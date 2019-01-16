What Will It Take To Trade Places In 2019?

By Stephen S. Smith, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager and Brian L. Giuliano, CFA, Vice President, Portfolio Management
Late last year, we proposed the idea of the U.S. trading places with the global economy in 2019. We explain why global growth decoupled from the U.S. last year, and review the broad factors that will play an important role in our 2019 growth expectations: monetary policy, fiscal policy, and trade. Listen to members of our Global Fixed Income cover these topics in depth during our first podcast in the New Year.
