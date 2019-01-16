Apple: Rethinking The iPhone

It's been about two weeks now since we received the major revenue warning from technology giant Apple (AAPL). With the China trade war hurting sales in that country, revenues fell well short of expectations, primarily thanks to the iPhone. Unfortunately, last year was a big year for the company's flagship product, making me wonder what the company has up its sleeve for 2019.

First, let me just make a quick point about the sales shortfall. I had been concerned for several quarters that the battery replacement program would lead to a dent in iPhone sales in 2018. It turns out that I was right, with a recent report stating that as many as 11 million batteries were replaced, roughly 10 times the normal amount. That's several billion in potential iPhone upgrade revenues pushed out of 2018 and into the future.

That gets me to the current iPhone situation. Perhaps the biggest risk that many are worried about in the short term is Apple's decision to likely not launch a 5G compatible phone this year. Whether this is due to Apple wanting to wait until bugs are sorted out or perhaps the Qualcomm (QCOM) spat forcing Apple to use Intel (INTC) chips, competitors will have extra time to steal market share with their 5G phones. Does that make the 2019 launch cycle for Apple a bit less rosy?

Perhaps the biggest question I have is what will Apple try to feature most in its iPhone lineup this year? Last year, the company went big with the iPhone XR, along with two versions of OLED devices. The newest iPhones went to 7nm chip processors instead of the 10nm ones found in older phones. The XS Max featured 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB in the iPhone X. All of the newest devices had FaceID as well. Outside of a triple lens camera for the highest priced model expected this year, there doesn't seem like a lot of major upgrades Apple can offer in 2019 for its iPhone lineup outside of the usual better processor and perhaps incremental camera upgrades.

That gets me to the one area where Apple could make its biggest leap this year, and that is price. Last year's iPhones were new form factors, and going to 7nm chips was a big jump. Chips on that platform should have higher yields this year, and with memory prices coming down, you would think Apple's overall component costs should be lower if the same form factors are used in the 2019 iPhone lineup. While rising average selling prices are nice, they don't work in slowing economies, and unit sales have definitely suffered.

Bringing the starting price of the newest iPhones down should certainly help with unit sales. Being more aggressive with trade-in offers also could help, as I discussed in my latest article. But the battery replacement program also goes to the heart of the matter currently, and consumers are waiting longer to upgrade since smartphones are so good that many can last. With replacement cycles having gone from two to three years basically, perhaps Apple should rethink the iPhone.

That gets me to an interesting idea. What if Apple, with the help of its carrier partners, offered a three-year payment plan instead of the current two-year plan? Yes, I understand that there's the potential for some lost sales from those who upgrade every two years, but if most consumers aren't upgrading for three years or more, is there really a major difference? Take a look at how this would impact pricing for the current lineup before taking into account any other discounts or trade-in benefits.

Spreading out the payments on the entry-level XR, for example, would lower a consumer's monthly payment by more than $10 each month in the first two years. On the highest storage version of the XS MAX, there's more than a $20 monthly difference. One also could make the argument that given inflation, the "present value" of your total payments would be even less over three years, thus saving a few extra bucks in the process.

With the high price of the iPhone being a stumbling block for consumers, shouldn't Apple try to rethink how consumers look at things? It's possible that using similar form factors and higher chip yields could allow Apple to pass some savings onto the consumer this year. However, the company isn't expected to launch a 5G phone until 2020, leaving the potential for consumers to look elsewhere for the newest technology. Since replacement cycles are lengthening anyway, I'm looking for ways that Apple can rethink the iPhone. What do you think about the idea of moving to three-year payment plans as perhaps an intriguing possibility? I look forward to your comments below.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.