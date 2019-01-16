Is A Dovish Fed Hurting TLT's Performance?

If the recent improvement in financial market conditions induces the Fed to turn more hawkish, then recession fears could return, which would allow the TLT ETF to climb higher.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which tracks the prices of long-term treasury bonds, is down 2.83% since Jan. 3, 2018. This decline follows a robust rally towards the end of the year, as fears of a recession had driven long-term yields lower, and bond prices higher. However, as a Fed has turned more dovish lately, it has eased recession fears, and is pushing bond prices lower instead. This article assesses how the ETF could move going forward.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

The TLT ETF has an objective to track the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The TLT ETF’s strategy involves only holding exposure to Treasuries that have maturities of more than 20 years, hence longer-term bonds. While these are more risky, their price sensitivity means the bonds also produce greater returns when interest rates are expected to fall over the long term, which is why I have chosen this ETF.

The Top 10 holdings of the ETF include:

Source: iShares

Risk Note from TLT prospectus:

The Fund may be subject to tracking error, which is the divergence of the Fund’s performance from that of the Underlying Index. Tracking error may occur because of differences between the securities held in the Fund’s portfolio and those included in the Underlying Index, pricing differences, differences in transaction costs, or the Fund’s holding of un-invested cash.

The reason I have picked this ETF specifically is because according to ETFdb.com, this is the only ETF that offers exposure to longer-term Treasury bonds. In fact, out of all ETFs offering exposure to the Treasury market, TLT has the highest average trading volume of 9.06 million. This makes it easier to buy and sell shares in the ETF, thereby lowering the liquidity risk when investing in the fund.

Negative economic data

On Jan. 15, 2019, Empire State Manufacturing Survey data was released, which showed a sharp decline to 3.9, way off the 12.0 estimate. This reflects negative sentiment among businesses, which could translate into lower capex spending and employment activity. The weakness in the economy was also reflected by Producer Price Index (PPI) data. The month-over-month change in PPI was -0.2%, while the consensus estimate was for the rate to remain stable (0%). Therefore, weak manufacturing data has been accompanied by weak producer inflation data, confirming that the economy is indeed slowing down.

Though weak economic data releases is reinforcing the idea that the Fed will have to considerably slow down, or even halt, its rate hiking process. Hence this results in short-term yields falling (or at least not rising as much), while long-term yields rise as market participants believe that a more dovish Fed in the short-term will improve the economic outlook over the long-term. This consequently induces long-term bond prices to fall, thereby ragging the TLT ETF lower. In essence, negative economic data has become bad news for the ETF, as investors are convinced the Fed will inevitably be turning more dovish and allow the economy to prosper over the long-term.

Goldman and IMF expects slower economic growth

Recently, investment bank Goldman Sachs stated that while they do not expect a recession this year, they do expect a sharp decline in economic growth this year. Furthermore, the IMF had also lowered its growth forecast for 2019 from 3.9% to 3.7%, and given Goldman’s increased bearishness on the economy, there is a good chance the IMF could lower its forecasts even lower as the economy continues to weaken. Hence the outlook for the economy is certainly not moving in a positive direction.

Moreover, while Fed members have recently been expressing dovishness to calm market nervousness, it is important to note that the Fed is certainly eager to normalize monetary policy conditions. Chairman Powell recently expressed his desire to bring the balance sheet to more normal levels, and the fact that he has sparked discussion late last year regarding the notion of a ‘neutral rate’ reflects how Fed members have clearly been discussing the need to normalize interest rates as much as possible. Therefore, in the event that the Fed does not follow through with its dovish remarks, and continues to tighten amid weakening economic conditions, then this could seriously trigger recession fears among market participants again. In this case, long-term yields would plummet, which would allow the TLT ETF to surge higher.

Bottom Line

The weakening economy is making investors confident that the Fed will definitely halt its rate hiking process this year. This has induced a risk-on sentiment, which has reduced demand for long-term bonds. While the TLT ETF has been declining lately, I believe it could turn around as it realizes that a recession/economic pain is inevitable over the long-term. Investors should also beware of a scenario where the improving financial market conditions make the Fed more hawkish, which would induce recession fears again over the long-term, and allow the TLT ETF to rally higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.