Shionogi's Strong Core Offers More Capital Return Possibilities

Shionogi is looking to grow both its Japanese and U.S. pharmaceutical businesses and has some interesting pipeline assets, including a novel antibiotic and early-stage cancer, pain, and stroke assets.

Not particularly liquid or well-known in the U.S., Shionogi is a very profitable Japanese pharmaceutical with a very valuable HIV franchise that generates attractive royalties and dividends.

Japanese drug companies are quite a bit different than U.S. and European pharma companies, partly because the pricing/reimbursement environment is much different, but those differences aren’t always bad. In the case of Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY) (4507.T), investors can take advantage of a highly profitable company with a strong HIV franchise and a willingness to simultaneously walk that fine line between reinvesting in the growth potential of the business and sharing the benefits with shareholders.

Shionogi’s ADRs are not particularly liquid, and that is an issue for investors to consider, though the shares listed in Japan offer ample liquidity. Although I’d like to see a more efficient sales and marketing operation from Shionogi, the company’s pipeline has exciting assets both in late and early stages of development, and I believe investors can reasonably expect a high single-digit/low double-digit long-term annualized return from these shares.

A Strong HIV Business

The crown jewel to the Shionogi business is its HIV business, and particularly the drug dolutegravir, marketed as “Tivicay” as a monotherapy and as part of the Triumeq and Juluca combo therapies. Dolutegravir is an integrase nuclear strand inhibitor, much like Gilead’s (GILD) Vitekta and bictegravir or Merck’s (MRK) Istentress, but has shown a higher barrier to resistance and efficacy in patients with resistance to other therapies without an increase in adverse events and with a relatively good dosing schedule.

Dolutegravir and its drug combos (it’s more commonly taken as part of combo therapy) hold close to one quarter share but continue to offer some growth potential for the company, particularly with the newer Juluca combo – a two-drug combo that has shown equivalent efficacy to three-drug combos with a lower frequency of adverse events.

Shionogi doesn’t directly market dolutegravir itself. Instead, the company licensed the drug to the ViiV joint venture and holds a 10% stake alongside Glaxo (GSK) (which owns around 78% of the JV), Pfizer (PFE) (which owns about 12%). Shionogi earns royalties from the JV (20% in the U.S. and 15% outside the U.S.) and also gets a proportionate share of the dividends paid out by ViiV. This arrangement has worked well for Shionogi, providing the company with high margin royalty and dividend streams, and royalties from the HIV business should account for about one-third of reported sales in the current fiscal year (03/19).

This business could be about to get even better for Shionogi, though. The company has a Phase III integrase inhibitor called cabotegravir that could well disrupt the market and generate $3B to $4B in revenue. The main selling point to cabotegravir is its long half-life in the body; while the large majority of HIV therapies today are now oral, cabotegravir appears to be effective when injected once monthly (or every two months) alone or in combination with rilpivirine (there are multiple trials underway). A long-acting injectable option could appeal to patients who have difficulty maintaining their daily pill regimen and could likewise be more appealing for those who take such medication for pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP).

There is, of course, competition here. Gilead’s recently-launched Biktarvy combo has already started to impact new prescription numbers for dolutegravir-containing combos, and it is likely that future generic competition will hurt the business as well – Shionogi management said on its last conference call that some payors were forcing HIV patients to switch to generic Atripla in those areas where it is available (it won’t be available in the U.S. until 2021).

A More Mixed Business Outside HIV, But With Some Pipeline Opportunity

All told, Shionogi should generate close to half of its revenue this year from various royalty arrangements, including the ViiV joint venture and a licensing agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for non-Japan rights to Xofluza (a new flu medication). At about one-third of expected FY’19 revenue, Shionogi’s Japanese prescription drug business is actually rather small, but the company continues to work to build this business, as well as an ex-Japan business in countries like the United States.

The main driver for the Japanese drug business is Cymbalta, a drug that Shionogi in-licensed from Eli Lilly (LLY). Cymbalta has been generic in the U.S. since 2013 but is still patent-protected in Japan for a couple more years, where Shionogi has looked to get labeling extensions into areas like chronic pain. The next most important drug is the aforementioned Xofluza, though in-licensed ADHD drugs Intuniv and Vyvanse should contribute 10% to 15% of domestic revenue in a few years.

The ex-Japan drug business is even smaller, at less than 10% of revenue, and Shionogi has generally looked to license out non-Japanese marketing rights for drugs it develops. That is starting to change, though, as the company took back U.S. rights to Symproic (a drug for opioid-induced constipation) from Purdue, launched Mulpleta (thrombocytopenia), and intends to follow with other direct efforts.

Looking at the pipeline, Shionogi has a rather broad approach to R&D. In addition to virology and antibiotics, Shionogi pursues research in cardiology, oncology, pain, and more “one-off” indications like stroke. Beyond cabotegravir, the most promising drug in the pipeline is cefiderocol, a gram-negative antibiotic that has been described as a “trojan horse” for drug-resistant bacteria as it enters cells by binding to iron that is then actively transported into the bacterial cells. Predicting the market potential of new antibiotics has gotten trickier in recent years, but cefiderocol could have a shot at over $500 million in global sales.

Shionogi has also in-licensed the rights to market Sage’s (SAGE) SAGE-217 (for major depressive disorder and post-partum depression) in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, and has some interesting earlier-stage assets, including a nucleic acid-based peptide vaccine adjuvant, peptide-based vaccines for oncology, a tuberculosis drug, a P2X3 antagonist for pain, and a peptide-based therapy for stroke that recruits mesenchymal stem cells.

The Outlook

If I find fault with anything about Shionogi, it’s that the company isn’t as profitable as I think it could be. That’s a funny thing to say about a company with a mid-30%s operating margin that generates a lot of cash flow, but Shionogi’s SG&A ratio in the high 20%s strikes me as high next to U.S./EU Big Pharma (with ratios typically around 25% to 30%) when you consider how much of Shionogi’s revenue is high margin royalty revenue. I understand that it takes money to make money and that building up a U.S. sales effort will take time, but the Japanese business doesn’t seem as profitable to me as it could be, and I think there’s room for improvement here.

I’m expecting low single-digit revenue growth from Shionogi (around 3% to 4%) over the long term, as I expect growth in areas like HIV will see some pressure from generics but offset by new product development, including an active in-licensing program. Shionogi has shown an increasing willingness to do business development deals (like the Sage deal) but hasn’t resorted to more expensive all-out M&A like Takeda (TKPPY) or Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY), and I think management would prefer to keep it that way.

With robust margins buoyed by royalty agreements, I believe Shionogi will generate significant free cash flows in the coming years, with FCF margins in the 30%s and a growth rate in the mid-single-digits. Although some of that cash will undoubtedly be recycled into acquiring the Japanese rights to more drugs and funding internal R&D, I could see Shionogi boosting its dividend and or conducting additional share buybacks in the future.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back, I think Shionogi is modestly undervalued now and priced for a total long-term annualized return in the high single-digits to low double-digits, which I regard as a solid return for a pharmaceutical company with a high quality, dependable business (underpinned by that HIV franchise). With some pipeline upside and the potential to increase cash returns to shareholders, this is a worthwhile name to consider at this point, though the ADRs aren’t as liquid as I’d like.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.