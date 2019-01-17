Arm Holdings: The Unknown British Tech Firm That Will Drive SoftBank's Future Growth
Arm Holdings is the biggest tech company in Britain, which has 90% of the market share in Mobile computing Processors.
Due to its asset-lite business of designing - but not making - computer chips, it is very well positioned to take advantage of the coming boom in the Internet of Things.
Although SoftBank paid a 40% premium in 2016, I believe this was well justified due to the great potential Arm has to become a world leader in many upcoming areas.
This, along with their 28% in Alibaba and the discount to the asset value of the parent firm, are why SoftBank should be a great investment over the coming decade.
When most people think of the leading semiconductor companies, names like Micron (MU), Intel (INTC), and AMD (AMD) come to mind. The Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)(OTCPK:SFTBF