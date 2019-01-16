Bonterra Energy Has Speculative Appeal
About: Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNEFF)
by: Michael Blair
Summary
Bonterra share price has fallen 90% in 5 years.
The drop is overdone.
Bonterra's cash flows cover capital expenditures and dividends while modestly retiring debt.
A $70 million capital program will see production climb slowly and support increased dividends in 2020 and 2022.
Upside potential is substantial.
Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) is a strong bet for short term and long-term gains, with the current price well below fair value. Bonterra is a well-managed Western Canadian oil & gas producer with a