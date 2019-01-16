AWS (Amazon Web Services) Lacks Amazon-Like Margins

The stock price has jumped 19% from December 23, as good holiday data became available, but the results are even better than bullish expectations. The stock is a strong buy.

Amazon Stock Price

Source: Finbox.io

Analysis using the latest data by major segments indicates that the fourth quarter earnings are more than double the prior year. The guidance for Amazon (AMZN) was extremely conservative in part because margins were at record highs in the third quarter. Amazon had a strong quarter despite the higher margins. Amazon stock went from 2000 at the end of September to 1378 on December 23, to 1640 on January 11. The unexpectedly strong results give it room to grow further. It is a strong buy.

U.S. Holiday Sales

Fourth Quarter Growth

Amazon sales are higher in the fourth quarter with the holiday sales. The above chart by eMarketer indicates that online sales grew 16.6% in 2018. Amazon achieved 38% of total online sales. Amazon sales were 10 times above the second largest seller. As data like this became available after December 23, Amazon’s stock price began to increase.

Changing Amazon Mix

Rapidly growing businesses are difficult to project, as the business evolves and new businesses are acquired or created. The table below illustrates these changes. In the first nine months of 2018, Amazon grew 37% over the prior year. The online stores were 52% of sales but grew by only 14%. The physical stores are Whole Foods and bookstores. They grew because Whole Foods was only included for a partial year in 2017. The revenue from third party sellers grew at the same rate as total Amazon, but much faster than Amazon’s own sales.

Subscription services are growing rapidly. AWS (Amazon Web Services) has Amazon-like margins because most of its business was done with third party sellers. It has broadened its customer base and it grew revenue at 48% in 2018. The bulk of other is advertising which is growing at 130% per year because of a major effort to expand this business.

The only segment that reports operating income is AWS. The first four segments are in North America and International.

Amazon Marketing Drives

Every year Amazon drives market growth with new programs. This year's actions include:

Electronic devices - Amazon had a record year selling millions more devices like Alexa, Echo, Fire TV and tablets.

Prime offered 2-hour delivery in some locations.

They launched Amazon clothing brands.

Amazon is strengthening its relations with major brands even with competitor such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to get more products on Amazon at the cost of some of its third party sellers.

These are impressive, but prior year’s offerings also expanded the business. The last two points will strengthen Amazon’s own sales at the expense of third party sales, which have been growing more rapidly than Amazon’s.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Projections

To get the most accurate forecast, each of Amazon's segments, which publishes operating income, was forecasted separately. The third group, AWS provides cloud-based computer services. It is not as well known, but its operating margin is 31.1%. This margin was achieved despite continuous price decreases. In 2016, its operating income offset losses in other segments and made Amazon profitable. Its operating income doubled in the last 2 years. Fourth quarter revenue growth in 2017 was two percentage points above the prior year, so the same growth was assumed this year.

International has grown revenue at 31.5% for the last two years, so this year was assumed to grow at the same rate. International includes mature markets such as the UK and Germany, which generate positive operating margins. Expansion into new national markets like Sweden, India, and Turkey requires a site in that language and product specific to that country including books in that language and product specific to that lifestyle.

Of course, a local fulfillment facility is needed with administration. In the third quarter of 2018, the operating margin was negative 2.5%, which was half the loss two years earlier. Projecting continued improvement in fourth quarter margins results in a negative margin of 0.8%.

North America is the most complex mix of segments. In each year, the volume jumps in the fourth quarter, which increases the margins. In 2017, sales jumped 46.6%, but Whole Foods was in for a part of the third quarter. So, revenue growth was based on the 2016 growth reduced for the declining rate of fourth quarter increase. Price increases in 2018 raised third quarter margins to 5.9%.

Amazon has cut back on the rate of capital spending using fulfillment automation and more software-based activities. The cash flow from operations now exceeds capital spending.

Comparison With Fourth Quarter Of Prior Year

The fourth quarter revenue compared to the prior year rather than the third quarter is up 22% but the operating margin has doubled so the operating margin more than doubles. The provision for tax was negative in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income and EPS more than doubled, with the EPS projected above $8 per share.

Source: Amazon

Table by Author

These projections would result in a 2018 P/E of 60, which is well below the trailing 12 months of 90.

Conclusions

Amazon has a record of positive earnings surprises from overly conservative projections. This appears to be such a case. I do not have the understanding that Amazon’s finance staff has, so there is a degree of error in these projections. However, I am highly confident that the fourth quarter EPS is between $7 and $9. This is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.