Aramco Plans $10 Billion Bond Issue To Finance SABIC Acquisition

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) plans to issue bonds worth around $10 billion to help fund its takeover of a majority stake in SABIC, Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday. "It will be probably in the $10 billion range but we will decide in the next few weeks," Falih told reporters on the sidelines of an Atlantic Council forum in Abu Dhabi. The dollar-denominated offering, which would be Aramco's first international bond sale, will probably take place in the second quarter of this year, Falih said.

State-owned Aramco is seeking to acquire a 70% stake in petrochemical firm SABIC for about $70 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which plans to invest the proceeds in a range of non-oil projects inside and outside the kingdom under the country's Vision 2030 reform program.

The acquisition is a key plank in Aramco's plans to rebalance its business portfolio toward the faster-growing petrochemicals market and make the company more attractive to international investors ahead of the mooted IPO. This long-delayed operation, which would involve the listing of a 5% stake in Aramco, is now expected to take place in 2021 after the completion of the SABIC deal, Falih confirmed.

It is still unclear how much of the SABIC acquisition will be financed by bonds and how much by Aramco's internal resources and bank loans. "I think $10 billion of issuance from Aramco will be just the start," said Zehan Mohamed Salleh, fixed-income portfolio manager at First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC. "We definitely expect them to return later in 2019."

Saudi Arabia's need to seek international loans to finance its continuing budget deficit is forcing the kingdom to disclose more details of Aramco's operational and financial performance. The energy ministry announced last week upward revisions to the country's previously estimated hydrocarbon reserves following an audit by US-based consultants DeGolyer & MacNaughton. Proven reserves now stand at around 268.5 billion barrels of oil, enough to continue production at current rates for at least another 70 years, and 325.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas as of the end of 2017. The budget deficit is likely to increase again this year in the face of lower-than-expected oil prices and increased public spending. Analysts believe the kingdom needs an oil price above $84 per barrel to balance its budget in 2019.

