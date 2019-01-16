Restaurant Brands International Is Undervalued

These short-term downtrends appear to be stabilizing as the company returns to growth at TH.

Restaurant Brands is down due to softness in the core American and Canadian markets, as well as a slowdown and bad publicity at Tim Horton's.

After several years of stellar shareholder returns, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) hit a rough patch when sales at its Tim Hortons brand slowed and a group of dissident franchisees created a PR fiasco in the Canadian press. After hitting a high of $67 a share in October 2017, the stock is down to $56 today - only slightly above the low of $50 hit last December.

That said, the outlook for the business looks bright. In the short run, the company's initiatives at Tim Hortons seem to be paying off, with sales returning to positive growth last quarter. I like what management has done to improve the business, and I like that they emphasize the long view. Both Tim Hortons and Burger King are iconic brands, and the company's franchising model and fast food orientation provide steady cash flows.

Over the last eight years, RBI has quietly grown into a massive win for majority owner 3G Capital and other investors such as Bill Ackman and Warren Buffett. The current valuation presents a great opportunity to get in on this growth company at a decent price.

Background

The 2010 acquisition of Burger King by storied investment firm 3G Capital was something of a head-scratcher on Wall Street. The $3.3 billion paid for the neglected burger chain - which 3G financed with $1.5 billion in cash and the rest with debt - looked like much more of a win for its then-owners, who pocketed a large premium to BK's market value.

However, 3G executives saw the value in fixing up BK. Under their management, Burger King aggressively stepped up its value proposition, cut costs, streamlined the bloated menu, and inked deals to open new restaurants abroad. EBITDA soared 60 percent the first year, and within two years, the firm recouped its initial cash outlay. Daniel Schwartz, then just 32 years old, was named as CEO of BK in 2013.

In 2012, Burger King returned to the stock market in a sale that gave investor Bill Ackman and several other partners a 29 percent stake. Two years later, BK merged with Tim Hortons in an $11 billion transaction funded with $3 billion in equity financing from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Correcting Course at Tim Hortons

Although comparable sales at Burger King have grown robustly in recent years, Tim Hortons comparable sales have disappointed. Last year, management blamed a dispute with dissident franchisees for harming the perception of the brand and resisting proposed changes. Schwartz stated at the time that he is "not happy with sales growth and overall results" at the coffee chain, and the CEO promised to take a more proactive approach toward marketing and shoring up the Tim Hortons brand.

Schwartz spoke of controlling the media narrative around Tim Hortons, and over the last few months, the company has made a lot of progress on that front. RBI launched a new plan called "Winning Together" centered around improving relations with franchisees, shoring up the brand image, and increasing profitability.

One sensible change: introducing a kids menu to Tim Hortons, which is a popular family dining destination.

Sales at the coffee chain are up even without the full roll-out of this plan, with comparable sales up 0.3 percent and system-wide sales up 2.8 percent last quarter.

Executing on Strategy

In 2017, RBI acquired Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen in a $1.6 billion deal, with the majority - $1.3 billion - funded with debt. Although RBI management has declined to comment on the long-term strategy, it seems that acquisitions will play a major role in creating value for owners.

Normally, I am not a fan of expansion through big, splashy acquisitions, but I am a fan of growth through sensible, bolt-on purchases. Very few managers have the ability to consistently buy underperforming businesses and improve operations for profit, but 3G has a long history of wringing profit from large consumer brands like Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and Kraft Heinz (KHC).

The investment thesis behind many of the best ideas that I have written about, such as Copart (CPRT), Turning Point Brands (TPB), Rollins (ROL), and so on, similarly comes down to excellent managers rolling up smaller competitors around a strong core brand or holding company. Over time, the compound returns are enormous.

Regardless, it is clear management is taking a long-term outlook. Schwartz often comments on the long view during earnings calls, and frequently stresses that the company would like to own brands for "20 or 30 years." Since 2013, RBI has compounded earnings at an impressive 23 percent annual rate.

Downside Risks

Much of RBI's growth has been powered by debt. As of the latest quarter, RBI held almost $1.1 billion in cash, but nearly $12 billion in long-term debt. That is quite a lot of leverage for a company that generates $1.1 billion in free cash flow. However, this is not unusual for a stable brand that derives most revenue from franchise fees, rent, and royalties. McDonald's (MCD), for example, carries almost $30 billion in long-term debt against a $4 billion cash flow.

RBI is also betting heavily on overseas markets for future sales growth. One of the company's biggest initiatives is in China, where it recently signed an agreement with a franchise to open 1,500 Tim Hortons restaurants over the next ten years (the coffee chain currently consists of some 4,800 distribution points). Although RBI has a track record of success executing on the international front, companies tend to overestimate future success in places like China, where business practices are drastically different.

There is also the risk of an economic downturn in the core U.S. and Canadian markets that hurts the consumer. As a franchiser of a value-oriented brand, RBI is better protected from business cycles, but growth plans would likely be stalled in the face of economic difficulty.

Conclusion

A bet on RBI is largely a bet on managerial talent. The core of RBI's appeal lies in management's ability to acquire well-known but inefficient companies and improving operations for profit. Based on 3G and RBI's record of success executing on this strategy, I think there is good reason to believe it will continue.

Despite the short-term pains facing the company, the present valuation of 16 times earnings is surprisingly low given the stable nature of the business and its robust growth profile. Furthermore, I do not think the market fully appreciates the talent of RBI's management in creating value. If I had to own a restaurant stock, RBI would be a top pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT, TPB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.