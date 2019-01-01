RPM International (NYSE:RPM) reported weaker than expected 2Q top and bottom line results which disappointed investors. While we like that the recent de-rating moves valuations closer in-line with peers, we think the magnitude is insufficient to get us interested. Our concern lies primarily with valuation - RPM currently trades at ~30x trailing PE and ~14x EV/ EBITDA (see peer comps in the conclusion paragraph below).

We think the premium comes from two key factors - 1) the market preemptively discounting a significant portion of RPM’s three-year cost-saving target of $290m into the RPM share price, and 2) activist involvement. On the former, we do agree that RPM is capable of achieving a portion of its targeted cost savings over a multi-year period in a low raw material cost environment. However, we're not sure RPM can surprise to the upside on this and thus, we do not think current valuations offer sufficient margin of safety to get us interested.

Business Overview

RPM International is a leading manufacturer of coatings and materials. The majority of their products are used for maintenance and protective functions. 53% of their sales are to industrial customers, 33% to consumers, and 14% to specialty end markets.

The industrial segments account for the majority of RPM's transactions, and they sell directly to contractors, distributors, manufacturing facilities, public institutions, and other commercial customers.

The consumer segments sell do-it-yourself products as well as professional ones to merchandisers, home improvement centers, hardware stores, paint stores, craft shops, and cosmetic companies. Some of their more notable customers include Ace Hardware, Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Walmart (WMT).

The specialty segment provides niche products ranging from fluorescent pigments to edible coatings. RPM generates 35.5% of its sales internationally and operates manufacturing facilities in 145 countries across the globe.

Results

RPM reported earnings per share of 52 cents, which is a -39.5% decline yoy and was lower than the estimates of 86 cents. Revenues were $1.36 b, which is an 8.5% increase yoy and missed the estimates of $1.38 b. Gross margin was 40.6%, which decreased -1.9% yoy due to higher raw material costs.

The industrial segment revenues were $782 m, which was a 7.2% increase yoy. This was driven by strong performance in North American waterproofing. Organic sales growth contributed 6.7%, and acquisitions added 1.6%. The effects of foreign exchange negatively affected sales by -1.1%. The consumer segment revenues were $485.2 m, which was a 13.6% increase yoy. 12.4% of the growth was organic while the other 1.7% were from acquisitions, and foreign exchange negatively affected sales by -0.5%.

RPM grew new accounts and market share, particularly in wood stains and automotive finishes. The specialty segment sales were $192.8 m, which was a 2.3% increase yoy. Organic sales growth accounted for 2% of that while acquisitions added 0.4% and foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by -0.1%. Sales were driven by an increase in water restoration products as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

After reporting these results, the stock closed down -4.8% from the prior day's close, and is starting the year down 11.1% from 2018.

Tailwinds

RPM is in the process of restructuring its operations to improve margins and reduce costs. Activist investor Elliott Management has also taken a stake in RPM, believing it to be undervalued. As a result, the company announced a few changes to its board of directors and is engaging consulting firm AlixPartners to improve operational efficiency.

Since then, RPM’s balance sheet has seen improvement. RPM’s quick ratio, a measure of its ability to utilize current assets to pay off current liabilities has improved quarter over quarter and most recently improved from 1.4x to 1.6x. Its cash declined, however, from $341 m to $305 m this past quarter.

RPM has also resolved its prior asbestos liabilities in the bankruptcy court, which could also potentially improve its attractiveness as an acquisition by another company.

RPM is currently one of the leaders in its industry and is diversified in its products, clients, and geographic regions. As a result, it is potentially protected from some risks affecting each of its segments.

Headwinds

One of the main challenges to RPM that management again reemphasized this quarter is rising raw material costs, which have been growing for six consecutive quarters. As a result, RPM is forced to increase its prices to maintain margins, but this could have a negative impact on its overall sales. Management anticipates that these raw material costs will level off in the back half of fiscal 2019.

RPM’s operating efficiency, however, has continued to deteriorate despite RPM’s restructuring efforts and AlixPartners’ involvement. Gross margins, net margins, ROIC, and SG&A costs all weakened in the last quarter.

Furthermore, RPM’s cash flows also were weaker this past quarter, with cash flow ROI quality and debt coverage quality decreasing.

Management also cited near-record wet Fall weather as a source of potentially weaker than expected sales in some of its consumer segment products. However, management believes this weather-related impact is temporary.

Conclusion

RPM remains one of the leading global manufacturers of coatings and materials. Their most recent earnings results missed on both revenues and EPS. Some of this pressure was due to rising raw material costs as well as due to unexpected weather conditions, but RPM also benefited from Hurricane Harvey and its recent acquisitions. Management has been forced to aggressively increase the prices of its products to combat rising raw materials costs to maintain its margins.

RPM is in the process of restructuring and working with activist investor Elliott Management who took a stake in the company in June 2018. Elliott believed RPM to be undervalued and RPM is in the process of restructuring its operations to improve efficiency.

RPM trades at a premium to its competitors at 19.1x 2018E P/E while Axalta trades at 19.0x and PPG at 17.1x.

(Source: CapitalIQ)

We think there are two reasons for the premium - 1) the market preemptively discounting a significant portion of RPM’s three-year cost-saving target of $290m into the RPM share price, and 2) activist involvement. While we do agree that RPM can achieve a large portion of its cost saving target, we're not sure RPM can surprise to the upside. Thus, current valuations do not offer a sufficient margin of safety to get us interested.