Middlesex Water Company Is A Safe Dividend Grower, But Wait For A Better Entry Point

Summary

Middlesex Water Company is a small-cap stock that has paid an increasing dividend since 1973 and a continuous dividend since 1912.

The company operates water and wastewater systems in three states and grows organically and through acquisitions.

Middlesex Water is in the middle of a multi-year capital construction program.

The dividend yield is at a 10-year low, and the P/E ratio is higher than the broader market average.