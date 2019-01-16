Invested: Ep. 196 - Risky Market

We also discuss the problem with interest rates on bonds and why they're actually dropping when they should be going up.

What makes a stock market dangerous is the fear and emotion that it creates when it drops." - Phil Town

How do you invest safely in a dangerous stock market? This week we dive into what makes the stock market so dangerous. In the long run, the stock market will rise again and your investments, especially if you own wonderful businesses, will come out ahead down the road somewhere. Unfortunately, what makes it dangerous is that somewhere down the road has been as long as 26 years.

We also discuss the problem with interest rates on bonds and why they're actually dropping when they should be going up. Why are people buying 30-year bonds for such low-interest rates? Because they want to lock in a good retirement or a decent rate of return in what may well be the next giant depression.

With all of the asset groups (bonds, stocks etc.) that people normally put money into looking pretty bad what should we do with our money in 2019?

