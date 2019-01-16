Recent Stock Purchase January 2019

Here we go. My first purchase of 2019. I'm excited to get the ball rolling in the new year, and with so many great buying opportunities out there, the hardest part seems to be choosing which one or two stocks to add to my growing dividend-centric portfolio each month. We all know the names already that are yielding extra-high juicy yields in the telecom, staples, health and tech space, as many "buy" posts I read on our fellow DGI blogs seem to be centered around the same core group of stocks. Of course, I'm no different with my own stock considerations for January, as I looked in the same pool of names. With that being said:

I have added to my ROTH account 27 shares at $48.22, for a total investment of $1,301.94, in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). This is a new holding in my ROTH. I also hold 34.5462 shares of MO in my taxable account with a market value of $1,655.11.

As you can see, my total holdings in MO are still quite small relative to most of my other positions, which leaves me the flexibility to add more should prices remain depressed. I do want to bring up one other name in the tobacco space, as it recently grabbed my attention and I'm curious to know what you think about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI). Shares seem very undervalued, cash looks to be more than sufficient for the dividend and that yield is just too enticing to ignore. For now, my tobacco exposure rests with Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and MO, but BTI is a definite possibility going forward.

What do you think about my recent buy? Are you looking at MO this month as well? What are you buying? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long MO, PM.

