Liqtech: A Very Attractive Bet On New Ship Fuel Regulation

The company faces some challenges ahead, but those are not enough to derail it. And the risk/reward makes the investment opportunity difficult to ignore.

The company is debt-free, has a capital-light structure and is well prepared to fully develop this opportunity, which is a window to a new market for its products.

Liqtech is one step away from a radical transformation as its sales are poised to explode upward in 2019 and the years after, due to new shipping fuel regulations.

The short version of the investment thesis for Liqtech (LIQT) is: "The new IMO 2020 fuel regulation is here to stay and the most cost-effective way for a ship to deal with it is installing a scrubber. Current scrubber capacity can barely support demand and Liqtech's membranes are the best solution for wash-water treatment for ship owners and scrubber manufacturers. Liqtech seems to be a potential multi-bagger."

Below is the more comprehensive version.

What is Liqtech?

Liqtech (LIQT) is a pretty simple business. They own proprietary technology and can make ceramic membranes for filtration of liquids using silicon carbide which is the second hardest material on earth (behind diamond). According to Liqtech these membranes are superior to competitive solutions and offer the below significant advantages:

HIGHEST FLUX FOR ANY MEMBRANE MATERIAL: The high flux is reached through high membrane porosity (~45%) and a material with low resistance to transport of water and a low contact angle. Reduce your footprint and system costs (fewer pipes, valves etc.)

CHEMICALLY INERT PH 0-14: No limitations, fast cleaning, reduced downtime during Cleaning in Place (CIP), filtration of acids and alkalis.

THERMALLY RESISTANT UP TO 800 ˚C: Steam cleaning, more efficient chemical cleaning, and high-temperature applications.

HYDROPHILIC MATERIAL (WATER LOVING): Unmatched performance in oil/water separation.

ISOELECTRIC POINT PH 2.4: Unmatched performance in oil/water separation – To some extent reduces fouling, easier to clean.

EXTREMELY HARD AND DURABLE MATERIAL 2930 +/- 80 KG/MM³ (VICKERS SCALE): Robust and long lifetime, less downtime and maintenance, stable operation, cleaning with shock pulses, and hard material.

Source: Liqtech's website

The applications for Liqtech's membranes are numerous. They are used for filtration of produced water, heavy metal removal, drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines in trucks and buses.

The application that we are interested in and which is also the company's No. 1 focus is the maritime emissions market and more specifically the marine scrubber segment. This is because of a new regulation by the International Maritime Organization - IMO. The new regulation lowers the acceptable levels of sulfur oxides (SOx) emissions from 3.5%m/m to 0.5% m/m with the goal of reducing ship-produced air pollution. It comes in effect on January 1st, 2020.

Ship owners have two ways to comply with this regulation. They can either purchase low sulfur fuel which is more expensive than the regular ones or install a scrubber system to reduce their SOx output. And here is where Liqtchec's products come into play. Liqtech's filters are used to clean the saltwater that is used in the scrubber so that it can be discharged safely into the sea.

Source: Liqtech's Q3 2018 earnings presentation

In the Q2, 2018 earnings call the company said that analysts expect about 14,000 ships to be fitted with scrubbers by 2025. This is because scrubber economics are much better than using the expensive low-sulfur fuel. The scrubber's cost is recovered from fuel price savings within the first 2-3 years of installation.

Now, consider this. The average filtration system according to Liqtech costs about $450,000 per ship. If indeed 14,000 ships install scrubbers by 2025 the total addressable market for Liqtech is about $900 million on average for the next 7 years ($6.3 billion in total).

Why does this opportunity exist?

Liqtech is a microcap (has a market capitalization of $120 million) and its small size could be one reason why it is still relatively undiscovered. Another reason is the company's disappointing history. Liqtech had a great run up in early 2012 where it hit its all-time highs at just below $5/share. This run-up was based on expectations that the company was going to expand beyond its legacy market of diesel particulate filters.

The company was then led by its founder and CEO Lasse Andreassen who also bought a lot of shares in the open market (see this SA article). The new potential markets that were targeted were the wastewater produced from fracking and ballast water filters for ships. Unfortunately, the company's legacy business proved to be bumpy and the new market opportunities didn't pan out as expected.

After some drama and a CEO change (from the founder to the current CEO Sune Mathiesen) the company supposedly changed its sales and marketing tactics from selling membranes to complete filtration systems and reiterated its $100 million revenue target by 2018 (the previous time the target was placed for 2016 by the previous CEO).

As Liqtech's sales were just $9.3 million for the first nine months of 2018 and its book value (as of its latest 10-Q) is just below $14 million, there is a clear case to dismiss management's guidance. But, in my opinion, this time things are indeed different as the stock's 2018 rally from $0.30 to $1.91 might suggest.

The potential reward

On the company's investor update call held on October 24th, 2018 and its Q3 2018 earnings call Liqtech gave investors a somewhat clear view of how strong demand they expect in 2019 and beyond.

Just from their latest signed framework agreement signed October 1st, 2018 they expect to produce filters for 80 to 100 systems in 2019 and ramp it up to several hundred in the following years. This implies huge potential demand as they have currently signed at least three framework agreements and are working with 7 of the top 10 scrubber manufacturers in the world.

These framework agreements are a substantial competitive advantage as they lock-in Liqtech's membranes into its customers' systems. These are not agreements to cooperate. These align the customers' product design specifically with Liqtech's product specifications in mind. That creates a clear disincentive for the scrubber manufacturer to change its membrane supplier.

The company expects the first quarter of 2019 to provide a new sales record and the turning point to solid profitability. And they are so confident about the coming demand that they are going to double their manufacturing capacity in 2019 from 240 filtration systems to 480. At full capacity, this is a potential $200 million revenue run rate.

Analysts that are following the industry are expecting an accelerated rump in scrubber demand and expect about 2,000-3,000 ships to be fitted with scrubbers by 2020 (which means in 2019) and 10,000-14,000 ships by 2025. Given that Liqtech works with 7 of the biggest scrubber manufacturers we can assume that a good chunk of these installations will use Liqtech's filtration membranes for wastewater treatment. Yara, a scrubber manufacturer and Liqtech customer is doubling its workforce so that it can cope with the coming demand.

This may sound like an over-optimistic view of what is coming for Liqtech but it only takes a few Google searches on "scrubbers" and a more thorough visit on egcsa.com (the scrubber sector association) and you'll get a pretty comprehensive picture.

Let me repeat the short version of the thesis:

"The new IMO 2020 regulation is here to stay and the most cost-effective way for a ship to deal with it is installing a scrubber. Current scrubber capacity will barely support demand and Liqtech's membranes are the best solution for wash-water treatment for ship owners and scrubber manufacturers."

Liqtech has already invested the necessary amounts in R&D and any additional revenue will be hugely accretive to the bottom line. Furthermore, apart from the company's proprietary patent-protected membranes, all other parts of their systems are outsourced, giving the company a very capital-light profile and great flexibility to ramp-up production if needed. Management has said that Liqtech's break-even point is at just 20 systems sold. In the company's Q2, 2018 call management estimated that eventually, the company will have gross margins of about 55% - 60%.

At their maximum production rate of 480 units (after they double their capacity in 2019) which is about $200 million in revenue, the company should have gross profits of $110-$120 million.

This amount equals the current market cap of the whole company. If just 50% of gross profits end up as pre-tax earnings, Liqtech is a potential 4x-5x just valued at a low 8x-10x pre-tax earnings multiple.

The risks along the way

Let's review the risks Liqtech is facing:

Competition from low-sulfur fuel

One potential risk source for Liqtech is the oil companies. So far they have been reluctant in investing money in low-sulfur fuel manufacturing capacity. In a substantial way, oil companies will be big winners from widespread use of scrubbers. This is because the high-sulfur fuel that they currently sell to ship owners is a diesel byproduct and thus almost "free" to produce. They would much better prefer to continue offering the same fuel at high margins than scaling up their low-sulfur fuel production.

Competition from other manufacturers

The competing technology to Liqtech's wastewater treatment solution is based on using centrifugal forces to separate heavy particles from the water and store them in a sludge tank. This technology has been the standard so far but Liqtech's membranes beat them in two crucial areas.

First, it offers a guaranteed output from the system which means guaranteed compliance with IMO 2020. The traditional wash-water treatment methods cannot offer 100% outcome consistency. Second, it is more effective in dewatering the sludge and thus its sludge output is more compact with lower volume.

Liqtech has been working for more than four years on creating their current systems and are way ahead of any competitors with the silicon carbide technology. And through their first-mover advantage, they should also be the first to scale and thus have cost advantages as well.

Finally, on top of the above, Liqtech has one more way to keep competition at bay and capture market share. Their framework agreements. These agreements essentially align scrubber manufacturers (3 of the biggest 10 so far) to create their systems with Liqtech's technical specifications. This represents a major switching cost, especially in a booming market where everyone will try to deliver systems as soon as possible.

No scrubber manufacturer will redesign their products just to change their membrane supplier. And don't have any reason to. Liqtech offers them the most resilient and effective solution to their wastewater treatment problem and if membrane prices ever become an issue, Liqtech can simply adjust.

Pricing pressure

There is a chance (however slim) that as scrubber sales taper out towards 2025, Liqtech may be at the receiving end of pricing pressure. As its customers compete with each other, scrubber prices will be pressured downwards and this will create pressure to Liqtech as well.

This risk though has a positive spin to it too. When the scrubber market matures the biggest manufacturers will be incentivized to consolidate. A competitor's acquisition of Liqtech will make a lot of sense as the acquirer will benefit from exclusive access to Liqtech's superior filters and lowering their overall manufacturing cost.

Final demand dry-out

Analysts project that scrubber demand will flatten out after 2025. However, the world's commercial fleet is about 50,000 vessels and with a growth rate of about 3% over the last few years it grows by more than 1,500 vessels each year. This number though does not tell the whole story because a similar amount of ships gets scrapped and replaced annually.

The total number of new ships launched each year is more close to 3,000+ (this is my estimate I haven't found a definite number about this). And a big portion of these new ships (if not all) will have to be fitted with scrubber units in order to comply with the new regulation. So this will likely be a very sustainable revenue source for Liqtech going forward.

Capex financing and mishaps

All manufacturing companies when growing fast are faced with a big challenge; how to finance their growth? Fortunately, Liqtech has outsourced its non-proprietary production which reduces the company's financial needs for doubling production to just $2.5 million.

Furthermore, according to the company's CEO in its Q3 2018 call, Liqtech collects the biggest part of its payments before it ships the product, which helps the company function with less working capital that would be needed otherwise. Here is the exact quote:

[...]We collect a substantial payment on order, and then we have progress payments as the order progresses. We collect the majority of the amount before shipment and then we have a small proportion remaining that we collect after commissioning the system.[...]

And finally, Liqtech's balance sheet is debt-free and has close to $4 million in cash. Management stated in the latest call that the company will not burn cash in Q4, 2018 and will probably be cash-flow positive on Q1, 2019.

Liqtech after IMO 2020

Currently, Liqtech is focused almost completely in the scrubber opportunity. And they are right in doing so. Once this opportunity matures (sometime between 2020 and 2025) Liqtech will have the opportunity to use the money earned, the acquired experience, and the scale to unlock the potential in one of its legacy industries.

For example, the company had tried to sell filter membranes for water filtration at aquatic centers and for coal power plant scrubbers. These opportunities were missed partly due to higher costs among other reasons. And for the last two years (after IMO released the new regulations in 2016) Liqtech has been focused on preparing to serve the marine scrubber segment.

But in a couple of years, Liqtech will have both the resources to fund a new sales effort and the scale to apply its systems to other applications as well. And although this is unquantifiable for the time being, it is enough to give me some confidence that Liqtech may not be a one-hit wonder and that it may have even more upside than is justified by the marine scrubber market.

Closing thoughts

Liqtech has a history filled with several unsuccessful tries to expand beyond the diesel particular filter business. However this time I believe that things are indeed different. Under the new management and Liqtech's singular focus over the last two years, the company is more than ready to exploit this marine scrubber opportunity to the fullest degree.

I see limited downside here as Liqtech announced that it already has secured more than 110 orders for its scrubber water treatment system. This represents more than $40 million (or about $0.27/share in operating earnings assuming 50% margin) in revenue for 2019 alone. Even if orders stay at these low levels the stock should be worth at least 5-8 times operating earnings or about $1.35-$2.16 per share.

On the other hand though, if things pan out as described in the bullish case I made the company's price could rise multiple times in the coming 2 years. Its a very compelling situation and I have thus made Liqtech a core 20% position in my 5-stock portfolio.

