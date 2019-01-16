MKS Instruments: Gain Exposure Up The Semi Pipeline At A Discount
About: MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)
by: James Cotter
Summary
This semi equipment name has been down ~40% off its highs as inventory adjustments continues to hurt the semi pipeline in recent months.
As CAPEX spending begins to turn toward the later half of the year, expect semi's to see sharp upturns.
Gain access to the early stage pipelines through this mid-cap supplier trading at a discount.
The selloff in semi stocks driven by falling DRAM and NAND prices combined with a buildup in inventory have sent equities in the space retreating by more than ~10%, as represented by the iShares Semi