WeedMD: Surviving After The Hiku/Canopy Fallout

The best way to play the Canadian cannabis sector would be to selectively invest in the Top 8 LPs; we remain on the sidelines on WeedMD.

WeedMD remains one of the dozen or so small LPs in Canada that lacks competitive advantage and remains to be differentiated from each other.

With an estimated 65,000 kg per year of capacity and a market cap of $180 million, we think the stock has a lot to prove in 2019.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Overview

WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) is a Canadian cannabis company with $150 million in market cap and $2 million revenue in the last quarter. The company started off in 2013 as a medical producer with a special focus on the long-term care sector. After a failed merger with Hiku Brands (OTCPK:DJACF) whereby the latter broke the merger and agreed to be acquired by Canopy Growth (CGC) for $230 million. We think WeedMD remains one of the dozen or so small LPs in Canada that lack the competitive advantage and remains to be differentiated from each other.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Operations Overview

WeedMD is unique in that it was one of the leading medical cannabis producers in Canada having commenced its operations back in 2013. The company was a leader in the Canadian long-term care cannabis market and has positioned itself as the supplier of choice for this segment of the medical market.

The company has two licensed facilities located in Ontario, Canada. Alymer is a small indoor facility with 26,000 square feet of production area. Strathroy is a hybrid greenhouse with a total theoretical size of 620,000 square feet and the majority of it to be completed by 2019 Q1. The company also mentioned an outdoor cultivation operation but we are doubtful that it would be economical or feasible to grow cannabis outdoor in Ontario due to the weather. Using a simplified industry average of 1,000 kg output per 10,000 square feet of greenhouse space, we are looking at around 65,000 kg per year of output from the two facilities combined once Strathroy is completed.

(Source: Company Filings)

WeedMD has entered into supply agreements with Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia. The company also became a supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart continuing its success in the medical cannabis market. We think the company has a solid place in the Canadian cannabis market and will have access to the key markets for its cannabis products.

(Source: Company Filings)

Hiku And Canopy Saga

It would be remiss for us to not mention the event that changed WeedMD's life forever. On April 19, 2018, Hiku and WeedMD announced a friendly merger of equals whereby WeedMD shareholders will hold 51.75% of the combined company. However, on July 10, Canopy announced that it has reached a deal to acquire Hiku for $308 million in an all-stock deal. On the same day, WeedMD announced that it has terminated the merger with Hiku and received a $10 million termination fee.

We have discussed the WeedMD/Hiku deal in detail in "Canopy Buys Hiku In Push To Add Adult Brands" but never discussed the impact on WeedMD as a result of this deal. It was pretty clear why Hiku decided to take the Canopy deal. Hiku shareholders were cashed out in the Canopy deal with a sizeable premium. Canopy stocks are highly liquid and basically equate cash, in our view. Whereas a combination with WeedMD would mean an uncertain future that requires hard work and some luck. Hiku shareholders very gladly said bye to WeedMD for the bigger stage.

For WeedMD, we didn't find the proposed merger with Hiku appealing due to the fact that both companies had entirely different strategies and market focus. WeedMD was focused on the medical side with a special focus on senior care, while Hiku was striving to become a hippy and trendy brand. We didn't think the two brands would go well together and it was not clear to us where the synergies were going to come from. WeedMD had portrayed itself as the leader in the medical market but left investors wondering whether it could make meaningful strides in the recreational market as well.

Financials

For the 3 months ended on September 30, WeedMD reported total sales of $2.0 million. Notably, the company has been selling cannabis seeds and genetics to other LPs and home growers. It claims to have supplied plants to over 20% of all Canadian LPs and generated almost 20% of its Q3 revenue.

(Source: Company Filings)

WeedMD has 107.8 million shares outstanding in addition to 11.3 million warrants and 9.6 million options. Based on the recent closing price of $1.66, WeedMD has a basic market capitalization of $180 million. Based on its Q3 revenue of $2.0 million, the stock is trading at 18x EV/Revenue (last quarter annualized). It would appear that WeedMD is relatively expensive but we think investors are better off waiting for Q4 to come out to get a sense of how successful its recreational program has been.

(Source: TSX)

WeedMD also has $36 million of cash and appears to be well-funded for the foreseeable future. The remaining greenhouse expansion is self-funded and we do not see the need for any near-term equity raises.

Conclusion

We have told our readers that the best way to play the Canadian cannabis sector would be to selectively invest in the Top 8 companies in the country. We believe the smaller players will face significant risks as the Canadian market is heading towards a severe oversupply in the coming years. Companies like WeedMD still need to achieve immense revenue and earnings growth in order to justify their current share prices.

For example, WeedMD's market cap would imply a run-rate EBITDA of at least $18-$22 million based on a steady state multiple of 8.0-10.0x. Due to our cautious view on the small/mid-cap space in Canada, we remain on the sidelines on WeedMD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.