Pembina On The Verge Of Becoming A Petrochemical Player

To capitalize on the abundance of natural gas liquids supplies in Western Canada, namely from the Duvernay and Montney plays, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is contemplating moving forward with a C$4 billion integrated propylene and polypropylene production facility near Edmonton in Alberta. Pembina Pipeline Corporation is working with Petrochemical Industries Company, a subsidiary of state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, to possibly bring this project to fruition through a 50/50 joint venture known as Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation. Let’s dig in.

As an aside, Kuwait Petroleum is a big player in Canada’s Duvernay play which is why it is very interested in this endeavor. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is working together with a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum to develop the prolific liquids-rich Kaybob region in the Duvernay shale play, and full-fledged development activities just commenced at the end of 2017. Pembina Pipeline Corporation sees liquids upside as a prime midstream growth opportunity, especially when considering the operational and growth synergies these developments spawn across its portfolio.

Supply overview

Western Canadian propane production has grown from 178,000 barrels per day in 2012 to 228,000 bpd in 2017, according to November 2018 report by Canadian Energy Research Institute. As domestic demand stayed relatively flat during this period, upstream producers turned to American exports for relief, often using rail takeaway options. Propane exports to America from Western Canada doubled to 96,000 bpd over this period. CERI notes that plenty of propane hasn't been getting extracted from the natural gas streams processed in the region, including sizable volumes in Alberta (89% propane recovery rate from 2016-2017) and British Columbia (23% recovery rate from 2016-2017).

Source: Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation

As Alberta is home to the vast majority of Canada’s propane production, it is those recoverable volumes that really offer some upside. Note that as new processing facilities and other midstream infrastructure has come online since the end of 2017, it is possible those provincial recovery rates have changed.

The biggest source of supply upside simply comes from expectations calling for higher levels of Western Canadian propane production over the coming years. According to the AER, Alberta Energy Regulator, Albertan propane production is expected to steadily climb upwards from 2017 levels until 2020/2021 before output plateaus. Keep in mind propane volumes from various plays in British Columbia also needs to be kept in mind. Any forecast covering propane production is bound to be heavily influenced by changes in oil prices as the price of purity NGLs products is heavily influenced by West Texas Intermediate.

Rising regional propane production coupled with a lack of domestic demand growth creates opportunities in the form of depressed prices. Pembina Pipeline wants to be able to source cost-advantaged propane for an extended period of time to generate the strongest return on its petrochemical investment possible. Having favorable supply-demand dynamics indicates the economics of the proposed petrochemical project are sound. Below is a look at the spread Pembina is trying to take advantage of.

Source: Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Project overview

Below is a look at the operational flow from a barrel of propane at the Redwater Complex to the finished polypropylene product. Pembina operates 200,000 barrels per day of Y-grade fractionation capacity at the Redwater Complex after turning its third fractionator at the hub online in 2017. The complex also has 60,000 bpd of propane extraction capacity. Back in 2016, Pembina acquired the land adjacent to the Redwater Complex that will be used to construct the proposed petrochemical facilities if all goes well.

Propane will be extracted from Y-grade NGLs streams sent to the Redwater Complex from cryogenic gas processing plants in Alberta. Purity propane is then sent over to a propane dehydration plant where that product is selectively dehydrogenated to become propylene. That propylene is routed to the polypropylene production facility to make one of the world’s most common plastic products, which would be shipped in pellet form all over the world. Pembina envisions building an on-site co-generation unit to generate electricity and cut down on operating expenses.

Source: Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation

According to Canada Kuwait Petrochemical’s website, the proposed facility will have the capacity to process 23,000 barrels of propane per day into 550,000 metric tons of polypropylene per year. Most of the propane will be sourced from the Redwater Complex, but Pembina Pipeline’s website does note that “propane [will be] sourced from Pembina's Redwater complex as well as other regional fractionation facilities.” There should be no shortage of supplies.

Connections to rail terminals are a key way polypropylene production will get to end markets. Kuwait’s PIC subsidiary would be responsible for marketing all of the venture’s production, while Pembina is responsible for sourcing all of the propane feedstock.

Competition and delays

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) is in the process of building its own PDH/PP complex in Alberta, which is forecasted to come online in late-2021. The Heartland Petrochemical Complex is expected to cost C$3.5 billion to complete and the facility will have the capacity to produce 525,000 metric tons of polypropylene per year. While two can make a crowd, keep in mind that combined, these endeavors will consume less than half of Western Canada’s propane exports to the US in 2017. When factoring in regional propane production growth, there should be room for both projects to earn a nice return.

Pembina Pipeline has so far delayed sanctioning the PDH/PP project, but analysts are still bullish on the development getting the go-ahead. One of the concerns is the other PDH/PP development, and another concern is that as a long-cycle project, Pembina gives up some financial flexibility by sanctioning such an endeavor. Based on the firm’s last quarterly conference call with investors, it seems one of management’s final points of contention comes down to the financing structure, but the company was still “excited” about making an announcement in the near future.

Final thoughts

For a mid-sized midstream company operating in the oil & gas world, Pembina Pipeline Corporation sure has a ton of ambition. Only the largest of midstream firms, like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), have ventured out and stayed in the petrochemical space.

In theory, North American petrochemical projects should be quite economical as the region is loaded with cheap NGLs supplies, ample export infrastructure, sizable domestic industries that consume vast amounts of petrochemical products, and access to plenty of credit/capital. Rising Western Canadian propane production creates a great opportunity for Pembina Pipeline Corporation, and encourages greater upstream development in the region which may create new growth opportunities in the years ahead. Check out this piece here to read more about Pembina Pipeline Corporation and its growth ambitions. Thanks for reading.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.