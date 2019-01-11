Investment Thesis

AmeriGas Partners (NYSE:APU) delivered a much-improved fiscal 2018 thanks to a return of normal weather pattern in 2018 from warmer than normal weather pattern in 2017. However, the company’s distribution coverage ratio is currently unsustainable and its debt is already quite elevated. We believe the company needs to consider cutting its dividend by half in order to restore its balance sheet back to a more acceptable level. Until management makes the effort to improve its balance sheet, we believe investors should be cautious and patiently wait on the sideline.

Recent Development: Improved Fiscal 2018

AmeriGas delivered a much better fiscal 2018 result than 2017. After a warmer than normal year in 2017, weather pattern was 0.3% colder than normal in 2018. Hence, its retail propane volume increased by 3.3%. This has resulted in a 15.8% increase in retail propane revenue (also thanks to higher propane prices). As a result, the company was able to deliver adjusted EBITDA of $605.5 million, an increase of 9.8% year over year.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Reasons why we have a negative outlook on AmeriGas

Despite improved 2018 result, we are bearish on AmeriGas for the following reasons:

Slow volume decline

One of the biggest challenges for AmeriGas is that it has to face the headwind of declining propane volumes sold. As can be seen from the table below, its retail propane gallons sold has declined from 1.25 billion gallons in 2013 to only 1.08 billion gallons in 2018. This was a decline of 13.2% in 5 years. Although its declining volume can be partially blamed by warmer than normal heating days in 4 of the past 6 years, it is evident that even if weather patterns are closer to normal, its total propane gallons sold still declines modestly year over year. For example, in 2017 when weather are a bit colder than 2016, its retail propane gallons sold still declined by 1.7% year over year. Even in 2018 when the weather condition is much more favorable than 2017, its retail volumes only increased by 3.3% year over year.

Source: Created by author; 2018 Annual Report

Below is the chart that shows the heating market share in new residential construction in the United States. As can be seen, electricity and natural gas have been gradually taking market share away from all other sources of heating. On the other hand, propane and heating fuel's market shares have gradually declined in the past two decades. Fortunately, propane’s market share remained quite steady. It was usually in the range of 4.5% to 7% in the past 2 decades (though slowly declining). As ICF principal states, "The largest threat comes from electricity, with consumers in certain markets switching their heating systems to electric heat pumps."

2017 Propane Market Outlook (Source: ICF Research)

Low distribution coverage ratio

The decline in propane volumes sold has inevitably resulted in a decline in revenue and its distributable cash flow. As can be seen from the table below, its distributable cash flow has declined from $403 million in 2013 to $333 million in 2017 before rebounding to $389.3 million in 2018. On the other hand, its total distributions paid have increased from $327 million in 2013 to $402.6 million in 2018. The increase in distributions was primarily due to dividend increases every year. As can be seen from the table, its distribution coverage has dropped to below 1x in 2016 and 2017. If we include growth capital expenditure, its distribution coverages have declined even further below 1. Therefore, we do not think its current dividend is sustainable.

Year Revenue ($ Million) Distributable Cash Flow ($ Million) Total Distributions paid ($ Million) Distribution Coverage Distribution Coverage (incl. growth capex) 2013 $3,166.5 $403.0 $327.0 1.2 1.1 2014 $3,712.9 $430.9 $346.7 1.2 1.1 2015 $2,885.3 $399.9 $368.4 1.1 1 2016 $2,311.8 $331.9 $387.7 0.9 0.7 2017 $2,453.5 $333.0 $398.9 0.8 0.7 2018 $2,823.0 $389.3 $402.6 1 0.8

Source: Created by author; 2018 Annual Report

Concerning balance sheet

AmeriGas’ total debt has increased significantly in the past few years from $2.3 billion in 2015 to $2.8 billion in 2018. Although its interest coverage ratio stays more or less the same (thanks to low interest rates in the past few years), its total debt to EBITDA ratio has increased from 3.8x in 2015 to 4.6x in 2018. We are not comfortable with this ratio. We believe management needs to seriously think about reducing its debt, as it faces the challenge of declining retail volumes. For reader’s information, AmeriGas has relied on acquisitions to grow its revenue and extract synergies in the past. However, at this debt level, it will become much more difficult for AmeriGas to pursue any large acquisitions without tapping the equity market.

Adjusted EBITDA ($ Million) Total Debt ($ Million) Interest Expense ($ Million) Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio Interest Coverage 2015 $619.2 $2,330.0 $162.8 3.8 3.8 2016 $543.0 $2,487.0 $164.1 4.6 3.3 2017 $551.3 $2,712.3 $160.2 4.9 3.4 2018 $605.5 $2,801.6 $163.1 4.6 3.7

Source: Created by author; 2018 Annual Report

Valuation and Dividend Analysis

AmeriGas currently trades at a trailing EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.1x. This is slightly below its 5-year average of 11.7x. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $3.8 per share. At today’s share price, its dividend yield is 12.9%. However, we think AmeriGas will seriously need to consider a dividend cut in order to repair its balance sheet and restore its dividend back to a more sustainable level. A dividend cut of 50% will restore its distribution coverage ratio to 1.9x from the current ratio of 1.0x. This will allow the company to reduce its dividend ratio back to 4.3x. We think a reduction of its dividend will improve its balance and should be seen positively. However, it may trigger a selloff as many income investors move to other alternatives.

Risks and Challenges: Weather Pattern

AmeriGas’ business can be impacted by climate conditions. A warmer-than-expected winter can negatively impact AmeriGas’ revenue. In fact, the company’s business has been impacted by 12.4% and 11.3% warmer than usual weather patterns in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Investor Takeaway

We are not confident about AmeriGas’ current balance sheet and its distribution coverage especially because its business also faces long-term structural headwind. We believe management needs to make the decision to improve its balance sheet (e.g. a dividend cut). Until such a decision is made, we advice investors to stay on the sideline.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.