Shutdown Could Be A Win For These High-Yield Venture Debt Providers

Some of these companies will likely need private financing potentially from the high-yield venture debt providers discussed in this article.

Also, the Small Business Administration stopped processing new loans on December 22, 2018, and thousands of companies are not able to get their SBA loans approved.

This article discusses two BDCs that provide venture debt and could benefit from the partial government shutdown that has sidelined a majority of the workers at the SEC.

I have recently been purchasing shares of higher-quality Business Development Companies ("BDCs") with risk-averse balance sheets prepared for a potential economic slowdown, including Hercules Capital (HTGC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) that provide financing primarily to venture capital ("VC") backed technology companies at the venture growth stage, similar to Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN). As investors jump back into high yield, the average BDC has easily outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2019 including HTGC, TPVG and TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) as predicted in "I Just Bought More TCG BDC, Which Is About To Rally With A Safe 13% Yield."

BDCs will begin reporting results in less than three weeks and there is a good chance that HTGC, HRZN, and TPVG could discuss potential benefits from the partial government shutdown that has sidelined a majority of the workers at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Only 285 of the 4,436 employees are on the job, according to the SEC. This will likely have an impact on smaller companies looking to raise equity capital in the public markets.

With each passing day of this shutdown, the SEC is just going to be continually backed up. These are not companies who have the luxury of a big balance sheet. They’re counting on this IPO as their next financing round to move their trials ahead, do the other things they’re planning to do, make filings with the FDA. They’re already scrambling for Plan B, which frankly may not be that attractive and may not even be available on reasonable terms because they don’t know when this shutdown will end or when they’ll clear out. They’re forced to go at valuation lower just to get some money in the bank.

These companies will likely need more private financing that may be more akin to what they got in the last round, "not the step up they were looking for in an IPO." Also, the Small Business Administration stopped processing new loans on December 22, 2018, and thousands of companies are not able to get their SBA loans approved. This would likely not be good for BDCs trying to utilize their SBIC licenses.

Why Would Venture-Backed Companies Use Venture Debt?

Less dilutive than new VC round Lengthens time before next equity round Provides negotiating leverage for higher valuations Leverages returns for equity investors

HTGC Portfolio Growth And Unfunded Commitments

Last week, HTGC provided the following update on its investment and portfolio activity for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

We completed a strong fourth quarter and culminated the year with total new investment commitments exceeding $1.21 billion in 2018, which resulted in a record-breaking annual originations performance, stated Manuel A. Henriquez, chairman and chief executive officer of Hercules. These 2018 accomplishments exemplify our industry-leading venture debt platform and strong brand recognition within the VC community and underscores our team’s outstanding effort and ability to execute on all fronts to deliver on a truly remarkable year for our shareholders.

It should be noted that HTGC has portfolio companies that have recently gone public as well as others looking to go public that could be negatively impacted. Also, the company was in the process of applying for its third SBIC license that will likely be delayed.

TPVG Portfolio Growth And Unfunded Commitments

Last week, TPVG provided the following update on its investment and portfolio activity for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Investment and Portfolio Activity Highlights

Signed $323.0 million of term sheets and closed $189.8 million of new debt commitments to a total of twelve venture growth stage companies,

funded $119.8 million in debt investments to a total of eleven portfolio companies, and

received a total of $31.4 million in repayments and prepayments from two portfolio companies.

Management remains confident in the ability to grow the portfolio given the current pipeline and $242 million of unfunded commitments.

The pipeline is the biggest it’s ever been since the IPO of TPVG and we are expecting a particularly strong finish for 2018 and that backlog into 2019 as well. We continue to see strong demand and have a robust pipeline of near-term opportunities. Our unfunded commitments totaled $242 million to 15 companies, of which $72 million is dependent upon the company’s reaching milestones. Almost 80% of our fundings this quarter came from last quarter’s unfunded commitments and 50% of our fundings on a year-to-date basis has come from unfunded commitments. As we have said in the past, unfunded commitments show how hard at work we are and our great visibility into near-term portfolio growth.

Part of management’s optimism is related to the large amounts of VC equity capital that has been raised and will likely be leveraged using debt capital from companies such as TPVG:

The demand we are experiencing for venture growth stage lending also continues unabated during the quarter. Our originations pipeline for venture growth stage companies again hit a new all-time high at the end of the quarter. There is no lack of deal flow nor are we finding any reduced demand for debt financing. The demand, in fact, has only increased every single quarter since the beginning of 2017.

To Be A Successful BDC Investor:

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

