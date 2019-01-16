Return Of The Growth Stocks

A revival is now underway among growth stocks in the tech sector as investors focus on what looks to be the next big leader in the coming months. In today's report, we'll focus on this important allocation shift. We'll also discuss the recent leadership of the bank stocks and the rising prospects for a China stock market rebound.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained 1.1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.71%. Participants have now turned their attention to the growth stock area of the tech sector, as the recent Nasdaq gains clearly show. Shown here is the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX), which led with a 2% gain on Tuesday. After confirming an immediate-term bottom signal last week by closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average, the technically significant 15-day MA for the NDX is now turning up again in reflection of the improving price momentum for the tech sector. This increases the odds that the latest confirmed bottom won't fail. Meanwhile, investors' renewed interest in the tech sector is giving the broad market a much-needed lift in spite of some recent earnings disappointments. It is believed by many analysts that the new-found preference for tech sector growth stocks is based on a search for relative strength in a slow-growth environment.

Source: BigCharts

One of the biggest leaders among higher-growth companies is Netflix (NFLX). The company's share price rose 6.50% in the latest session after it announced a plan to raise subscription prices in order to invest money into producing original content and licensing popular programming. The relative strength visible in the NFLX graph (below) underscores the continued improvement with the Nasdaq broad market.

Source: BigCharts

The rebound in the Nasdaq hasn't been led solely by earnings reports or a shift of sentiment. The way for the tech sector rally this month was paved by significant improvement in the number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week highs and lows. Specifically, the new lows on the Nasdaq have fallen dramatically since late December and have been below 40 in the last two weeks. That's a sign that internal selling pressure has significantly diminished and is no longer plaguing the broad market. This internal improvement can also be seen in the following graph which features the 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator for the 52-week highs-lows on the Nasdaq. As long as this indicator is rising, the path of least resistance for tech stocks in the aggregate is to the upside.

Source: WSJ

It's not just the tech sector which is showing leadership, however. This week's positive market tone was actually set by the financial sector. The bank stock rally which got underway this week was led by Citigroup (C), which reported earnings on Monday. Citigroup's earnings per share jump of 21% was well above Wall Street's consensus and enough to justify a strong rally in the bank's stock. This served as the catalyst to the broader bank stock rally in spite of mixed earnings results from some blue-chip banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

In the previous report, we looked at the leading breakout signal in the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX). BKX is a useful indicator for discerning the overall health of the broad market, for when BKX is leading the large-cap S&P 500, it typically bodes well for the near-term outlook. This is due to the importance and extreme sensitivity of bank stocks to changes in the financial market environment. BKX broke out above its nearest pivotal chart resistance at the 90.00 level on Monday, which preceded Tuesday's upside breakout in the major indices.

Source: BigCharts

Another important area of interest for the U.S. broad market outlook is China. Lingering concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute were in large part responsible for the fourth quarter 2018 correction in the major averages. Those fears haven't completely diminished yet, as the Jan. 14 trading session proved. After a China-inspired sell-off on Monday, however, a flurry of news headlines reversed a soft start to the week and gave investors a reason to be hopeful again. Weak economic data from China on Monday temporarily revived investors' fears of a global slowdown. However, Wall Street found encouragement in China's latest pledge to support its economy on Tuesday after Beijing announced a 1.3 trillion yuan stimulus effort to revive the economy, including tax cuts and a tariff reduction.

Leaving aside economic considerations, a reversal of the downward trend in China's equity market would be a huge boon to Wall Street. The bear market in U.S.-listed China stocks in 2018 served as a precursor to the October-December plunge on Wall Street, and it's a well-established correlation that strength in China stocks typically bodes well for the U.S. equity market. To that end, a decisive upside reversal in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - my favorite China stock market proxy - would likely pave the way for a more vigorous rally in the leading U.S. major averages.

As the following graph shows, FXI has been bottoming since late October and appears primed to reverse its 2018 slump in the coming weeks. A decisive close above the nearest pivotal high at the $42.65 level (the Dec. 3 close) would serve as a reversal signal.

Source: BigCharts

With internal improvement continuing on a daily basis each day this month, the U.S. equity market outlook is as strong as it has been since last spring. As I've emphasized in recent reports, breadth on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq continues to improve while new 52-week lows on both exchanges have diminished to a normal, healthy level. This tells us that there is no more distribution (i.e. selling) taking place right now and that stocks are finally in a good position to be able to continue recovering in the coming weeks and months. The tech sector meanwhile is commanding increasing attention from investors, and the extremely important financial sector is leading the way higher as well. Improvement in U.S.-listed China stocks would go even further in reviving the bull market on Wall Street.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.