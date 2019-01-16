Clearway Energy Is Clearly Oversold

11 months ago, when Clearway Energy (CWEN, CWEN.A) (then NRG Yield) was at $16, I wrote an article on which detailed the benefit of the company's transition to Global Infrastructure Partners. The CWEN stock listings rose to my price short-term price target of $18.67 in a matter of months, even before the transaction was closed and, with increasing dividends, were soon well on their way to my longer term price target. Then came the midterms and the California wildfires, which I first warned Clearway investors about back in November. Liability for the latter is now driving Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) into bankruptcy. This article will examine the impact to Clearway, as one of its suppliers.

Just the Facts

Per the chart, Clearway stocks had shown a clear ability to trade consistently just under 7% yield, in the $19-20 range that I had identified. I will be using the $19.15 placement price as a conservative base for the calculations that follow.

Clearway's latest 10-Q shows that it has 22% (1,200 of 5,405 MW) of its net capacity committed to PG&E. PG&E will continue to pay existing bills normally, until the Chapter 11 filing is actually done, on or about January 29th, but the bankruptcy will allow PG&E to renegotiate contracts with its suppliers and may delay payments after that. Just as forecast in my coverage of the Clearway/GIP presentation and conference call, the quarterly dividend has risen to 33 cents, which means the trailing yield on CWEN.A is now over 9%. Management also projected that the dividend would keep growing by at least 5-8% on an annualized basis.

My Take

If we were to take 22% (the exposure to PG&E) as a worst-case scenario and subtract that, we get a price of $14.94, which is almost 7% below where the stock trades today. The other side of the story is that I doubt this will affect Clearway's dividend or its plans for growth, other than possibly accelerating the geographic diversification that management was already working on. So, eventually, I think we're right back where we started, price-wise, which would represent a 37% gain from yesterday's closing price, plus a growing dividend. Governments that want to stay in power keep voter's lights on, and that means paying power providers like Clearway. The PG&E filing is already seen as a bit of political brinksmanship, and statements from California's new governor back up my opinion:

While PG&E announced its intent to file bankruptcy today, the company should continue to honor promises made to energy suppliers and to our community.

How an investor approaches this situation is even more individual than most buy or sell decisions, and one's investment horizon is more important than ever. On December 19th, right before the bottom of the current market V I published a ranking of the high-yield stocks I cover, which placed CWEN near the bottom (a less compelling opportunity) mainly due to inferior dividend and safety. Clearway is due to report again at the beginning of March. The best I think we can hope for by that point is for Clearway management to be able to reassure investors that the dividend policy is not about to change. Beyond that, my guess is that we could be waiting 6 months or before we even start getting some hard reassurances based on actual Chapter 11 progress. Whether or not CWEN rebounds sooner probably depends primarily on two factors:

How much pricing weight is put on the current dividend? Whether investors begin to favor global businesses over American ones, as I do?

Everything I've seen in the market lately tells me the current answer to #1 is "not much", but such sentiment is always subject to change, especially if the market continues to recover as I expect. I've described #2 as a glacial shift, not something that will change quickly. Even so, it is a consideration for those with long-term investment horizons. One more thing that I've written volumes about but which the market probably isn't contemplating just yet is that a newly Democratic House is likely to make financial matters a little easier for California as it progresses through this process. So, while this is at least a temporary negative for current shareholders, newcomers can have a high degree of confidence of at least reaping double-digit gains by the time they would become long term.

Final Notes and Summary

CWEN/CWEN-A was ranked where it was on the value list mentioned above because of the dividend and growth prospects. Markets will be closed on Monday for MLK Day. Between that and Parliament consideration of Brexit, we could be in for some even more erratic trading over the next few days. Nonetheless, CWEN stocks are clearly oversold, and an investor buying for the long-term is gaining an asymmetric chance at ~40% gain in addition to over 9% yield.

Ultimately, the bankruptcy goes beyond just Pacific Gas & Electric and its suppliers. California often takes the lead in many social issues, and the resolution of this one will be an early data point on how businesses, and maybe America, will have to adjust to the financial effects of climate change. Considerations of that sort already factor into my rankings, and they will eventually affect almost every stock on the market. In today's market, investing with care means taking advantage of the opportunities the market brings you as well as looking out for danger! Clearway and PG&E are currently at opposite ends of that spectrum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.