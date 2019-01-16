Restaurant Brands International: King Of The Quick Service Restaurant Industry

Using the “lean and mean” approach by 3G capital to substantially increase dividends, profit margins, and revenue over the last few years.

By David Wilson

Thesis Overview

Currently, the stock has been oversold due to investors overreacting to the bad media. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) has implemented in Q3 2018 the Winning Together Plan which will begin to realize its full value in 2019. Moreover, despite stagnation in the growth of stores, QSR's revenue has nevertheless grown, indicating that it will be able to better weather a recession. The repurchase of shares only corresponds to the long-term mindset 3G Capital implements, and dividends are expected to continue growing.

The Business

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE | TSE: QSR) is a Canadian corporation that acts as the indirect holding company of quick service restaurants. They own, operate, and franchise 3 brands, including Burger King (BK), Tim Hortons (TH), and Popeyes. With heavy influence from brand value, negative sentiment from Tim Horton has stimulated an overall drop within the last 6 months. This is believed to be an exaggeration overshadowed from the fundamental performance of other brands that have been proven to surpass market returns over the last several years. Burger King had 7% net restaurant growth, a strong indicator masked by irrational accusations on Tim Horton.

Key Developments

In 2014, CEO Daniel Schwartz led the Burger King Turnaround brought in by 3G Capital, which holds 47.2% of shares outstanding. He was featured in Forbes 30 under 30 and willingly worked in the kitchen to exploit operational mistakes. Utilizing the "lean and mean" zero-based budgeting, margins increased from 7.5% to 20.4% in the first few years. In essence, managers start with a blank budget each period and improve operational efficiency by justifying every expense from the bottom up.

Source: Business Insider | How 3G Capital Squeezed More out of Heinz

QSR has outperformed the S&P 500 since 2012. Better yet, almost tripling the return with a 274% return in comparison to 87%. By significantly increasing profit margins and revenue, earnings and dividend growth have been phenomenal. Not to mention being able to constantly decrease their EV/Debt ratio in light of their most recent acquisition of Popeyes for $1.8 billion in 2017. This is important in expanding their franchised business.

Source: RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Conference

Source: 2018 Annual Proxy Statement

The Media as the Issue

The public responds accordingly to the media, which has been shown in brand-centric companies such as Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and their E.coli outbreaks that hurt the brand's image but not necessarily its business fundamentals. QSR seems to have found itself in a similar situation with the public in Canada.

Beginning 2018, negative attention arising from reluctant franchisees has led to approximately 1% decline in comparable sales after Q3. After the significant Ontario hikes, there were boycotting campaigns that promoted "No Timmies Tuesday" (at least they were found in the name - showing how well established TH is in the hearts of Canadians). This masked BK's and Popeyes' 3.8% and 3.2% growth in comparable sales up from -0.1% and -0.2% in Q1 of 2017. Compliancy from franchisees is essential, and Tim Hortons scandal arose from RBI denying managers to the raise prices due to a significant increase in Ontario's minimum wage ($11.60 to $14). This resulted in a small group of franchisees revolting, which have gained media's attention. The once-so-loved Tim Hortons has suffered as Jeri-Lynn Horton (daughter of TH) and Ron Joyce Jr (son of co-founder) decided to cut paid breaks and benefits.

Negativity has only compounded as QSR also faces multiple lawsuits due to franchisees insinuating the mismanagement of money from an advertising fund.

Schwartz stated that his long-term mindset, stemmed from QSR not providing forward-looking guidance quarter to quarter and not promoting results to the media, has created media issues that are often inaccurate and reflect "a group of dissident franchisees".

Source: Financial Times | Q3 10-Q

Unmatched Dividend Yield and Management's Confidence

A strong indication is the unmatched dividend yield of 3.25%. We believe this is due to the increased exposure to the global middle market, which will only continue to grow as Burger King and Popeyes have plans to grow in those markets especially in Brazil. In fact, over 300 Popeyes are expected to be made in Brazil in the next 10 years. They have recently declared $1.35 at Q3 2018, as opposed to $0.57 at Q3 2017 (increase of 57% as opposed to McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 6.9% in the last year).

Management is crucial, as seen with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). RBI is different in that it does not provide forward-looking guidance and does not like to promote results. They embrace the long-term mindset, which is attractive for value investors. In fact, on October 24, 3G Capital announced the repurchase of 10 MM Class B Exchangeable Limited Partnership Units (equivalent to 1,106,925 common stocks). Despite what the media portrays, they are aware of the growth in their business fundamentals, which is what I believe as well.

Source: 2018 Q3

An Area of Familiarity: Turnarounds

As previously stated, 3G Capital led Burger King's turnaround in 2014 and has proven the ability to advance in spite of the media. Announced at the half of 2018 was the Winning Together Plan effects have started to be shown in Q3 but will become more eminent in 2019. The quick service industry is highly dependent on innovation and brand value. The plan features three pillars as following.

- Redesign: creating a more natural exterior that is inviting to customers. Directed more towards TH, CFO Matt Dunnigan mentioned the investment of approximately $700 million over the next 4 years on the coffee chain. The new natural look, mosaic brand images, and open-seating have led to 95% of guests agreeing it to be modern in comparison to 60% with previous image.

- Excellence and innovation: Product innovation as well as better packaging with new menu items being offered.

- Brand communications: Encourage identity with the brand. A marketing initiative to meet neighbors over a cup of coffee has reminded the public of what "Timmies" resembles.

In addition to the plan, the formation of a new chief in technology position taken by previous CFO Josh Kobza will engender the necessary development to modernize the 3 brands. For example, to increase mobile downloads to counter a decreasing revenue of in-store sales, Burger King sold a whopper for one cent. If users went within 600 feet to the nearest McDonald's, the app's geolocation would enable a one-cent whopper.

Source: Restaurant Business | Food and Wine

Source: QSR Investor Presentation

"Lean and Mean" Zero-Based Budgeting

Management forms an equally important part of my investment thesis. 3G Capital would not be who they are without this operational strategy intended to increase margins. Utilizing the "lean and mean" zero-based budgeting, margins increased from 7.5% to 20.4% in the first few years during Burger King's turnaround. Keep in mind the average margin in the food industry is 16.8%.

This strategy has also been previously successful with the 3G Capital's Heinz acquisition in 2013. Within two years, profit margins were up 58% to 28%. As great as this sounds, this strategy seems to stagnate sales growth as less attention is given to marketing.

Recapture of Comparable Sales

A very important business metric is comparable sales, which has seen the net impact of these changes in the business under Schwartz's new plan in Q3. Gross margins improved 1.2% to 34.7%. In FY19, I forecast another spike of ~1% improvement in gross margins to ~54%, as QSR continues to see growth in the number of stores and creating brand value.

To address this issue of possible stagnated growth in comparable sales, QSR is testing delivery at several Burger King and Popeyes around the United States. The trend of on-the-go options by consumers is one QSR is jumping on to as they are already regarded as having the fastest drive-through speed (3 min and 13 sec).

Source: The Daily Meal

Valuation - Recession Based

Revenue Projection

Store Openings Projection

Source: My own Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The inverse yield curve and current market conditions seem to indicate a recession in the near future. I am not pitching this company in efforts to time the market, but I am embedding the effect of a likely market recession. This demonstrates the bear case even if a recession is avoided. Morgan Stanley says there is a 30% chance of recession and Larry Summers says 50% chance by 2020.

Since there is no forward-looking guidance, I decided to utilize store growth as a means to project revenue. I gathered the store growth from each quarter since 2012 (last 15 quarters) and found the average to be 1.98%. It is important to note that this includes all three restaurants. I estimated the recession to begin Q1 of 2020 and end during the end of 2021. I expected stores to receive 0% growth during recession, causing revenue per store to minutely increase during these years (staying around ~.06 MM). This had an adjusted growth to be 0.5% in times of good economic standing and .33% during the recession.

A WACC of 11% was utilized as mentioned above. With these assumptions of store growth and revenue, gross margins from FY19 to FY22 increased from 54.02% to 56.7%. A healthy, conservative number considering there was a 6% increase in margins from the last 4 years. In addition, EBITDA is estimated to be within the 2,500 MM to 2,900 MM range in 4 years. This is a growth of 400 MM despite increasing 400 MM from FY17 to FY18. The final year adjusted EBITDA was 2,890.3 and utilizing a 15.0x terminal led to an implied share price of $84.56. This demonstrates a 59.36% upside and currently trading at $53.06.

Conclusion

Misrepresentation of the worth of a company is constantly controlled by investor sentiment, tinkered with by the media. QSR has faced issues that have weakened the brand name but does not reflect the initiatives taken to strengthen the brands. The improvement in Q3 2018 from the Winning Together Plan has not yet been reflected by the stock price and will begin to realize in 2019. Nonetheless, the increase in revenue despite a stagnation in the growth of stores shows that it will be better able to handle a recession than others. The repurchase of shares only corresponds to the long-term mindset 3G Capital implements, and dividends are expected to continue growing.

Pitch Leader: Michael Ricci

Pitch Team: Michael Ricci, David Wilson, Winny Mulyasasmita

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.