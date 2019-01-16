A Closer Look At Darden
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)
by: JP Research
Summary
Strong performance in a highly competitive industry.
Building out and innovating in: acquisitions, re-branding, and operational efficiency.
But at ~20x trailing PE, valuations offer little margin of safety.
We think there could be material downside should turnaround efforts falter due to an economic downturn.
Darden (DRI) had a strong second quarter with total sales from continuing operations increasing by 4.97%, and earnings increasing by 26% YoY. The fast-casual restaurant industry and Darden are both in