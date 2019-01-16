Myriad: FOIAs Reveal 50% Downside As Majority Of EBITDA Potentially At Risk From Reduced Reimbursement Rates

Should the commercial market choose to adopt the same price as the regulator suggested (~$1,000/test), I see a majority of EBITDA at risk.

FOIAs reveal that the company was directly instructed to use a less advantageous billing code for myRisk (81432) by Palmetto, its principal regulator.

The SIRF Report recently published some very interesting background information on Myriad Genetics, its billing strategy, and the importance that the company placed on protecting billing.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) specializes in marketing tests that utilize multiple genes and proprietary algorithms to either predict the risk that a patient will one day develop cancer or direct the treatment of their ailment (Cancer, RA, Depression). The same SIRF report that highlighted the risks of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and numerous other questionable businesses recently released two articles that highlight the lengths the company has gone through to maintain sales (Article #1, Article #2). Some of these practices have been called into question via a Subpoena from the HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG).

According to Bloomberg, MYGN has 6 buys, 5 Holds, and 3 Sells - the company is not without controversy. The Bull Thesis is relatively simple:

The hereditary cancer business (dominated by a test named myRisk) will remain stable in both market share and price, and the new businesses that the company has acquired (mainly a test named Genesight) will return MYGN to growth.

Herein I propose an alternate reality whereby the risk is that the mainstay of the hereditary business (myRisk) falls victim to commoditization. Longs are welcome to hang your hat on Genesight. The product miserably failed its clinical trial so expectations for growth out of that product are not compliant with any semblance of evidence-based medicine.

If the commercial price for myRisk indexes to the same ~$1,000 reimbursement level that the medical director at MYGN's Medicare administrator instructed them to bill at, the sell side models completely break. I consulted a model from Barclays and by simply hardcoding a $1,000 reimbursement level for myRisk in CY2020 virtually all the pretax income evaporates. And that makes sense because a 58% drop in reimbursement to the most important product the company has would basically wipe out $180m in incremental revenue in a company that only reported about $125m in Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2018. I estimate that the EBITDA contribution margin for myRisk is nearly 70% so should this come to pass, I suggest that the majority of EBITDA would be at risk.

Let's get on with it and discuss the coding for myRisk.

Timestamp: 1/22/16

Source: FOIA of Palmetto GBA

This email (dated 1/22/16) was written to Cristyn Lauer and Christopher Ho, at the time both were members of the "managed markets" team for MYGN, and penned by Elaine Jeter, MD the Medical Director of the MolDX program. whereby Dr. Jeter states: "The new CPT code 81432 describes the services you are performing in the myRisk test... Therefore we expect the myRisk test to be submitted with CPT 81432."

An important sidebar on Medicare reimbursement: Myriad is based in Utah, which means that their reimbursement is decided by the Medicare Administrative Contractor ("MAC") that has the contract for the JF jurisdiction for medicare part B. As you can see from the map in the link that contractor is Noridian, however Noridian has chosen to use Palmetto's MolDX program to adjudicate all tests on the Clinical Lab Fee Schedule (CLFS) as seen HERE. Thus the medical director of Palmetto's MolDX program is the regulator charged with assigning the codes that they feel properly describe the test being conducted and the company is obliged to follow their advice.

The 81432 code represents a 58% reduction in the expected ASP for myRisk.

Timestamp: 5/6/16

Source: Earnings Transcript

When Goldman Sachs asks a question about the "Palmetto's April ruling on the NGS- based hereditary panels" also known as the 81432 code. The CEO of MYGN claims not to know the code and proclaims that he does not intend to use it.

Timestamp: 9/27/16

Source: Morgan Stanley Transcript By September - at the Morgan Stanley conference - the CEO has at least acknowledged the existence of the 81432 code but still does not intend to use it.

I'm Not Accusing The CEO Of Lying

There is little to no evidence to suggest that MYGN ever used the 81432 code that would have reduced federal expenditures on their myRisk product. However, this discrepancy between Palmetto's ruling and subsequent email notification and the company's refusal to utilize the code in question could help explain the following language disclosed on 3/2/18.

The Company recently received a Subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, in connection with an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid. The Subpoena requested that the Company produce documents relating primarily to the Company’s billing to government-funded healthcare programs for the Company’s hereditary cancer testing. The time period covered by the Subpoena is January 1, 2014 through the date of issuance of the Subpoena. The Company is cooperating with the government’s request and is in the process of responding to the Subpoena. The Company is unable to predict what action, if any, might be taken in the future by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, or any other governmental authority as a result of the matters related to this Subpoena. No claims have been made against the Company at this time.

What's The Big Deal?

Dr. Bruce Quinn (former Molecular Diagnostics Coding expert at CMS) has been leading investors to water on this topic for some time. On his blog "Discoveries in Health Policy," he presents a simple explanation as to why everyone involved would be concerned about the switch from status quo to 81432. Below is a chart describing the historical codes used to reimburse BRCA and now the Next Generation Sequencing ("NGS") replacement test myRisk.

Current market assumptions are that MYGN is utilizing the 81162 code for ~$2,500/test (however, the sell side models use a lower number near $2,375/test to be conservative and take lower commercial rates into account) so a shift to 81432 would be a 62% discount to the 81162 code and a 60% discount to the Street assumptions. To be conservative, I rounded the 81432 code up to $1,000 ASP which would yield a 58% discount to current Street expectations.

Source: Discoveries in Health Policy

According to Noridian, the description of the 81432 code as prescribed by MolDX is nearly identical to how MYGN describes myRisk

Source: Noridian

For its part MYGN does not deny that it tests the same genes listed in the 81432 code

Source: Myriad's myRisk website

How Could The Analysts With Buy Ratings Have Missed This Risk?

Well, these days, good analysis is hard to come by. Let's take Cowen's upgrade last week initially highlighting the tremendous Free Cash Flow the company was going to produce in 2019 and how "cheap" it was on that metric.

But just several hours later...

We screwed up but our price target remains the same!

Valuation

I find it very hard to value a company that has the majority of EBITDA at risk. According to Bloomberg, the FY 2020 consensus estimate for Adj EPS is 1.959/share on $209m of EBITDA so at $29, the company is currently garnering a market multiple of 15x forward EPS. Should the 81432 code take hold on the commercial side of the business, these numbers would be cut in half (implying a $15/share price target); of course, none of this takes into account the risk to Genesight.

As I see it, the upside is capped here and there is a potential 50% downside over the next year. I just don't see the attraction to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MYGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short MYGN. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.