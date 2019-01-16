Annaly Capital Management: Buy This 7.0%-Yielding Preferred Stock For Income Stability

The Series F has proven to be considerably less volatile than Annaly's common stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NLY.PRF) is an attractive alternative to the mortgage REIT's volatile common stock for investors that look for high-quality dividend income and that want to dial down investment risk. The preferred stock also offers income investors a high degree of dividend visibility over the fixed rate period, and they can currently be scooped up for a slight discount to liquidation preference value. An investment in the Series F preferred stock comes with a dividend yield in excess of 7 percent.

Advantages of Annaly Capital Management's Series F Preferred Stock

Most recently, I penned an article on the mortgage real estate investment trust titled "Annaly Capital Management: Time To Overweight This 12.2%-Yielding Mortgage REIT" in which I discussed the advantages of investing in Annaly Capital Management's common stock layer. The Series F preferred stock, which I discuss in this article, has a couple of advantages for investors that don't like to assume the high risk that comes with an investment in Annaly Capital Management's common stock layer.

The single biggest advantage of the Series F preferred stock is that it has proven to be significantly less volatile than Annaly Capital Management's common stock. Preferred stocks have seniority in the capital structure, meaning if a company runs into financial trouble, preferred stockholders will get paid before common stockholders see any money. Hence, the higher ranking in the capital structure makes preferred stocks less risky than common stocks, which in turn has led to a lower degree of volatility for Annaly Capital Management's Series F preferred stock.

Source: Tickertech

The Series F preferred stock is a fixed-to-floating security, meaning it combines both fixed and floating-rate dividend payments to shareholders based on the following payment schedule:

The Series F preferred stock will pay shareholders a fixed rate equal to 6.95 percent per annum (based on a $25.00/share liquidation preference value) from the issue date to, but excluding, September 30, 2022. After the fixed rate period, Annaly Capital Management will resume floating rate payments based on a rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.

The Series F, therefore, provides income investors with a high degree of dividend visibility until the fixed rate period ends in 2022.

Annaly Capital Management's preferred stock now pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.4344/share, or $1.7375/share annually. Since the preferred stock trades at $24.70 (implying a 1.2 percent discount from liquidation preference value), income investors get to collect a safe 7.03 percent dividend.

Disadvantages Of The Series F Preferred Stock

Annaly Capital Management's common stock yields considerably more than the Series F at the time of writing this article: Investors buying the common stock can secure a 12.07 percent dividend yield when buying today.

Further, Annaly Capital Management's common stock dividend could theoretically grow on the back of stronger core earnings, while the preferred stock dividend remains fixed, i.e. has no upside, until 2022. The Series F preferred stock protects shareholders to the downside, but it also has very little upside potential.

Despite the disadvantages, the Series F preferred stock is a suitable alternative for income investors that cannot or don't want to accept the high risk of Annaly Capital Management's common shares.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management's Series F fixed-to-floating preferred stock makes a compelling value proposition for income investors that want to secure stable dividend income and that want to dial down investment risk. The Series F has proven to be much less volatile than Annaly Capital Management's common stock but still provides investors with a really decent 7.0 percent dividend yield. Shares can be bought for a slight discount to liquidation preference value. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.