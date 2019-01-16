Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 176 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of $20B in general, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 88% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupies more than 82% of the market capitalization of the fund, and 69% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with market capitalization of 74%. Still, with more than $2.2B in baby bonds in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed-income securities.

PFF

Source: Author's spreadsheet

PGX

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is that the TNX has fallen below the 3% yield mark amid projections of slowing economic growth and weaker inflation. Supported by the dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve's guidance on its tightening cycle, released by the Fed in December, followed by the dovish Fed Chair speech last Thursday, the treasury yields remain low. The fixed-income securities, as we can see in the second and the third charts, have started the New Year with a cheerful rally, rising on average between 8 and 10% from their December lows. As for the equity markets, stocks entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, capped off by a 9.2% plunge. Still, investors may be happy with the days after Christmas and the 9% bounce back for the three weeks.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk.

Source: Author's database

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In fact, the higher the yield, the most likely the redemption.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, Yield Curve:

Source: Author's database

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

The Qwest baby bonds (CTAA, CTV, CTDD, CTZ, CTBB, CTY) continue to be quite undervalued, as there is a spread of 2% between them and the other investment grade babies with the same maturity. With a Yield-to-Worst of between 8% and 8.50%, there are no other investment grade baby bonds that give such returns.

Other baby bonds that can be a good addition to one's portfolio are the Prospect Capital's (PSEC) babies, PBB, PBY, and PBC. With a Yield-to-Worst of 6.7% for 5 years and 7.50% for 10 years, they are one of the best options at the moment.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

Keep in mind that they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch. Maiden Holdings (MHLD) is facing a serious risk of bankruptcy after the suspension of its common and preferred stock dividends and after a partial termination of the Maiden Quote Share Agreement which forces the company to return about $700M to AmTrust (old ticker symbol: AFSI).

The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, have fallen 20% for a couple of days mainly due to the weak common stock, and despite the fact they have recovered 50% of the fall, they still fall into this high-risk group.

As for NSS, the main reason for this high return is the high nominal yield and NuStar's (NS) inability to refinance at better levels.

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Only the rated ones:

Source: Author's database

Here is a table with some more information about the rate issues:

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There is one issue that was called for January 4, 2019: Ventas Realty LP 5.45% Senior Notes due 3/15/2043 (VTRB):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

...and one issue that its call for redemption was announced since the last article in November: Hercules Capital 6.25% Notes due 7/30/2024 (HTGX): Source: Author's spreadsheet

An interesting fact about this redemption is that it will occur through two redemption dates - January 14, 2019, and February 4, 2019.

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

The baby bond family has increased with only 2 securities for the past two months:

Brunswick Corporation 6.625% Notes due 2049 (BC.PB)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Prospect Capital Corp 6.875% Notes due 6/15/2029 (PBC)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Almost all baby bonds are positive for the past month.

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

After a disastrous month for the AmTrust bondholders upon the uncertainty of the preference of the company's preferred stockholders, AFSS and AFST have climbed back and regained most of the fall.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

MHNC has lost 1/4 of its market value after it became apparent that it will remain outstanding following the completion of the sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America to Enstar Group (ESGR).

Conclusion

This is how our small world of baby bonds looks at the start of 2019. As very good values, I find the PSEC baby bonds, PBB, PBY, PBC, and the Qwest Corporation's babies, CTAA, CTV, CTDD, CTZ, CTBB, and CTY.

Note: This article was originally published on Jan. 14, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, issues. Additionally, once a month we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.