Source: CarGurus

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) has arguably changed the market of auto purchases. The company came along well after AutoTrader but somehow still came to win market share. By adding features such as a fair value estimate and using the power of Google (GOOG) search, the company was able to successfully drive consumer traffic to its website. In doing so, it was able to start having dealerships pay to promote their listing and ensure maximum views from consumers searching for the vehicle they happen to have in inventory. This has led them to become the number one online market place for autos which should only continue to grow in time. Investors who add a position to their portfolio should benefit in the growth along with CarGurus as the share price should rise as well.

Performance

CarGurus continues to post impressive results. With double-digit revenue growth and positive earnings, the company deserves a premium valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Total revenue increased over 43% to $119 million, this was compared to $83.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The company saw its "Marketplace" subscription revenue rise to $105.8 million, an increase of 43% compared to $73.9 million in the year-earlier period. It also saw its advertising and other services revenue grow 46% to $13.2 million.

Additionally, the company is able to reinvest its growing profits right back into the business as the balance sheet is very strong.

Source: 10-Q

At the end of the quarter, CarGurus had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $147.6 million and no debt. The company generated $9.6 million in free cash flow for the most recent quarter compared to $5.6 million in free cash flow during the third quarter of 2017. While certainly, it is not a lot of free cash flow at the moment, it is positive none the less and should continue to grow in time.

The Company and Path Forward

The company is currently #1 by a large gap to its competitors in the automotive market place.

Source: Investor Presentation

With continued growth in users, the company can continue to maintain a premium in charging the dealers in its network. Additionally, the company may be able to add on features. Things like service rates and showing what is a fair rate creating even more of a reason for consumers to use its site. This also should attract more advertising revenue from dealers looking to increase their service revenues.

The business model has, in fact, changed how the industry actually works.

Source: Investor Presentation

With less visits to dealerships due to transparency online, the increasing need for advertising spend online will continue to support CarGurus. No longer can dealerships rely upon the consumer shopping dealer to dealer in person for the best deal, as it is visible who is offering it. With online spend predicted to grow another $5 billion or roughly 30% in the next 5 years, CarGurus stands to be the largest beneficiary due to its market-leading position.

The company currently has 43,000 U.S. dealerships and 55,000 international dealerships using its service.

Source: Investor Presentation

By nature, as the dealerships using its network continue to grow, its service continues to improve with more data on hand. However, it should be noted that it currently has almost every dealership in the U.S. using its service. The growth should come because only about half of these dealerships are currently paying for its services. Internationally, it's not as much, leaving a large runway for growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

With the average annual revenue from each dealership coming in around $14,000, the revenue growth ahead could be great. Average annual revenue per subscribing dealer (AARSD) in the U.S. was $13,993 as of September 30, 2018, an increase of 21% compared to $11,526 as of September 30, 2017. The company can continue to grow its revenue through a variety of offerings and package levels based on dealership size as well as new channels such as the previously mentioned services.

The company actually has a recurring revenue stream which is relatively stable and not vulnerable to large customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Naturally, there are large dealership groups in the U.S. that would be counted as a large customer. However, less than 3% of revenue comes from the top 10 customers. This should be noted as a positive as, if in the event of a recession, the large groups cut back on advertising spend, it will not have an out-sized effect compared to the rest of its dealerships.

The company can continue to convert dealerships into paying customers as it has proven to do so already.

Source: Investor Presentation

The way it will do this is by showing the increasing number of unique visitors using its website and the obvious need by dealerships to be in front of as many eyes as possible to quickly move their expensive inventory. The truth is that even though recession presents a risk in terms of ad spend for dealerships with CarGurus, the dealerships are likely to cut ad spend outside of online areas first due to the ROI presented through online. Without a real capability of tracking ROI from the old paper ads, billboards, radio, and television, the continued focus will remain online.

Lastly, it is extremely important to remember CarGurus is still focusing on growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has outlaid its long-term targets for operating margin to be around 29-31%. Right now, it is lower due to sales and marketing spend being higher than the targeted spend. Once the company feels it can lower this, which is inevitable over time with market share gain, the margins should improve. In doing so, even a 32% EBITDA margin on the current estimated 2018 revenue of $450 million would leave the company with $144 million in EBITDA or about $1.27 in EPS. Since the company should be able to continue to grow at an attractive pace, I presume it will have roughly $1 billion in revenue by FY 2020 or FY 2021 the latest. This would generate an attractive income level and the company would be in a healthy net positive cash position presuming no large acquisitions. If the company can generate $2.50-3.00 per share in earnings and still grow revenue double digits, then it is certainly worth the premium shares currently trade at.

Conclusion

While shares certainly trade at a lofty multiple, currently at 95x earnings, it is important to remember that unlike most fast-growing companies, CarGurus trades with no debt on the balance sheet and positive free cash flow. It also continues to grow at a healthy clip but is vulnerable to an economic downturn that would, of course, hurt the cyclical automotive dealerships. Considering most are seeing peak sales now, there could be a downturn sooner than later that would lead to a lower share price and slower path of growth for CarGurus. However, considering there is no slowdown in U.S. economic activity at this time, the risk seems to be worth it. Long-term wise, CarGurus could be acquired due to its relatively small market cap. The likes of Google or Facebook (FB) may be interested in diversifying its revenue base and securing a market leader with lots of data. These players would be able to further optimize ads across their platforms, enhancing returns to dealers and allowing them to charge a higher price for the services. In time, we shall see what is ahead for CARG, but for now, the shares may be an attractive risk/reward buy in the long term.