A Closer Look At Darden

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)
JP Research
JP Research
Summary

Strong performance in a highly competitive industry.

Building out and innovating in: acquisitions, re-branding, and operational efficiency.

But at ~20x trailing PE, valuations offer little margin of safety.

We think there could be material downside should turnaround efforts falter due to an economic downturn.

Darden (DRI) had a strong second quarter with total sales from continuing operations increasing by 4.97%, and earnings increasing by 26% YoY. The fast-casual restaurant industry and Darden are both in