Arm Holdings: The Unknown British Tech Firm That Will Drive SoftBank's Future Growth

Summary

Arm Holdings is the biggest tech company in Britain, which has 90% of the market share in Mobile computing Processors.

Due to its asset-lite business of designing - but not making - computer chips, it is very well positioned to take advantage of the coming boom in the Internet of Things.

Although SoftBank paid a 40% premium in 2016, I believe this was well justified due to the great potential Arm has to become a world leader in many upcoming areas.

This, along with their 28% in Alibaba and the discount to the asset value of the parent firm, are why SoftBank should be a great investment over the coming decade.