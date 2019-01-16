Shale Oil Production Will Not Increase As Much As Anticipated

Going forward, I anticipate that shale production will increase significantly. However, I don't expect to increase at the previously forecast rate.

Shale oil wells have a quick production rate. However, the breakeven rates have been decreasing, which should help.

Shale oil has played an unexpected roll in the oil markets over the past few years. As a result, it's important to pay attention to where shale oil is headed.

The 2014 oil crash was one of the most devastating events in recent times for the energy markets. This oil crash was widely considered to have been caused by shale oil drilling in the United States. As a result, what happens to oil prices is widely dependent on what happens in the shale oil markets.

Therefore, to help discuss oil markets and their prices, it’s important to discuss where shale oil is headed. We’ll discuss that in this article.

Shale Oil Map - Image NSDE

How Does Shale Oil Drilling Work?

To understand how shale oil has affected the oil markets, it’s important to begin by understanding how shale oil works.

Shale Oil - Carbon Brief

The picture above provides a simplified picture of how shale oil works. Shale wells can often be deep, and to maximize cost efficiencies, they extend a long distance horizontally. Shale oil wells involve the injection of water and sand at high pressure into the rocks. The water causes fissures to form, and then the sand helps to keep the fissures open once they form.

Once the fissures have formed, this oil and natural gas flows into the pipeline which then carries it upwards. The way a shale well operates, which is significantly different from a conventional oil well, defines its recovery profile.

Shale Oil Decline - Natural Gas Now

The above graph shows the production of a shale well in various fields compared to years in operation. As can be seen, shale wells drop in their production rapidly. By 2 years in operation, shale wells have seen their production drop by close to 90+%. That significant drop in production means two important things. Both of these things have an important effect on how shale oil impacts the oil markets.

1. A shale oil well production drops off significantly. This means in the event of low prices, it’s easy to stop production, and in the event of high prices, it’s easy to continuously drill new wells.

2. Shale oil wells have high startup costs. This means that once they’ve been started up, companies will likely produce all of the oil from the well regardless of prevalent market conditions.

Shale Oil Breakeven

Now that we understand shale oil drilling and the profile of the wells, it’s important to discuss the breakeven prices of shale oil.

ExxonMobil Drilling Portfolio - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

Oil majors have realized that shale oil drilling can be economical. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been significantly increasing its unconventional portfolio with approximately 700 thousand barrels/day of production. The company has a large drilling program, and a significant percentage can provide returns >10% at WTI crude oil prices of roughly $40 per barrel.

Current WTI crude oil prices are more than $50 per barrel, showing that there are plenty of economic wells to drill. This is especially evident in the Permian Basin, which has experienced stunning growth since the start of the oil crash. This production is anticipated to be combined with significant production growth going forward. From now until 2023, production is expected to rise by 3 million bpd.

However, despite this strong breakeven, shale oil is still susceptible in the event of fluctuating oil prices. This is because, as stated above, shale oil wells have a high initial cost and produce most their oil in the first few years. This means that if a producer spends the money to bring a well online, even if WTI costs drop to $30, the producer will still finish producing from the well. This hurts the producer’s overall profits.

It also makes it so that in an environment with unpredictable crude oil prices, it is better for companies to hold off on building their crude oil projects. At the same time, fluctuating oil prices mean that oil majors will likely take a bigger role in shale drilling. That is because oil majors can better weather a long-term crash in the market. In contrast, the current crash has continued to bankrupt smaller shale oil drillers.

Shale Oil Long-Term Forecast

Now that we’ve discussed the shale oil breakeven and how shale oil breakeven works, let’s continue by discussing the long-term forecast.

WTI Oil Forecast - EIA

The above image shows the WTI crude forecast for 2019. For those who want some additional information, I’d recommend looking at my 2019 oil market outlook. As can be seen, WTI crude prices are anticipated to grow going forward. This means that WTI prices, even in the event of a slow recovery, should continue to stay above the $40 breakeven price.

That means that the bottom-end of majors portfolios such as Exxon Mobil’s shale portfolio should remain profitable. However, the higher end, such as Exxon Mobil’s $60 per barrel, should remain more even. This shows that shale oil production should remain fairly strong.

Oil Rig Count - Baker Hughes

Another example of shale growth is the U.S. oil rig count. As can be seen, the number of oil rigs continues to be below mid-2014 levels. However, it has gone up significantly over 2018. It has recently had a tough time as a result of the tough time of oil prices. Despite this, this shows producers' continued priority of investing in the Permian Basin. That should support shale production.

As a result, I anticipate shale production will continue to grow going forward.

U.S. Shale Production Outlook - BP

This outlook shows the U.S. shale production outlook. There are two important things to take note here. The first is that no matter what happens, overall shale production is anticipated to grow rapidly going forward. From now until 2030, production is anticipated to double. That significant increase in production shows continued Permian Basin strength.

At the same time, another more important thing to pay attention too is that production forecasts have continued to go up each year. This is especially true despite the fact that the oil crash began in 2014. Anticipated production increased significantly from 2014-2015 and 2015-2016. As a result, this production should continue to increase going forward, which will affect markets.

However, there’s something else to pay attention to here. Recent studies have shown that producers in the shale have been overestimating the production of their wells, and that wells are coming in lower than expected. Another thing worth paying attention too is that recent pressure has come on the companies to spend within their margins. Investors now want company’s cash flow to cover both their expenses and capex.

This means that while production is anticipated to grow rapidly coming forward, it could come in below expectations.

My Prediction

Now that we’ve seen the above graphs, it’s time to discuss my predictions.

I anticipate production increasing significantly from now until 2025. I anticipate that production will head up close to 6 million barrels per day by 2025. This will be slightly below predictions, but significant growth from current levels. This prediction will have some effects on the investment markets, which will be discussed below.

Investment Implications

There are a number of investment decisions to pay attention from here.

1. Lower-than-anticipated production

As stated above, wells aren’t producing at the rates that are expected. That means that company’s production will come in before anticipated, which’ll mean lower earnings. At the same time, some majors like Exxon Mobil are staking a significant portion of their growth on oil shale. Therefore, lower production can hurt income.

2. Shale prices

Shale prices are really above breakeven prices at $60 per barrel. This means that in the event of a rapid rise in oil prices, a significant number of shale wells will come online. That could potentially mean lower prices going forward.

Both of these things could significantly impact investing in the oil business.

Conclusion

Shale oil has been an enormous pain in the side of OPEC and the oil majors. It has the ability to come online quickly and produce a significant amount of oil. At the same time, studies are showing that shale oil is potentially producing below expected. This means that prices will be higher and that the earnings guidance of major oil companies will likely disappoint in the coming years.

Personally, I see production growing to roughly 6 million barrels per day by 2025. Past that, I see the potential for even more production growth. However, not an enormous amount past that. This would remain true without a strong recovery in oil prices, the United States only has 15-20 years of reserves at the current times. This should help investors understand where shale oil is headed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.