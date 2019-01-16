In Case We're Wrong About Banco Bradesco
About: Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), Includes: BZQ, EWZ
by: David Pinsen
Summary
Last week, Brazilian stocks appeared on our top names list in the form of the ETF EWZ; this week, one of EWZ's components, BBD, is a top name.
In the event our system is wrong about BBD, I present two ways bullish shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.
I conclude with a note of caution about BBD now.
A Brazilian fan holds her country's flag at the World Cup (Credit: Daily Mail).
Bullish On Brazil Again
Last week, I mentioned that one of Portfolio Armor's top ten names was the iShares MSCI