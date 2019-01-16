Encana Is Running Out Of Well Locations In The Eagle Ford

Even after taking additions from the Austin Chalk formation into account, Encana's drilling inventory will only last a few more years.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is an ambitious oil & gas producer based in Canada with a heavy focus on unconventional opportunities. Largely due to the firm running out of core Eagle Ford well locations to develop, Encana Corporation decided to purchase Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) to gain a new growth generator by entering the STACK/SCOOP play. In this piece, I will go over why Encana Corporation can no longer expect to grow its Eagle Ford production over a sustained period of time. Let's dig in.

Overview

Encana bought into the Eagle Ford play back in 2014 when it purchased Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) position in the prolific oil & gas producing region. That $3.1 billion deal gave Encana a 45,500 net acre position across Karnes, Wilson, and Atascosa counties in Southeast Texas alongside 53,000 BOE/d in oil-rich production. Most of that acreage is situated in Karnes County, home to Tier 1 Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk development opportunities. Note that while Encana is targeting both Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in the region, the play is usually just referred to as the Eagle Ford.

At the end of 2013, Freeport-McMoRan saw its Eagle Ford acreage housing at least 400 gross undeveloped well locations if not more. That was a modest drilling inventory, but at a multi-billion price tag, clearly a large portion of the purchase price was for the asset's existing cash flow. Three-quarters of Freeport-McMoRan's Eagle Ford production was represented by crude oil at the time, with the remainder roughly split between natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Like most upstream operators buying into Tier 1 plays at the time, Encana’s thinking was that while the upfront cost would be high, the firm could leverage operational improvements to realize synergies to offset the purchase premium. The idea was that through downspacing (allowing more wells to be brought online per drilling spacing unit), well productivity improvements (higher estimated ultimate recovery rates via completion optimization strategies), and cost reductions (drilling and completing wells faster, playing hard-ball on rates with third-parties), an upstream firm like Encana would come out ahead after a few years. Obviously, Encana didn’t see the oil bust of late-2014 coming so its timing couldn’t have been worse. Now that is all in the past.

Upstream economics

At the beginning of 2018, Wood Mackenzie published a report noting that the top 25% (in terms of well economics) Eagle Ford wells could break even when realizing less than $40 per barrel of oil. Considering how Encana’s Karnes County position should be in that Tier 1 category, it is clear its remaining core Eagle Ford well locations are quite valuable. However, keep in mind that well break-even forecasts are just estimates at the end of the day.

I’ve brought this up numerous times in past articles, but it bears repeating, Eagle Ford oil and condensate production fetch premium prices. Eagle Ford crude output is sold at Louisiana Light Sweet prices, which trades at a premium to West Texas Intermediate. That premium is expected to trade around $5-6/barrel during the first half of 2019, before sliding down below $4/barrel during the second half of the year.

When looking at break-even oil price forecasts for the Bakken or the Permian Basin or the Powder River Basin, that guidance often needs to come with a caveat for two reasons. One, incremental oil barrels that don’t have access to firm transportation capacity are sold at in-basin prices, almost always at a significant discount to WTI. Two, incremental oil barrels protected by firm transportation capacity needs to factor in higher transportation costs from the expected realized crude oil price if those expenses are very material (it is much more expensive shipping crude from the Bakken all the way down to Cushing than shipping crude from the Eagle Ford over to the Gulf Coast).

That means the true break-even price for American unconventional oil plays is often higher than stated when making multi-play comparisons. Conversely, in the Eagle Ford, upstream players are lucky enough to have a differential problem that actually works in their favor.

Production decline due to shrinking drilling inventory

While Encana’s Eagle Ford oil production jumped up to 49,900 BOE/d in Q3 2018 from 40,100 BOE/d in the first quarter of 2018, that doesn’t properly portray the full story. On a year-to-date basis (Q1-Q3), the firm’s Eagle Ford output dropped from 47,700 BOE/d in 2017 to 44,400 BOE/d in 2018.

This drop occurred while oil prices were substantially higher, and in spite of the very strong returns one would expect Encana to receive when modeling upstream economics at $65 [$60 WTI + $5 LLS Premium] realizations. Note that Encana's Eagle Ford production during the first three quarters of 2016 was higher than in the same period in 2017, making this decline a trend not a one-off event.

At first glance, some may think that this output decline is due to Encana’s Eagle Ford position not being economical after all. That isn’t the case. In reality, most (but not all) of Encana’s best well locations have already been developed. Even after adding Austin Chalk well locations to its drilling inventory, Encana is nearing the final stages of its Eagle Ford development program.

As of its latest corporate presentation, the firm sees its Eagle Ford position housing 155 gross “premium” Eagle Ford well locations and 65 gross “premium” Austin Chalk well locations. I put premium in quotation marks to highlight how this should be seen as the portion of Encana’s Eagle Ford drilling inventory worth developing.

Core locations break even at ~$40 WTI, earn a nice return at ~$50 WTI, and yield a very generous return at ~$60+ WTI. Non-core locations require WTI to trade at $50-60 to make a positive return on investment, and even then many/most of those locations just aren't competitive with the rest of Encana's portfolio. As things stand today, Encana has 42,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford as non-core acreage was gotten rid of so the firm could focus solely on Karnes County.

Management allocated $290 million towards developing the firm's Eagle Ford asset last year. Encana projected it would drill and turn online around 45-50 gross wells in 2018, which is split 60%/40% towards developing the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations, respectively. It would take just four and a half years to completely exhaust this inventory at Encana’s current pace of development (which isn't enough to offset sharp unconventional production declines).

In order to manage its remaining well inventory, Encana must let its Eagle Ford output slide lower. While unfortunate, the firm really doesn’t have a choice. Management will flex production up when oil prices are favorable and down when oil prices are not, a strategy made possible by the short-cycle nature of unconventional upstream operations.

This managed decline will have a significant impact on Encana’s Eagle Ford production mix as unconventional wells get gassier over time. Encana’s new Eagle Ford wells on its core acreage position are expected to yield a production mix that is roughly 70% oil, while its company-wide Eagle Ford production mix stood at 63% crude in Q3 2018. Note that while its liquids output fell from 2017 to 2018 YTD, its natural gas production stayed flat at 50 million cubic feet per day.

Final thoughts

Encana Corporation made the most out of its Eagle Ford deal considering the terrible hand it was dealt, but it took a bath on the purchase and had to take some serious impairment charges. Going forward, its Eagle Ford asset is a top tier free cash flow generator on a standalone basis. The asset is both very economical and won’t be a major consumer of cash as development activities are kept to a minimum. That cash flow will be put towards developing its new STACK/SCOOP position, its Permian Basin position, and for corporate-level needs like funding its planned dividend increase. Readers who are interested should check out Encana Corporation’s Montney asset to see another region where growth will come from. Thanks for reading.

