Daily Insider Ratings Round Up - Jan. 14, 2019

Jan. 16, 2019 11:40 AM ETANET, FEIM, IFF, OPK, SSP, VERI, BBI, VOLT, LNDC
InsiderInsights profile picture
InsiderInsights
Marketplace

Summary

  • Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/14/19, based on dollar value.
  • Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
  • Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Daily Insider Ratings . Start your free trial today »

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Volt Information Sciences (VISI);
  • E W Scripps (SSP);
  • Landec (LNDC), and;
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Opko Health (OPK);
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM);
  • Vical (VICL);
  • Veritone (VERI), and;
  • Arista Networks (ANET).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Livexlive Media (LIVX);
  • Hills Bancorporation (OTCPK:HBIA);
  • Cbak Energy Technology (CBAK);
  • New Relic (NEWR);
  • Medequities Realty Trust (MRT);
  • Morningstar (MORN), and;
  • Aerovironment (AVAV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Li Yunfei

CEO,DIR,BO

Cbak Energy Technology

CBAK

JB*

$1,700,000

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$579,960

3

Obus Nelson

DIR

Landec

LNDC

B

$226,600

4

Scripps Charles E

BO

E W Scripps

SSP

AB

$91,363

5

Zemetra Michael Leonard

CFO,VP

Livexlive Media

LIVX

JB*

$50,001

6

Phelan John W

DIR

Hills Bancorporation

HBIA

JB*

$40,565

7

Edenbrook Capital

DIR,BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$39,115

8

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$38,325

9

Grubbs William J

DIR

Volt Information Sciences

VISI

B

$34,700

10

Tomkins Paul

VP,CFO

Volt Information Sciences

VISI

B

$30,960

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Jana Partners

DIR

Hd Supply

HDS

S

$41,557,020

2

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

Genomic Health

GHDX

S

$2,757,356

3

Bluemountain Cap

DIR

Medequities Realty Trust

MRT

S

$2,692,150

4

Acacia Research

BO

Veritone

VERI

S

$2,672,551

5

Duda Kenneth

CTO,VP

Arista Networks

ANET

AS

$2,391,514

6

Armistice Capital

BO

Vical

VICL

JS*

$1,930,707

7

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,681,786

8

Conver Timothy E

CB,DIR

Aerovironment

AVAV

AS

$1,505,028

9

Entine Steven M

BO

Dynasil Corp Of America

DYSL

JS*

$1,450,000

10

Sachleben Mark

CFO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$1,275,150

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

This article was written by

InsiderInsights profile picture
InsiderInsights
8.79K Followers
Daily insider intelligence at-a-glance to save time and improve research.
Jonathan Moreland is the founder and Director of Research at InsiderInsights.com, which produces a Daily Ratings Report, Weekly Newsletter, and offers real-time insider data and analytics via its institutional strength Data Module and APIs. InsiderInsights' research and data are further available on Bloomberg terminals at ININ and APPS ININ . Mr. Moreland is also a past contributor to TheStreet.com, Minyanville, and other financial outlets. A fundamental analyst with an MBA in finance, Mr. Moreland identified insider data over 25 years ago as an excellent first screen to determine where to focus his research efforts. He is quoted frequently in the media for his insider analysis, and stock recommendations stemming from it. He is also author of "Profit From Legal Insider Trading" (Dearborn 2001). Mr. Moreland is currently on a mission to get investors to expect more from insider data than the commodity feeds they rely on retail financial websites.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.