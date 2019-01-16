AMD: CES 2019 Marks Another Great But Difficult Year Ahead

Based on CES review, AMD is likely to have another successful year ahead. The stock is likely to continue its ride started in 2018.

AMD also presented its new generation of high-end GPUs, Radeon VII, which may be less exciting than the other products presented during the keynote.

One of the most surprising but promising developments is the fact that AMD is working on separate cloud gaming technologies with Microsoft and Google.

CES has traditionally been a place for chipmaking corporations like Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) to showcase their new technologies. This year, AMD (AMD) had its very first full-time corporate CES keynote, where Dr. Lisa Su, the CEO, outlined some major milestones for 2019. The presentation itself went smooth and showcased some interesting technologies and partnerships with several tech giants, including Microsoft (MSFT), Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), and others.

Since the technologies presented in the conference may define AMD's shape as a corporation in 2019, and therefore drive the stock price, it seems relevant to review AMD's presentation in more detail and discuss what can await the corporation in the near future.

Threadripper is still the best choice for the tasks which demand significant computing power

One of the first points to discuss is AMD Ryzen Threadripper. With up to 32 cores, 64 threads, the processor quickly became the #1 selling high-end desktop processor, according to Lisa Su. One of the reasons for such popularity is lack of distinct competition, as Intel is still struggling with its 10nm process in order to offer a positive leap in performance.

However, the main thing that makes Threadripper so popular is the fact that AMD is working closely with the customers. Lisa Su explained how AMD collaborates with and gathers feedback from animation studios, universities and other organizations to provide the most comprehensive solution for all parties which demand high-end product in terms of computing power. This strategy, coupled with AMD's superior 7nm process, clearly bears fruit: Threadripper is generally recommended as a chip of choice for anyone with rendering workloads which lean on CPU.

Clearly, all these points impacted sales numbers significantly. It is reported that AMD now sells twice as many CPUs as Intel, although Threadripper accounts for only about 2-5% of the total Ryzen sales, depending on the source. In terms of revenue share, AMD's domination is not so overwhelming due to a generally more modest pricing model, compared to Intel. However, the data used for the generalization was provided by one of the European retailers, and the pricing may be slightly different in the region.

(Source: Extreme Tech)

As a result, I expect 2019 to become another outstanding year for AMD's CPUs, especially for high-end Threadripper models. AMD's domination in terms of performance is unlikely to diminish in the near future, as Intel continues to have internal difficulties. Although several new chips were presented by Intel during CES, the company has not revealed any exact date for its products to become available to consumers, which fortifies AMD's position in the market for this year. Clearly, this will help the corporation to continue growing its CPU market share and, therefore, its revenue.

Additionally, it is likely the growing number of CPUs sold by the company will contribute to the economy of scale, which means each additional product should become marginally less expensive to produce due to higher total volumes. As a result, the company's margins will be positively impacted by these dynamics, helping EPS grow double-digits in 2019.

Ryzen Mobile will likely see more prominent adoption in 2019

The next point is related to Ryzen Mobile. This family of processors is arguably the most promising one in terms of possible growth in 2019, as Lisa Su started the conversation about Ryzen Mobile with the forecast that more than 160 million notebooks will be sold this year, with ultra-thin laptops being the fastest growing PC category. With AMD revealing its second generation Ryzen Mobile chip at this year's CES, the corporation expects to take a lion's share of the portable PC market this year.

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

The main reason to be positive about Ryzen Mobile's future is the chip's performance. The first generation of Ryzen found solid adoption due to the fact that it offered high-end CPU and discrete level graphics for thin laptops. As regards the second generation of the product, it was stated during the Keynote that the chip is the world's fastest processor for ultrathin notebooks, and with powerful thin laptops being the fastest-growing segment, AMD may gain significantly from the market. It is reported by Anandtech:

Based on data from analysts at IDC, the notebook market sells around 87-90 million units per year, but the sales distribution between the various market segments has changed from 2017 to 2018: there are fewer 'mainstream' products, more Chromebooks, more premium devices, and more gaming devices. By increasing the number of processors on offer, as well as the power/performance at both the high-end and the budget and value segments, AMD hopes to address most of the possible market in order to get a bigger slice of the pie.

Importantly, the main drawback of AMD Ryzen Mobile chips, which was related to customers having issues with relevant drivers, is now being addressed by the company, as it promises to launch a special program which aims to offer the latest drivers for Ryzen Mobile chips to consumers.

As a result of all the innovations, several OEMs are ready to offer laptops with AMD Ryzen Mobile already this quarter, which should contribute to AMD's revenue in the period. Additionally, AMD is now going for Chromebooks too, with HP and Acer being the first companies to offer Chromebooks with AMD tech inside.

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

I believe that the portable PC segment will become one of the hidden advantages of AMD this year. With the most comprehensive APU in the market, AMD should catch a significant market share in laptops in 2019. It is forecasted that the laptop market could reach around $109 billion by 2025, growing at a modest 0.4% CAGR (and 1% CAGR in terms of volume). It can be calculated that with CPUs accounting for about 15-20% of a laptop price and with AMD taking around 50% market share, the company may enjoy laptop revenue of about $8-10 billion several years from now, which would be a huge jump for the company, revealing solid upside potential. Therefore, investors should pay attention to the developments in this business area in AMD's quarterly reports.

Gaming and gaming on a cloud are big things for AMD

In the keynote, AMD spent significant amount of time talking about gaming. Lisa Su stated an uncountable number of times that AMD loves gaming and wants to be as close to the community as possible. This was supported by two distinct cases that could possibly position AMD as a leader in the gaming hardware in the coming years.

Firstly, it is clear AMD has established many partnerships in the game publishing area over the recent years. For instance, the company works closely with Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment studio in development of the studio's next AAA title The Division 2, making sure that the game looks best on AMD tech. Other interesting partners include Capcom, which showed exclusive footage from the upcoming Devil May Cry 5, and eSports team Fnatic, which apparently uses AMD machines in action.

The fact that AMD works closely with game developers can become one of the selling points for the corporation's tech in the future. The company clearly spends a lot of time gathering feedback and tuning its tech for several game engines, which means it is possible that many games will run better on AMD GPUs and CPUs in the future. This could become the primary reason for gamers to buy AMD products, resulting in AMD increasing its market share and, therefore, sales. It will be interesting to watch if the corporation's commitment to deliver relevant drivers and software updates, coupled with the growing influence on video game creators, will lure more consumers to the AMD platform in 2019.

Secondly, one of the not so obvious but really interesting points made during the presentation was related to cloud gaming. Cloud gaming is the emerging way for the video game platforms to deliver content to players - instead of games being run on actual consumer hardware, all the computing part could shift to the cloud, allowing gamers to stream the content on any device, similar to the way we use Netflix (NFLX) and other video streaming services. Apparently, this technology is closer than it could seem, and AMD is playing a big role in making it real.

It is known the corporation developed custom chips for the current generation of video game consoles (PS4 and PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X), which was celebrated by the appearance of Phil Spenser on stage. The head of gaming in Microsoft explained how beneficial it was to work with AMD in order to enable backward compatibility for Xbox consoles and make Xbox One X as powerful as it is, and now Microsoft works closely with AMD to bring cloud gaming to reality.

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

Even more interesting is the fact that AMD works also with Google on a similar game streaming service, which means that two of the most prominent cloud providers choose AMD for this type of technology.

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

It seems clear that cloud gaming can become a huge source of revenue for AMD in the long run. In light of the growing popularity of video games (Lisa Su mentioned that the gaming market is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR through 2021), landing partnerships with such cloud leaders as Microsoft and Google is a significant step for AMD. Moreover, enterprise cloud contracts tend to imply long-term partnerships and a significant degree of financial commitments. These points imply there is a big room for AMD's revenue to increase driven by the cloud gaming. This tech can ultimately bring billions in sales on a recurring basis, which should encourage any type of investor.

Second generation EPYC will offer another leap in performance

Clearly, the company did not skip EPYC in its presentation. The first generation of server processors saw significant success, which became one of the reasons for the stock to soar in 2018. AMD scored a significant number of partnerships with server providers, and it expects 2019 to become another successful year for the server business. To ensure this, the corporation plans to launch its second generation of datacenter CPUs this year. The company promises to double the performance per socket, compared to the previous generation of the product.

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

The second generation of EPYC should become the world's first 7nm datacenter CPU and it is likely to be the most powerful solution in the market by the time it launches. Importantly, EPYC 2 will use the same platform and the same socket as the first generation of EPYC, which means upgrading will be relatively easy for the current users.

With EPYC 2 AMD promises a huge leap in performance. To demonstrate that, the corporation showed a demo where one early sample of 7nm EPYC completes certain tasks faster than two of Intel's (INTC) Xeon Platinum 8180 processors.

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

The datacenter market is one of the crucial areas where AMD has seen solid growth over the recent years. I already explained the importance of the market in some of my previous articles (the link can be found above):

It is no secret that AMD's server efforts are vital for the company's future. The addressable market for the data center segment was valued by AMD at $21 billion last summer, and the company aimed to capture at least 10% of this market. In 2017, AMD earned $5.3 billion in revenue, which means the data center market alone can help the company grow its sales by at least 40%.

Now that more enterprise customers have been content with the first generation of EPYC, it can be expected the second generation could become an even bigger success story for AMD due to the significant surge in performance and lack of competition by Intel this year.

The new Radeon VII looks good, but is it good enough?

One of the controversial, from my point of view, announcements was Radeon VII GPU. Radeon VII, the first gaming card based on the 7nm process, is the next generation of the company's high-end graphics cards, expected to launch at the beginning of February. AMD showed how Radeon VII would offer a solid increase in performance for several games, including Forza Horizon, Battlefield V, and other. It is clear the card achieve up to 42% better results in most games, compared to the previous generation of AMD cards, RX Vega 64.

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

However, the overall value proposition of AMD Radeon VII remains somewhat not fully convincing. Thus, the GPU has a set price of $699, which is just $100 less than Nvidia RTX 2080 (using Nvidia prices from the website). While the performance of the two cards is comparable, Nvidia GPU offers such technology as ray tracing and AI enhancements for graphics. Although ray tracing is currently possible in only a couple of games, the technology may see more significant adoption in 2019, offering better effects in video games. From here, a question arises: would consumers be willing to buy AMD Radeon cards if they could get RTX for about $100 more? (Or even for the same price, depending on the retailer.)

(Source: AMD CES keynote)

This is the main difficulty I see in AMD's 2019. Lisa Su already mentioned that the company works on ray tracing technology and will offer it with future products. She states that ray tracing is still in its early stages, which is why she does not see significant reasons to offer it now:

The consumer doesn’t see a lot of benefit today because the other parts of the ecosystem are not ready. I think by the time we talk more about ray tracing, the consumers will see that.

Therefore, it will be interesting to watch if consumers will prefer paying slightly more for Nvidia GPU or will opt for cheaper AMD option with the same performance.

Final words and takeaways

Overall, AMD had an exciting CES keynote where the company demonstrated many promising tech, such as Ryzen Mobile, 2nd Gen EPYC, Radeon VII, new Ryzen CPUs. Moreover, the company talked about its alliances with Microsoft and Google in the field of cloud gaming, which is one of the especially promising developments that could boost the company's position in the gaming hardware and datacenter segments. While AMD may face some difficulties with selling its new GPU cards due to forceful competition by Nvidia, this is not likely to become a major setback for the corporation.

As a result, it can be expected the positive trend set by the stock in 2018 is likely to continue in 2019. The current pullback may provide an attractive entry point with yearly price target of $30-32, which is the high of 2018. This corresponds to the forward P/E ratio of around 40, which is a reasonable multiple given the company's EPS is expected to surge more than 50% this year.

AMD data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.