Renesas Pummeled On Inventory Corrections And Worsening Macro

Summary

Renesas has continued to be a significant laggard among chip stocks, as weak demand and inventory correction efforts weigh heavily on sales and margins.

The inventory correction process will end in time, but Renesas also needs to rebuild confidence in its competitive position as renewed competitor efforts and new entrants threaten its share.

Renesas looks too cheap even on a depressed forward EV/revenue basis, but don't ignore the risk of at least one more cut to guidance as the inventory correction process continues.