. This is important as GDV holds a significant amount of its assets in North America, coming in at 83.6% of total managed assets.

Source - Semi-Annual Report

Conclusion

GDV took quite a beating in 2018, but I believe the fund is showing an attractive entry point as the market price overreacted compared to its NAV performance. The fund has an attractive yield of 6.75% and is paid on an attractive monthly schedule. GDV announces on a quarterly basis too, so this can add some certainty to investors on what they will be paying out; at least for the following 3 months after announcement. The distribution I believe is stable for now, as I don't see any signs the fund will cut or raise at this time. I just see no need to go either way with the current market.

I have covered this fund in the past, I believed it was attractive then, and I still do based on my updated digging into the fund. However, this is not a fund for investors that aren't optimistic for 2019 as the fund currently holds significant positions in the financial sector, or an investor that is looking for a more short-term holding. This fund isn't as flashy and popular as some of the other Gabelli funds, but I believe it has its own merits for an investor that is looking for a long-term fund to hold onto.

Overall, with the fund's conservative payout, generally large-cap holdings and NAV increase since inception, one could consider this the "steady" Gabelli CEF.

