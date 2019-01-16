There are some idiosyncrasies that investors should be aware of. The ETF is quite “top-heavy” and invests in property types not typically associated with “residential”, including hospitals and medical office buildings.

Real Estate ETF Spotlight

Real Estate ETFs are an excellent option for investors seeking low cost, liquid, and diversified exposure to real estate. Unlike investment alternatives like direct real estate investments that require a substantial upfront investment, or real estate crowdfunding platforms that are effectively “black boxes” of illiquid and high-fee portfolios, real estate ETFs offer investors relatively easy and diversified access to the real estate asset class. With nearly 50 ETFs to choose from, there’s something for nearly every investor. Not all real estate ETFs are created equal, however, and like any real estate investment, investors should take a "house tour" before they purchase. In our ETF Spotlight series, we take a look under the hood of some of the most popular real estate ETFs and highlight the strengths and idiosyncrasies of these funds.

REZ: A House Tour of the iShares Residential REIT ETF

The most popular of the real estate “sub-sector” ETFs, the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ), offers focused exposure to 44 of the largest rental landlords in the United States. Despite launching just before the housing bust in 2007, REZ has delivered an impressive run of outperformance relative to other broad-based REIT ETFs such as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR). At 0.48%, the expense ratio is competitive with other focused and specialty real estate ETFs and significantly below the average expense ratio of most real estate mutual funds. With a dividend yield in excess of 3.55% over the last twelve months, REZ actually pays a higher yield than its diversified REIT peer IYR, which has a yield of 3.41%.

(ETFdb, Data as of January 15, 2019)

REZ tracks the FTSE NAREIT All Residential REIT Capped Index, a market cap-weighted index that includes not only classic residential REIT sectors like apartments, single family rentals, and manufactured housing, but also non-core and specialty residential sectors like self-storage, healthcare, and student housing REITs. Investors generally view REZ as an efficient way to gain exposure to a sub-sector of the US housing markets. Spending on housing and housing-related services are the largest expenditures for the average American on an annual basis, accounting for roughly a third of total annual spending.

Americans spend an estimated $1.3 trillion per year in direct and imputed rent, accounting for roughly 30% of the $3.5 trillion per year spent on an annual basis on housing, home construction, and housing-related services at the GDP level. While not offering full, diversified exposure to the broader housing industry, REZ does effectively capture this particular 30% sub-sector of the housing sector. In our subsequent ETF House Tour articles, we will take a look under the hood of the ETFs offering exposure to the other major housing sub-sectors.

Like most ETFs, there are some idiosyncrasies that investors should be aware of. Despite its name, the index also includes holdings that are outside of the residential sector, including medical office REITs and hospital REITs, and the underlying index and ETF REZ often receives criticism as a “grab bag” of different REIT sectors. Certainly for REIT investors looking to avoid some of the more volatile segments of the real estate market like retail or office REITs, this type of exposure could be appealing.

(iShares, as of December 20, 2018)

In all, core residential sectors (apartments, single family rental, and manufactured housing) account for roughly 46% of the portfolio while non-core residential sectors (self-storage, senior housing, student housing, and hotel/lodging) account for roughly 41% with the remaining 13% held in sectors not commonly associated with residential (hospitals, medical office, and skilled nursing facilities). The relatively high dividend yield is aided by its holdings in these non-core residential sectors as healthcare REITs are among the highest-yielding REIT sectors.

(iShares, as of December 20, 2018)

A function of its market cap-weighting system combined with its focused portfolio makes REZ quite a bit more “top-heavy” than other real estate ETFs. The top five holdings in REZ alone account for a whopping 40% of the portfolio’s total weight and the top ten holdings account for 61% of the portfolio. Even broad-based market cap-weighted indexes receive criticism for their degree of concentration in a relatively small number of holdings, but REZ takes it one step further. By comparison, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, a broad-based market-cap weighted REIT ETF, has 37% of the portfolio’s weight in the top-ten holdings.

(iShares, as of January 15, 2018)

Again, as a function of the idiosyncrasies of the market cap-weighted index, investors may be surprised to learn that the single largest holding in the Residential REIT ETF is self-storage REIT Public Storage (PSA) followed by healthcare REIT Welltower (WELL), both of which fall into classifications we consider “non-core” residential. In fact, only three of the top eight holdings fall into the “core” residential category. While there are certainly some advantages and disadvantages of the market cap-weighted index system relative to an equal weight system, investors should be aware of the potential concentration risk and be comfortable with potentially elevated levels of idiosyncratic risk associated with this weighting system.

(iShares, as of January 15, 2018)

Historical Performance & Factors Driving Outlook

“Renter Nation” has been very good to REZ investors. Residential REITs have outperformed the broader sector over nearly every recent measurement period. Since the dawn of the Modern REIT Era in 1994, the NAREIT Residential REIT Index has delivered an average annual total return of 13.0% compared to the 11.4% average annual total return on the broader All Equity REIT Index. Somewhat remarkably, the Residential REIT Index has outperformed the broader REIT Index on every recent measurement period including 1, 3, 5, and 10 years.

REZ itself has effectively captured the outperformance of its underlying index since its inception in 2007, in part a function of its low fee structure and relatively low tracking error. This run of outperformance is no coincidence. The effects of the historic underinvestment in new home construction continues to put upward pressure on rent growth and broader housing inflation.

As we continue to discuss in our quarterly sector reports and weekly economic reports, the United States has not been building enough new homes, and rental REITs are among the direct beneficiaries. Over the last three decades, structural impediments to supply growth, aggravated by the dramatic dislocations during the housing crisis, have greatly slowed the rate of housing starts per capita. On a rolling ten-year average, the US has never been spending less on residential fixed investment as a percent of GDP with records dating back to 1950.

Housing costs have outpaced broader inflation by a wide margin over the last 25 years, a function of a lingering undersupply of housing at the national level which has been a boon for asset owners, including residential REITs, which have been able to raise rents at rates above the broader inflation rate. CPI:Shelter rose 3.3% in 2018, the fourth consecutive year of >3% shelter inflation. On a year-over-year basis, CPI:Shelter has risen at a faster rate than Core CPI in more than 90% of months dating back to 1995.

Bottom Line: A House Tour of REZ

The most popular of the “sub-sector” ETFs, the Residential REIT ETF offers focused exposure to 44 of the largest rental landlords in the United States. There are some idiosyncrasies that investors should be aware of. The ETF is quite “top-heavy” and invests in property types not typically associated with “residential”, including hospitals and medical office buildings.

“Renter Nation” has been very good to REZ investors. Residential REITs have outperformed the broader sector over nearly every recent measurement period. This run of outperformance is no coincidence. The effects of the historic underinvestment in new home construction continues to put upward pressure on rent growth and housing inflation. The mounting housing shortage is amplified by a large demographic wave of young millennials hitting the housing markets. Rent growth was impressive in 2018 despite record apartment supply growth.

