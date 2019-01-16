TransCanada: Well-Positioned To Deliver Consistent Returns
by: Brett Doepker
Summary
Poor investor sentiment has beaten down the Canadian oil and gas industry.
Extreme regulations and heavy capital intensity of midstream oil and gas companies have created an oligopoly in the industry.
Due to strategic investments, TransCanada is well positioned to take advantage of natural gas consumption growth.
TransCanada has demonstrated strong financial performance and is currently undervalued relative to competitors.
There are a couple of risks facing TransCanada as they head into the future.
