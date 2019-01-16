Middlesex Water Company Is A Safe Dividend Grower, But Wait For A Better Entry Point
About: Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)
by: Dividend Power
Summary
Middlesex Water Company is a small-cap stock that has paid an increasing dividend since 1973 and a continuous dividend since 1912.
The company operates water and wastewater systems in three states and grows organically and through acquisitions.
Middlesex Water is in the middle of a multi-year capital construction program.
The dividend yield is at a 10-year low, and the P/E ratio is higher than the broader market average.
Overview
I have focused my articles and analyses mostly on large-cap dividend growth stocks. But my general theme has been to write about stocks with decent income and a growing dividend over time and with