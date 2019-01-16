Will Q4 Results Prove Schlumberger Has Peaked?

Source: Forbes

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reports Q4 earnings Friday. Analysts expect revenue of $8.1 billion and EPS of $0.37. The revenue estimate implies a 5% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

North America Could Finally Falter

Pursuant to oil services names, earnings season seems to center around who has exposure to the North America land drilling market and who does not. The sector has been white-hot for a few years and Schlumberger, Halliburton (HAL), and Baker Hughes (BHGE) have been sitting in the proverbial catbird seat. I have wondered out loud when North America would finally crack.

Schlumberger had been known more for its international operations. In Q1 2018, it acquired Weatherford's (WFT) U.S. pressure pumping assets for $430 million. The deal amplified exposure to North America and helped close the gap between it, Halliburton and Baker Hughes. At Q3 2018, the company's revenue from North America was 38% of total revenue, up from 24% two years earlier. RBC Capital Markets analyst Kurt Hallead was so ebullient on the Weatherford deal that he pondered whether it would lead to a merger with Schlumberger:

Hallead thinks the deal could spur more mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. fracturing industry. But he notes other possible outcomes, including Schlumberger buying Weatherford out of the joint venture, Weatherford selling its artificial lift business to Halliburton and Schlumberger buying out the rest of Weatherford -- although that's further down his probability scale.

I questioned whether the deal had occurred as North America had peaked. Last month, Schlumberger may have answered that question; management warned North America revenue could fall 15% sequentially due to a steep decline in hydraulic fracking.

This leads to two questions. First of all, can SLB bulls stomach a sequential decline in revenue? Schlumberger has been the stalwart of the oil services sector since oil prices cracked in the second half of 2014. Q3 2018 revenue was up 2% Y/Y. A double-digit decline in North America could cause total Q4 revenue growth to turn negative. Secondly, will an oversupplied market lead to weak earnings guidance in Q1 2019? A dismal Q4 2018 could be priced in. A weak Q1 2019 may not be.

What Happens In The Offshore Market?

The North America land drilling sector could be oversupplied, while the offshore market has been largely ignored over the past two years. In Q2 2018, there was noise that the offshore market was awakening. When oil prices surpassed $80 in October, it appeared that offshore could help differentiate Schlumberger and Baker Hughes from Halliburton. Lower break-even costs for deepwater projects were also encouraging. Schlumberger won awards from key customers like Transocean (RIG), and drilling contractors were beginning to order equipment to upgrade rigs in anticipation of increased activity.

A proxy for Schlumberger's offshore prowess is Cameron, which it acquired three years ago. Cameron's Q3 revenue of $1.3 billion was flat sequentially, so activity in deepwater markets has not led to traction on the top line so far. Brent oil is now sub-$60, and with signs of a global recession popping up, there is no guarantee prices will not fall from here. The potential in offshore is there, but oil prices must co-operate. At oil prices sub-$60, it may not be economical for oil companies to put capital to work over an extended period. That could remove a potential hedge on Schlumberger's North America operations.

Is SLB Overvalued?

Schlumberger has several levers to pull. Its EBITDA margins are 21%, which is more robust than that of Halliburton and Baker Hughes. Management is excellent at cost containment in case revenue does turn down. The company has over $6.5 billion in operating expenses management can cut into to preserve margins. That said, SLB trades at nearly 11x trailing 12 months EBITDA. Over the past few years, bulls could throw fundamental analysis out the window. The only thing that mattered was flows into stocks.

HAL trades at just under 8x EBITDA. Is SLB's premium to HAL justified? What happens if declines in revenue and EBITDA become protracted amid a weak global economy? In my opinion, 11x EBITDA sounds too rich in an environment where the Fed appears to have removed the punch bowl.

Conclusion

SLB is down over 40% Y/Y. A contraction in its largest operating segment will not help matters. Sell SLB.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.